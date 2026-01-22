Rebranding to 01 Quantum Inc. Completed

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company"), one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era, is pleased to report the Company's fourth quarter and annual results for the year ended October 31, 2025.

"We made significant progress in our PQC initiatives during 2025," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "Our work with partners, the expansion of our product verticals, and the technical milestones reached during the year demonstrate the versatility of our technology and the commitment of our team. The financings completed during the year strengthened our financial position and enabled us to advance development activities across several important areas. As we enter 2026, we believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on the growing interest in quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions."

Corporate Developments:

During fiscal 2025, the Company advanced a broad range of initiatives across its Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) product verticals, strategic partnerships, and commercialization efforts. These developments reflect meaningful progress in expanding the applicability of the Company's technologies and supporting partner-driven deployment opportunities.

1. Quantum-Safe Remote Access - DoMobile Ver.5 commercially available.

In conjunction with Hitachi Solutions Create, Ltd. ("HSC") the Company developed a PQC-enhanced zero-trust remote access platform for the Japanese market. This culminated in the commercial release, as previously announced on January 15, 2026, of DoMobile Ver.5 a remote access platform integrating PQC into its public key cryptography framework, protecting users from emerging threats such as HNDL attacks and ensuring long-term confidentiality.

The commercial structure includes upfront development fees, along with ongoing royalties.

2. Quantum-Safe Digital Assets - qONE launching February 2026.

The Company entered into a strategic alliance with qLABS Foundation, under which 01 Quantum was engaged as qLABS's Subject Matter Expert (SME) to develop quantum-safe tokens designed to run natively on existing blockchains such as Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL). As part of this engagement, the Company developed its Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) and Quantum DeFi Wrapper (QDW) technologies.

QCW pairs zero-knowledge proofs with IronCAP's NIST-approved PQC, enabling quantum-resistant transactions on existing blockchains without requiring a new Layer 1 chain or validator network. QDW acts as a quantum-safe circuit breaker for smart contracts by requiring a valid PQC signature before execution, helping protect Layer 1 tokens in scenarios where elliptic curve cryptography (ECC) signatures may no longer be reliable before or after a potential "Q-Day."

Using these technologies, 01 Quantum and qLABS created qONE, the first quantum-resistant token and wallet on Hyperliquid (HYPE), with launch targeted for early February, 2026. As a natural extension, the Company also developed a protocol of using qONE as a "Quantum Gas Fee" utility token, allowing users to quantum-lock and unlock existing holdings across HYPE, Ethereum, Solana, and other chains supporting smart contracts. Launch is planned for the March/April timeframe.

The commercial structure for this vertical includes upfront development fees, along with ongoing royalties and token-sharing arrangements.

3. Quantum-Safe AI Models - Commercial availability targeting SML's in first phase.

Development continued on the Company's Quantum AI Wrapper (QAW), designed to enable encrypted AI inference using full homomorphic encryption (FHE). When paired with IronCAP, QAW forms a fully quantum-safe AI service-pipeline designed to withstand today's cyber threats while future-proofing AI prompts and workloads against emerging quantum attacks.

This approach ensures both the user data and AI model remain fully encrypted at all times. The model processes only encrypted prompts and returns encrypted responses, so nothing is ever revealed, not even to the platform operator.

Commercial availability is planned in stages through 2026-2027 with the initial release to target Small Language Models (SLM) for the special purpose AI market requiring FHE.

4. Quantum-Safe Email - Advanced commercialization efforts.

The Company advanced commercialization efforts for IronCAP X through its partnership with Turnium Technology Group Inc. ("TTGI"). Integration work expanded the product's deployment footprint within TTGI's service offerings and supported broader market exposure.

5. Corporate Rebranding - September 2025.

Shareholders approved the name change to 01 Quantum Inc., aligning the Company's identity with its focus on quantum-resilient cybersecurity technologies and reinforcing its long-term strategic direction.

6. Financings - Strengthened financial position.

The Company completed three equity financings during the year, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $3,779,900. These financings strengthened the Company's financial position and supported development and commercialization activities across multiple product verticals.

Financial Results:

The Company recorded higher revenue in both the fourth quarter 2025 and for the full fiscal year, supported by increased development activity across its PQC initiatives. Operating expenses increased in line with expanded development work and additional technical resources.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Fourth quarter 2025 revenue of $434,724, compared to $82,155 in fourth quarter 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 IFRS loss and comprehensive loss of $352,453, compared to $97,698 in fourth quarter 2024.

The adjusted loss for the fourth quarter 2025 was $130,825, compared to $63,306 in fourth quarter 2024. Adjusted loss, or cash burn, excludes non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation.

The significant increase in quarterly revenue was driven by development fees associated with PQC-enabled applications across remote access, digital assets, and AI security. The increase in operating expenses reflects higher R&D activity, expanded development capacity, and stock-based compensation of $220,157, which is a non-cash charge. Excluding these non-cash items, the Company's cash operating expenditures remained consistent with its development and commercialization activities.

Fiscal 2025

Fiscal 2025 revenue of $767,993, up from $412,948 in fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2025 IFRS loss and comprehensive loss of $1,126,086, compared to a loss of $318,790 in fiscal 2024.

Adjusted loss for fiscal 2025 of $664,200, reflecting the Company's modest cash burn.

Fiscal 2025 cash operating expenses totaled $1,418,848.

