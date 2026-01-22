Resignation of Mr. José Francisco Pérez Mackenna from his position as Director of Nexans

Paris, January 22nd 2026 - Nexans announces the resignation of Mr. José Francisco Pérez Mackenna from his position as Director of Nexans, effective February 1st, 2026. His resignation also entails his departure from the Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee, the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.

Mr. Pérez Mackenna has informed Nexans that he has accepted an invitation to join the Government of the Republic of Chile as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Pérez Mackenna for his outstanding commitment and contribution to the Board's work and to the four committees on which he has served since his appointment in 2011 and wishes him every success in his new role.

