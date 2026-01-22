

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian military casualties in the war against Ukraine now exceed sustainable recruitment rates, highlighting a stark gap between rhetoric and reality, UK Chargé d'Affaires said in a speech at the OSCE.



Deputy Ambassador James Ford told the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe that independent assessments by organisations such as the International Institute for Strategic Studies and RAND - and also by the United Nations - indicate that Russian military losses, of those killed and wounded, now exceed sustainable recruitment and replacement rates.



Over a comparable duration, cumulative Russian casualties are approaching levels seen during some of the most destructive phases of the Second World War. It reflects a tragic loss of life and the destruction of a generation of service personnel, Ford said.



He rejected Russia's claim that the war is lawful and restrained, as strikes escalate on Ukraine's power and water systems, causing widespread civilian harm and millions lose heat and electricity during scorching winter.



Ford called on Russia to cease its attacks and demonstrate genuine readiness to engage in negotiations grounded in international law.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News