Independent Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Of $0.89 Per Diluted Share; Board Authorizes 5% Stock Repurchase Plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $18.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, versus net income of $18.5 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $68.5 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $66.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted share, in 2024.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2025 include:

An increase in net interest income of $1.0 million (2.2%) over the third quarter of 2025;

A net interest margin of 3.62% (eight basis point increase from the linked quarter);

A return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.35% and 14.75%, respectively;

Net growth in loans of $78.0 million (or 7.4% annualized) from September 30, 2025;

Net growth in total deposits, less brokered deposits of $57.1 million (or 4.8% annualized) from September 30, 2025;

An increase in the tangible common equity ratio to 8.65%; and

The payment of a 26 cent per share dividend on common stock on November 14, 2025.



"Our fourth-quarter performance marked the culmination of another remarkable year, with our organization excelling on all fundamentals," said William B. ("Brad") Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, we increased tangible book value by 13.3% and delivered near record earnings. Meanwhile, our dividend payout ratio was 32% for the year as we continue to recognize the value of returns to our shareholders. During the fourth quarter, we realized continued net interest margin expansion, strong loan growth and increased non-interest income despite the third quarter reflecting elevated revenue from an annual incentive payment related to our debit card program. In addition, our credit quality metrics remain positive, with watch credits and non-performing assets below historic averages. In anticipation of continued strong earnings, we repurchased shares and executed a tax credit transfer agreement during the fourth quarter which is expected to reduce tax obligations and enhance earnings per share. Looking ahead to 2026, our confidence is bolstered by a robust commercial loan pipeline and our on going strategic initiative to attract and integrate talented bankers into our organization."

Significant items impacting comparable 2025 and 2024 results include the following:

Net interest margin improved to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 3.38% the previous year.

Income tax expense included a $1.8 million benefit ($0.09 per share) resulting from the execution of a tax credit transfer agreement (TCTA) related to the purchase of $22.9 million of energy tax credits during the three-month and full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to no such benefit in the prior year.

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the "MSR Changes") of $0.2 million ($0.01 per diluted share, after taxes) and $(2.2) million ($(0.08) per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-month and full-year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $6.5 million ($0.24 per diluted share, after taxes) and $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three-months and full-year ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $6.1 million ($0.23 per diluted share, after tax) for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.5 million ($0.17 per diluted share, after tax) for the full year ended December 31, 2024.

Operating Results

The Company's net interest income totaled $46.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.2% from the year-ago period, and up $1.0 million, or 2.2%, from the third quarter of 2025. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the "net interest margin") was 3.62% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.45% in the year-ago period, and 3.54% in the third quarter of 2025. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in the net interest margin and an increase in average earnings assets. Average interest-earning assets were $5.16 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.01 billion in the year ago quarter and $5.16 billion in the third quarter of 2025.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income totaled $180.0 million, an increase of $13.8 million, or 8.3% from the prior year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 3.56% compared to 3.38% in 2024. The increase in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2024 reflects an increase in average interest- earning assets as well as an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $12.0 million and $45.6 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, compared to $19.1 million and $56.4 million in the respective, comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues. The full year period of 2025 also included a decrease in gains on equity securities at fair value.

Net gains on mortgage loans in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, were approximately $1.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was due primarily to a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold. For the full year of 2025, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $6.8 million compared to $6.6 million in 2024. The increase in net gains on mortgage loans was due to a higher loan sale margin on mortgage loan sales that was partially offset by a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated gains of $0.9 million and $7.8 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. For the full year of 2025 and 2024, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $0.8 million and $9.4 million, respectively. The significant variance in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in interest rates and the expected future prepayment levels and expected float rates as well as a decline in servicing revenue. The decline in servicing revenue is attributed to the sale of approximately $931 million of mortgage servicing rights on January 31, 2025. Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights totaled $31.5 million and $46.8 million at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net - 1,656 - 2,233 - 6,801 - 8,914 Fair value change due to price 160 6,519 (2,168 - 4,540 Fair value change due to pay-downs (917 - (991 - (3,573 - (4,007 - Loss on sale of originated servicing rights - - (233 - - Total - 899 - 7,761 - 827 - 9,447

