Miata Metals Corp: Miata Intersects 4.3 m at 12.49 g/t Gold and 22.7 m at 2.23 g/t Gold at Jons Trend at the Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final assays from its 10,041 m 2025 drill program, highlighting high-grade intercepts at the Jons Trend zone, as well as promising results from the Big Berg target.

These assays from Jons Trend continue to expand on the existing discovery and delineate additional high-grade zones of gold mineralization. Miata expects to follow this up aggressively in its 2026 drill program, which is targeting 25,000 m.

Highlights

Jons Trend

Eight holes from Jons Trend yielded exceptional high-grade results, including: 4.3 m at 12.49 g/t gold from 122m in 25DDH-SEL-052 Including 1.3 m at 29.24 g/t gold 22.7 m at 2.23 g/t gold from 70 m in 25DDH-SEL-059 Including 15.9 m at 2.84 g/t gold 57 m at 1.01 g/t gold from 89 m in 25DDH-SEL-050

Assay results from Jons Trend confirm continuous gold mineralization between the known discovery zone and previously reported step-out holes, demonstrating continuity across a previously untested 750 m by 250 m corridor at this promising target to depths of 200 m, which remains open in all directions.

All holes but one in the drill program yielded multiple mineralized intercepts, and continue to extend and improve the size and grade at Jons Trend.





Big Berg

Additionally, exploration drilling results from the Big Berg target, which is located about 500 metres south-east along strike from Jons Trend, yielded a high-grade interval to be followed up in 2026: 8.1 m at 2.21 g/t gold from 94.3 m in 25DDH-SEL-040 Including 3.7 m at 3.94 g/t gold







"Results from Jons Trend continue to expand and improve the known zone of mineralization, yielding both wider disseminated intervals such as 57 m at 1.01 g/t gold, as well as high grade intervals, such as 4.3 m at 12.49 g/t gold," stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata. "All information from the 4,200 m Miata drilled to date at Jons Trend points to a substantial mineralized system that is open in all directions. Over 2026 we intend to identify the full extent of Jons Trend's known strike, width, and depth.

"Further, exploration drilling results from Big Berg include 8.1 m at 2.21 g/t gold, with mineralization appearing to be hosted by a mineralized brittle-ductile fault that has previously returned 14 m at 1.72 g/t gold. Discovery drilling on Puma, Golden Hand, and numerous other targets will comprise about half of the budgeted 25,000 m over 2026. We believe that Miata has the potential to make several discoveries in 2026 now that we know the key controlling features for gold mineralization across Sela Creek."





Figure 1. Long section through Jons trend, showing an implicit grade model clipped to model vein wireframes. The reader is cautioned this is for drill targeting only and more drilling is required to verify grades of modeled zones

Jons Trend Drilling

Jons Trend drilling includes excellent results in hole 25DDH-SEL-052, which was drilled on the southeastern end of the current drill-defined extent. This hole yielded 4.3 m at 12.49 g/t gold from 122 m as well as a shallower zone of mineralization of 16.4 m at 1.00 g/t gold.

Hole 25DDH-SEL-054 was drilled in the center of Jons Trend and delineates the downdip extent of the four different vein zones within the discovery zone. This hole yielded four mineralized intercepts including 9 m at 2.20 g/t gold from 76.5 m, 17 m at 0.82 g/t gold from 117.0 m, 21 m at 0.64 g/t gold from 159 m, and 19 m at 1.01 g/t gold from 195 m.

Hole 25DDH-SEL-059, drilled adjacent to the main discovery zone, yielded an intercept of 22.7 m at 2.23 g/t gold. All but one hole yielded multiple mineralized intercepts and continue to extend and improve the size and grade at Jons Trend. Hole 25DDH-SEL-050 yielded a 57 m intercept at 1.01 g/t gold from 89 m, further substantiating the continuous nature of gold mineralization.

Discovery Drilling

Continued discovery drilling at Big Berg has yielded an interval of 8.1 m at 2.21 g/t gold from 94.3 m, including 3.7 m at 3.94 g/t gold in hole 25DDH-SEL-040. Miata is encouraged by drill results from this new hole, as well as a previously released result of 14 m at 1.72 g/t gold from 164 m in hole 25DDH-SEL-031. The Big Berg mineralization hosts the widest alteration zones so far seen on Sela Creek and appears to be associated with a mineralized brittle-ductile fault zone. Brittle-ductile transitions can be important localizing factors for gold deposition. Big Berg is located 500 m southeast and is along strike from Jons Trend.





Figure 2. Target locations on Sela Creek.

Drill Data

The data below summarizes the latest drill intercepts and collars from the 2025 drill program at the Jons Trend and Big Berg targets.

Table 1. Drill results. Intervals of more than 2.5 m and > 0.45 g/t gold are listed. True widths are estimates and may change.

