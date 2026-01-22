Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) Enters US$371 Billion Global AI Data Centre Market with US$8.8 Million Investment in Sapience AI Inc

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Markets and Markets projecting the size of the global artificial intelligence ("AI") market to surge from US$371 billion in 2025 to US$2.4 trillion by 2032, or growing at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2025 to 2032, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the "Company"), Southeast Asia's next generation digital ecosystem, today announces a US$8.8 million minority investment in emerging AI data centre startup, Sapience AI Inc ("Sapience AI"), as part of its efforts to access the computing ecosystem of the fast-growing regional AI data centre market.

Slovakia-based Sapience AI closely partners with Taiwan-based semiconductor suppliers-leveraging deep expertise from leading foundries renowned for producing Nvidia's cutting-edge chips-and a select network of software technology partners in building the next-generation GPU cloud. Launching initially as a GPU-as-a-Service provider through strategic colocation in high-performance European data centers, Sapience AI deploys state-of-the-art Nvidia hardware, including the latest accelerators, in secure, enterprise-grade servers.

According to Sapience AI, Sapience AI's High-Performance Computing infrastructure is built for today's demanding workloads:

Machine learning training at scale-from single-GPU prototyping to distributed multi-node clusters handling large-scale parameter models.

Inference deployments optimized for cost, speed, and efficiency in real-time AI services, generative applications, and hybrid edge-to-cloud environments.

High-performance computing tasks, such as scientific simulations, computational fluid dynamics, and other accelerated workloads leveraging Nvidia's ecosystem.



Corey Maynard, President of Sapience AI, stated: "With global demand for AI compute surging, particularly from emerging AI software companies, Sapience AI's focused strategy of serving the rapidly growing European market expects to deliver substantial value to shareholders of both Ascendance Group Limited, the majority shareholder of Sapience AI, and the Company. Our phased roll-out approach serves as a powerful market entry strategy by quickly delivering immediate value through colocation-enabled services. Sapience AI captures surging demand from European AI innovators while building momentum, customer relationships, and operational expertise. The long-term vision is clear-transitioning rapidly to owning and constructing purpose-built data centers across Europe capable of housing the most advanced Nvidia accelerators, including future generations. In addition, performance remains paramount, with infrastructure engineered for ultra-low latency across the continent, supporting seamless high-throughput operations for the most intensive workloads. Developer experience is elevated through the intuitive SailFlow platform, which streamlines provisioning, management, and scaling with familiar tools, APIs, and workflows-dramatically reducing setup time and complexity for ML engineers and data scientists."

Raynauld Liang, CEO of the Company, adds, "We are excited to enter the AI infrastructure ecosystem. More importantly, we look forward to partnering with Sapience AI and expect to deliver performant, reliable and transparent GPU infrastructure that meets global regulatory and enterprise needs. We believe that our collaboration with Sapience AI will enhance our ability to serve customers and create value for our stakeholders."

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as an e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, and with offices located in Bangkok, Beijing, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 4 interconnected verticals (digital media, travel, lifestyle, and alternative intelligence).

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021.

For more information on Society Pass, please visit:

Website at https://www.thesocietypass.com or

LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/societypass or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thesocietypass or

X at https://twitter.com/society_pass or

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/societypass/ -

Media Contact:

Raynuald LIANG

Chief Executive Officer

ray@thesocietypass.com