Non-cash operating expenses totaled $461,886, primarily stock-based compensation.

Revenue growth for the year was driven by development work across multiple PQC product verticals, including remote access, digital assets, and AI security. Operating expenses increased due to higher R&D expenditures, additional development personnel, and stock-based compensation related to option grants issued during the year. The Company's adjusted loss provides a clearer view of underlying cash expenditures by removing non-cash items such as stock-based compensation and depreciation.

Financial Position

As at October 31, 2025, the Company held cash and guaranteed investment certificates totaling $3,072,651, compared to $139,126 at October 31, 2024. The increase reflects the completion of three equity financings during the year and the Company's ongoing focus on managing operating expenditures.

Grant of options

The Company granted stock options pursuant to its stock option plan to directors and executives of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 775,000 common shares in the Company. The options were granted on January 22, 2026, and are exercisable at a price of $0.62 per share for a period of four years from the date of grant. The options vest over a period of two years, with 50% vesting on each of January 22, 2027, and January 22, 2028. The options, and the shares issuable upon exercise, will be subject to applicable securities and regulatory laws. After granting these stock options there will be a total of 9,005,000 options outstanding under the stock option plan.

Conference Call Reminder - 10:00 AM EST Today

Join 01 Quantum live later today at 10:00AM EST (Thursday January 22, 2026) for an update on the Company's results as well as an overview of and the potential for the Company's strategic partnerships along with insights into the Company's roadmap and additional areas of focus.

The Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 are available on SEDAR+.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure.

IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow the Company's blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at October 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024





31-Oct-25



31-Oct-24

Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 159,133

$ 139,126

Guaranteed investment certificate

2,913,518



-

Accounts receivable

192,316



62,902

Prepaid expenses and other assets

26,540



6,037





3,291,507



208,065









Plant and equipment

115,454



32,418



Total assets $ 3,406,961

$ 240,483









Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit















Current liabilities







Accounts payable $ 346,917

$ 104,122

Deferred revenue

3,783



3,869

Lease liability

41,628



21,071



392,328



129,062

Non-current liabilities







Lease liability

65,347



-

Total liabilities

457,675



129,062









Shareholders' deficit







Share capital

46,825,347



44,282,090

Contributed surplus

6,767,886



6,460,194

Warrants

1,018,587



-

Agent's compensation options

94,415



-

Deficit

(51,756,949 )

(50,630,863 )



2,949,286



111,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 3,406,961

$ 240,483



01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

For the 3 and 12 month periods ended October 31, 2025 and 2024





For the three months ended



For the years ended





31-Oct-25



31-Oct-24



31-Oct-25



31-Oct-24

Revenue $ 434,724

$ 82,155

$ 767,993

$ 412,948

Expenses:















Selling, general and administrative

343,744



147,361



761,596



418,294

Stock-based compensation

220,157



32,328



455,157



156,146

Research and development

231,931



(7,368 )

663,981



123,719

Withholding taxes

6,411



7,934



27,965



36,370





802,244



180,255



1,908,699



734,529

Loss before other income and expense

(367,520 )

(98,100 )

(1,140,706 )

(321,591 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

1,990



912



1,990



912

Interest income

15,045



-



18,140



4,027

Interest expense

(1,968 )

(510 )

(5,510 )

(2,138 ) Loss for the period and comprehensive loss $ (352,453 ) $ (97,698 ) $ (1,126,086 ) $ (318,790 )

01 Quantum Inc.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the 3 and 12 month periods ended October 31, 2025 and 2024





For the three months ended



For the years ended





31-Oct-25



31-Oct-24



31-Oct-25



31-Oct-24

Cash provided by (used in):























Operating activities:























Comprehensive loss for the period $ (352,453 ) $ (97,698 ) $ (1,126,086 ) $ (318,790 ) Adjustments reconciling loss to net















cash flows from operating activities:















Depreciation property and equipment

1,471



2,064



6,729



8,794

Amortization of right-of-use asset

10,733



11,593



44,366



45,998

Stock-based compensation expense

220,157



32,328



455,157



156,146

Change in non-cash working capital

80,417



77,409



92,792



(16,920 )



(39,675 )

25,696



(527,042 )

(124,772 ) Financing activities:















Payment of loan

-



-



-



(40,000 ) Exercise of stock options

-



-



58,500



-

Exercise of warrants

18,750



-



18,750



-

Private placement Jan. 7, 2025

-



-



920,000



-

Less issuance costs

-



-



(17,442 )

-

Private placement June 6, 2025

-



-



511,500



-

Less issuance costs

(1,000 )

-



(13,977 )

-

LIFE financing October 3, 2025

2,348,400



-



2,348,400



-

Less issuance costs

(316,936 )

-



(316,936 )

-

Lease payments made

(10,224 )

(12,286 )

(42,896 )

(48,099 )



2,038,990



(12,286 )

3,465,899



(88,099 ) Investing activities:















Proceeds from GIC

-



-



-



80,000

Purchase of GIC

(1,963,518 )

-



(2,913,518 )



Purchase of property and equipment

(2,989 )

-



(5,332 )

(543 )



(1,966,507 )

-



(2,918,850 )

79,457



















Increase (decrease) in cash

32,808



13,410



20,007



(133,414 ) Cash, beginning of period

126,325



125,716



139,126



272,540

Cash, end of period $ 159,133

$ 139,126

$ 159,133

$ 139,126