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) True Width Au (g/t) Hole Length (m) 25DDH-SEL-040 79.6 90.6 11.0 10.8 0.72 128.80 including 88.0 90.6 2.6 2.6 1.38 and 94.3 102.4 8.1 8.0 2.21 including 94.3 98.0 3.7 3.6 3.94 25DDH-SEL-041 116.6 119.8 3.2 2.7 0.80 143.80 25DDH-SEL-047 88.0 95.1 7.1 4.6 1.80 211.75 including 88.0 91.0 3.0 1.9 1.96 including 94.0 95.1 1.1 0.7 5.06 and 143.0 147.0 4.0 2.6 1.17 25DDH-SEL-048 42.0 46.0 4.0 2.8 0.61 197.80 and 55.0 58.2 3.3 2.3 0.84 and 68.0 73.0 5.0 3.5 0.60 and 109.0 123.0 14.0 9.9 1.56 including 113.6 117.0 3.4 2.4 2.61 including 119.0 122.0 3.0 2.1 2.58 and 143.4 149.0 5.6 3.9 0.58 and 151.0 156.0 5.0 3.5 0.79 and 161.6 170.0 8.4 6.0 0.80 25DDH-SEL-049 1.4 7.9 6.5 4.2 0.67 219.50 and 25.1 33.1 8.0 5.1 0.49 and 45.0 53.0 8.0 5.1 0.66 including 45.0 49.0 4.0 2.6 1.03 and 57.0 82.0 25.0 14.3 0.81 including 76.0 81.0 5.0 2.9 2.25 and 96.3 101.0 4.7 2.7 0.54 and 109.1 115.2 6.1 5.3 0.97 including 109.1 112.0 3.0 2.6 1.77 and 123.0 126.4 3.4 2.6 1.04 and 144.0 151.0 7.0 5.4 0.77 including 144.0 144.8 0.8 0.6 3.27 including 149.5 151.0 1.5 1.1 1.30 and 196.0 207.8 11.8 11.4 0.72 including 197.4 203.0 5.6 5.4 1.24 25DDH-SEL-050 25.0 33.1 8.1 6.2 1.03 198.05 including 26.0 28.0 2.0 1.5 2.10 including 31.0 33.1 2.1 1.6 1.27 and 68.0 71.0 3.0 2.3 0.57 and 89.0 146.0 57.0 42.4 1.01 including 93.0 98.0 5.0 3.7 1.20 including 107.6 112.0 4.4 3.3 1.76 including 116.0 128.0 12.0 8.9 1.75 including 132.0 137.0 5.0 3.7 1.92 25DDH-SEL-051 16.1 19.1 3.0 1.9 0.60 154.40 and 53.0 56.0 3.0 1.9 0.49 25DDH-SEL-052 25.0 28.9 3.9 2.7 0.53 168.00 and 42.0 51.0 9.0 6.4 0.53 including 42.0 43.5 1.5 1.1 1.53 and 65.6 82.0 16.4 14.9 1.00 including 67.0 73.0 6.0 5.4 1.62 including 79.0 82.0 3.0 2.7 1.01 and 86.0 89.0 3.0 2.7 0.49 and 123.0 127.3 4.3 2.73 12.49 including 126.0 127.3 1.3 0.80 29.24 25DDH-SEL-053 137.0 146.0 9.0 5.2 1.66 217.00 including 138.0 140.0 2.0 1.1 3.11 including 142.0 144.0 2.0 1.1 3.66 and 153.0 163.0 10.0 5.7 0.59 and 175.0 177.5 2.5 1.8 1.33 25DDH-SEL-054 76.5 85.5 9.0 7.8 2.20 237.00 including 76.5 78.0 1.5 1.3 1.12 including 84.0 85.5 1.5 1.3 11.54 and 103.5 108.0 4.5 4.1 0.56 and 117.0 134.0 17.0 15.4 0.82 including 117.0 120.0 3.0 2.7 2.44 and 159.0 180.0 21.0 14.8 0.64 including 163.0 172.0 9.0 6.4 0.87 and 183.0 187.0 4.0 2.8 0.51 and 195.0 214.0 19.0 15.6 1.01 including 196.0 197.5 1.5 1.2 8.02 including 202.0 205.0 3.0 2.5 0.79 including 209.0 214.0 5.0 4.1 0.78 25DDH-SEL-055 8.0 11.0 3.0 1.7 1.32 147.00 including 9.0 10.0 1.0 0.6 2.47 and 58.0 64.0 6.0 3.4 0.50 25DDH-SEL-056 28.0 31.0 3.0 2.6 1.58 120.00 and 64.0 68.0 4.0 3.5 2.12 including 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.9 7.22 25DDH-SEL-057 140.0 144.0 4.0 1.7 1.14 198.00 including 142.0 143.0 1.0 0.4 3.91 25DDH-SEL-058 4.5 12.0 7.5 6.5 0.57 160.00 25DDH-SEL-059 42.0 48.0 6.0 5.8 0.48 234.20 and 70.0 92.7 22.7 21.3 2.23 including 76.1 92.0 15.9 14.9 2.84 and 127.0 131.0 4.0 3.8 1.26



Table 2. Drill collar data.

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth** Dip Length (m) 25DDH-SEL-040 755,761 417,396 135 94 -54 128.8 25DDH-SEL-041 755,761 417,396 135 90 -70 143.8 25DDH-SEL-047 754,882 418,233 110 355 -65 211.75 25DDH-SEL-048 754,881 418,232 110 315 -58 197.8 25DDH-SEL-049 754,846 418,152 105 350 -60 219.15 25DDH-SEL-050 754,776 418,246 106 350 -72 198.05 25DDH-SEL-051 755,184 417,798 123 32 -74 154.4 25DDH-SEL-052 755,130 417,920 114 10 -50 168.1 25DDH-SEL-053 754,966 417,965 110 5 -50 217 25DDH-SEL-054 754,851 418,052 106 10 -55 237 25DDH-SEL-055 755,724 417,797 111 285 -60 147 25DDH-SEL-056 755,674 417,785 108 285 -58 120 25DDH-SEL-057 755,811 417,698 128 280 -55 198 25DDH-SEL-058 755,673 417,785 108 5 -45 180 25DDH-SEL-059 754,724 418,193 106 330 -49 234.2

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Intervals with coarse visible gold or high-grade results were analyzed using Metallic Screen Assays at FILAB. Miata inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

