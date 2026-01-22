Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026
WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 14:56
127,70 Euro
+1,83 % +2,30
Resignation of Mr. José Francisco Pérez Mackenna from his position as Director of Nexans

Resignation of Mr. José Francisco Pérez Mackenna from his position as Director of Nexans

- PRESS RELEASE-

Paris, January 22nd 2026 - Nexans announces the resignation of Mr. José Francisco Pérez Mackenna from his position as Director of Nexans, effective February 1st, 2026. His resignation also entails his departure from the Accounts, Audit and Risk Committee, the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee.
Mr. Pérez Mackenna has informed Nexans that he has accepted an invitation to join the Government of the Republic of Chile as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Pérez Mackenna for his outstanding commitment and contribution to the Board's work and to the four committees on which he has served since his appointment in 2011 and wishes him every success in his new role.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.
With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.
Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.
www.nexans.com | ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication



Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com



Maellys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com



Olivier Daban
olivier.daban@nexans.com		Investor Relations



Audrey Bourgeois
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43
audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com