Non-interest expenses totaled $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $37.0 million in the year-ago period. For the full year of 2025, non-interest expenses totaled $138.2 million versus $135.1 million in 2024. The decrease during the quarterly period is primarily due to lower incentive based compensation attributed to lower expected payout levels, lower data processing expenses and lower advertising expense.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $1.7 million and $12.8 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $4.3 million and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, respectively. As discussed previously, the 2025 fourth quarter and full year income tax expense includes a $1.8 million benefit resulting from the execution of the TCTA, compared to no such benefit in the prior year.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans by loan type is as follows:

12/31/2025 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial - 23,531 - 54 - 28 Mortgage 8,683 7,005 6,425 Installment 860 733 970 Sub total 33,074 7,792 7,423 Less - government guaranteed loans 9,947 1,790 2,191 Total non-performing loans - 23,127 - 6,002 - 5,232 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.54 - 0.15 - 0.14 - Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 - 0.13 - 0.11 - Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 274.33 - 989.32 - 1044.69 -

The provision for credit losses was $1.9 million and $2.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses was $6.1 million and $4.5 million in the full year of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses in 2025 was primarily impacted by the growth in commercial loans, a decrease in prepayment speeds on retail loans and increases in unfunded lending commitments. The Company recorded loan net charge-offs of $0.4 million and $0.3 million in the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. At December 31, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.4 million, or 1.48% of total portfolio loans compared to $59.4 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024.

The increase in non-performing commercial loans year-over-year is primarily due to one commercial relationship where the borrower is experiencing financial difficulties.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $5.51 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $167.6 million from December 31, 2024. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $4.28 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $4.04 billion at December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to growth in commercial loans. Deposits totaled $4.76 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $107.6 million from December 31, 2024. This increase is primarily due to growth in savings and interest-bearing checking, reciprocal, and time deposit account balances that were partially offset by decreases in non-interest bearing and brokered time deposits.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $138.4 million at December 31, 2025, versus $119.9 million at December 31, 2024. Securities available for sale ("AFS") totaled $495.9 million at December 31, 2025, versus $559.2 million at December 31, 2024.

Total shareholders' equity was $503.0 million at December 31, 2025, or 9.14% of total assets compared to $454.7 million or 8.52% at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity totaled $473.7 million at December 31, 2025, or $23.05 per share compared to $424.9 million or $20.33 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of earnings retention and a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above "well capitalized" for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Regulatory Capital Ratios 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Well

Capitalized

Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 9.36 - 9.58 - 5.00 - Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.24 - 11.74 - 6.50 - Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.24 - 11.74 - 8.00 - Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.49 - 12.99 - 10.00 -

At December 31, 2025, in addition to liquidity available from our normal operating, funding, and investing activities, we had unused credit lines with the FHLB and FRB of approximately $774.2 million and $1.24 billion, respectively. We also had approximately $456.3 million in fair value of unpledged securities AFS and HTM at December 31, 2025 which could be pledged for an estimated additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB and FRB of approximately $428.3 million.

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 16, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2026 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2026 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2026. For the full year of 2025, the Company repurchased 407,113 shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $12.4 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP - Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIda5dc0f6055c4175bbaa1e1fddbc12fa

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f4iidb88 during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until January 22, 2027.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of $5.5 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com -

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation proceedings to which we are or may become subject; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management's ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors." Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share

amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks - 52,235 - 56,984 Interest bearing deposits 86,152 62,898 Cash and Cash Equivalents 138,387 119,882 Securities available for sale 495,909 559,182 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $282,830 at December 31, 2025 and $301,860 at December 31, 2024) 309,523 339,436 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 18,102 16,099 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 9,031 7,643 Loans Commercial 2,213,557 1,937,364 Mortgage 1,524,821 1,516,726 Installment 537,907 584,735 Total Loans 4,276,285 4,038,825 Allowance for credit losses (63,445 - (59,379 - Net Loans 4,212,840 3,979,446 Other real estate and repossessed assets, net 896 938 Property and equipment, net 38,972 37,492 Bank-owned life insurance 53,750 53,855 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 31,493 46,796 Other intangibles, net 1,001 1,488 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 167,516 147,547 Total Assets - 5,505,720 - 5,338,104 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing - 991,984 - 1,013,647 Savings and interest-bearing checking 2,113,260 1,995,314 Reciprocal 974,921 907,031 Time 662,858 628,285 Brokered time 18,659 109,811 Total Deposits 4,761,682 4,654,088 Other borrowings 77,003 45,009 Subordinated debt - 39,586 Subordinated debentures 39,864 39,796 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 124,220 104,939 Total Liabilities 5,002,769 4,883,418 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 20,548,893 shares at December 31, 2025 and 20,895,714 shares at December 31, 2024 307,845 318,777 Retained earnings 252,794 205,853 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,688 - (69,944 - Total Shareholders' Equity 502,951 454,686 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 5,505,720 - 5,338,104

