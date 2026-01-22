Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
WKN: 914199 | ISIN: GB0001771426 | Ticker-Symbol: LQG
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:16
2,520 Euro
-1,56 % -0,040
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5402,96015:25
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

accesso Technology Group: accesso Expands Venue-Controlled Resale Capability

Partnership with menta tech gives venues verified, white-label resale while keeping control of pricing, data and guest relationships.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), a leading provider of ticketing, commerce, distribution and guest experience technology for live entertainment and attractions, today announced an expanded partnership with menta tech to introduce a venue-controlled, verified secondary ticketing marketplace across its platform.


The partnership enables venues using accesso ShoWareSM technology to participate in secondary ticketing on their own terms, keeping resale activity in their ecosystem while maintaining control of pricing, customer insights and the guest experience. Rather than relying on 3rd-party marketplaces, venues can manage fan-to-fan resale directly with built-in verification and pricing guardrails.

As secondary ticketing continues to grow, many venues lack visibility into resale activity happening outside their official channels. This collaboration offers venues the option to bring resale in-house while applying pricing guardrails, protecting brand consistency and sharing in revenue from resale activity.

"Resale is already happening around our venues whether they participate or not," said Mike Evenson, Chief Commercial Officer at accesso. "This partnership gives venues a responsible alternative. By combining ShoWare with menta tech's infrastructure, we allow venues to maintain control and trust while participating in the secondary market on their own terms."

The secondary marketplace capability integrates directly with accesso ShoWare, allowing venues to activate resale selectively based on event type or demand. Venues gain full visibility into resale pricing and volume while keeping customer relationships and valuable data intact.

Menta tech provides the underlying infrastructure enabling authenticated, white-label resale without introducing a consumer-facing marketplace brand. This ensures venues remain the main point of contact for engagement with guests.

accesso will be exhibiting at INTIX 2026 in Las Vegas from January 26-29, 2026 at Booth #710, where the team will showcase how accesso gives venues greater control over ticketing, including resale.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Our technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. We deliver a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invest in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831055/accesso_logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accesso-expands-venue-controlled-resale-capability-302667382.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