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

September 30, 2025



December 31,

2024

December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans - 60,205 - 61,325 - 58,346 - 238,833 - 228,585 Interest on securities Taxable 3,513 3,660 4,417 15,005 18,883 Tax-exempt 2,633 2,767 2,905 10,943 13,100 Other investments 1,074 1,538 1,310 4,956 6,208 Total Interest Income 67,425 69,290 66,978 269,737 266,776 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 20,109 21,972 22,546 83,498 92,694 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 962 1,957 1,581 6,224 7,834 Total Interest Expense 21,071 23,929 24,127 89,722 100,528 Net Interest Income 46,354 45,361 42,851 180,015 166,248 Provision for credit losses 1,923 1,991 2,217 6,135 4,468 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 44,431 43,370 40,634 173,880 161,780 NON-INTEREST INCOME Interchange income 3,186 4,157 3,294 13,860 13,992 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,096 3,131 2,976 12,022 11,870 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,372 1,474 1,705 6,780 6,579 Equity securities at fair value - - - - 2,685 Securities available for sale (15 - (36 - (14 - (370 - (428 - Mortgage loan servicing, net 899 74 7,761 827 9,447 Other 3,420 3,137 3,399 12,525 12,217 Total Non-interest Income 11,958 11,937 19,121 45,644 56,362 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and employee benefits 22,563 21,125 22,886 85,194 84,955 Data processing 3,428 3,784 3,688 14,788 13,579 Occupancy, net 2,171 2,127 1,953 8,567 7,806 Interchange expense 1,165 1,180 1,131 4,641 4,504 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 897 892 928 3,467 3,762 Advertising 991 526 1,198 3,211 3,058 FDIC deposit insurance 861 615 729 2,824 2,870 Loan and collection 589 618 606 2,737 2,474 Legal and professional 787 682 849 2,448 2,566 Communications 471 465 462 1,997 2,095 Other 2,155 2,117 2,557 8,359 7,427 Total Non-interest Expense 36,078 34,131 36,987 138,233 135,096 Income Before Income Tax 20,311 21,176 22,768 81,291 83,046 Income tax expense 1,739 3,674 4,307 12,750 16,256 Net Income - 18,572 - 17,502 - 18,461 - 68,541 - 66,790 Net income per common share Basic - 0.90 - 0.85 - 0.88 - 3.30 - 3.20 Diluted - 0.89 - 0.84 - 0.87 - 3.27 - 3.16

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data



December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income - 46,354 - 45,361 - 44,615 - 43,685 - 42,851 Provision for credit losses 1,923 1,991 1,500 721 2,217 Non-interest income 11,958 11,937 11,325 10,424 19,121 Non-interest expense 36,078 34,131 33,762 34,262 36,987 Income before income tax 20,311 21,176 20,678 19,126 22,768 Income tax expense 1,739 3,674 3,801 3,536 4,307 Net income - 18,572 - 17,502 - 16,877 - 15,590 - 18,461 Basic earnings per share - 0.90 - 0.85 - 0.81 - 0.74 - 0.88 Diluted earnings per share 0.89 0.84 0.81 0.74 0.87 Cash dividend per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.24 Average shares outstanding 20,639,758 20,702,235 20,749,925 20,943,094 20,893,820 Average diluted shares outstanding 20,848,634 20,904,857 20,945,522 21,150,550 21,122,096 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.35 - 1.27 - 1.27 - 1.18 - 1.39 - Return on average equity 14.75 14.57 14.66 13.71 16.31 Efficiency ratio (1) 61.18 58.86 59.67 62.20 59.09 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets (1) Interest income 5.24 - 5.38 - 5.35 - 5.28 - 5.37 - Interest expense 1.62 1.84 1.77 1.79 1.92 Net interest income 3.62 3.54 3.58 3.49 3.45 Average Balances Loans - 4,249,389 - 4,201,557 - 4,128,771 - 4,060,941 - 3,994,661 Securities 815,269 826,362 846,052 883,676 912,073 Total earning assets 5,162,381 5,159,681 5,036,090 5,078,596 5,007,566 Total assets 5,449,518 5,451,922 5,324,959 5,378,022 5,300,368 Deposits 4,774,179 4,786,408 4,646,639 4,715,331 4,655,091 Interest bearing liabilities 3,846,367 3,862,024 3,763,477 3,799,852 3,717,483 Shareholders' equity 499,445 476,422 461,720 461,291 450,214

(1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.







INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Data (continued)





December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 8.65 - 8.44 - 8.16 - 8.26 - 8.00 - Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.51 9.35 9.24 9.31 9.10 Average equity to average assets 9.16 8.74 8.67 8.58 8.49 Total capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 13.60 13.67 14.20 14.51 14.22 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 12.35 12.42 12.23 12.34 12.06 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (2) 11.50 11.55 11.36 11.45 11.17 Tier 1 capital to average assets (2) 10.27 10.07 10.07 9.89 9.85 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock - 24.48 - 23.72 - 22.65 - 22.28 - 21.76 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 23.05 22.29 21.23 20.87 20.33 Total shares outstanding 20,548,893 20,691,604 20,715,650 20,970,115 20,895,714 Selected Balances Loans - 4,276,285 - 4,198,283 - 4,164,367 - 4,072,691 - 4,038,825 Securities 805,432 824,033 838,813 866,604 898,618 Total earning assets 5,195,002 5,204,380 5,105,579 5,031,975 5,024,083 Total assets 5,505,720 5,493,113 5,418,519 5,328,428 5,338,104 Deposits 4,761,682 4,859,155 4,659,359 4,633,931 4,654,088 Interest bearing liabilities 3,886,565 3,897,487 3,832,845 3,768,435 3,764,832 Shareholders' equity 502,951 490,742 469,250 467,277 454,686

(2) December 31, 2025 are Preliminary.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income - 46,354 - 42,851 - 180,015 - 166,248 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 446 389 1,785 902 Net interest income - taxable equivalent - 46,800 - 43,240 - 181,800 - 167,150 Net interest margin (GAAP) (1) 3.58 - 3.42 - 3.52 - 3.36 - Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.62 - 3.45 - 3.56 - 3.38 -

(1) Quarter to date are Annualized.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31,

2025 September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity - 502,951 - 490,742 - 469,250 - 467,277 - 454,686 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles, net 1,001 1,123 1,244 1,366 1,488 Tangible common equity 473,650 461,319 439,706 437,611 424,898 Addition: Accumulated other comprehensive loss for regulatory purposes 51,891 54,833 64,089 61,285 64,146 Tangible common equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments - 525,541 - 516,152 - 503,795 - 498,896 - 489,044 Total assets - 5,505,720 - 5,493,113 - 5,418,519 - 5,328,428 - 5,338,104 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles, net 1,001 1,123 1,244 1,366 1,488 Tangible assets 5,476,419 5,463,690 5,388,975 5,298,762 5,308,316 Addition: Net unrealized losses on available for sale securities and derivatives, net of tax 51,891 54,833 64,089 61,285 64,146 Tangible assets excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss adjustments - 5,528,310 - 5,518,523 - 5,453,064 - 5,360,047 - 5,372,462 Common equity ratio 9.14 - 8.93 - 8.66 - 8.77 - 8.52 - Tangible common equity ratio 8.65 - 8.44 - 8.16 - 8.26 - 8.00 - Tangible common equity ratio excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss 9.51 - 9.35 - 9.24 - 9.31 - 9.10 - Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity - 502,951 - 490,742 - 469,250 - 467,277 - 454,686 Tangible common equity - 473,650 - 461,319 - 439,706 - 437,611 - 424,898 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 20,549 20,692 20,716 20,970 20,896 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock - 24.48 - 23.72 - 22.65 - 22.28 - 21.76 Tangible common equity per share of common stock - 23.05 - 22.29 - 21.23 - 20.87 - 20.33

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders' equity per share of common stock.