Heritage Financial Corporation: Heritage Financial Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income was $22.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Return on average assets increased to 1.27%, from 1.09% for the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 1.7% (6.8% annualized), from the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin increased to 3.72%, an increase of 8 basis points from 3.64% for the third quarter of 2025.

Deposits increased $62.7 million, or 1.1% (4.2% annualized), from the third quarter of 2025.

Cost of interest bearing deposits decreased to 1.83%, from 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025.

Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.24 per share on January 16, 2026.

Received regulatory and shareholder approvals to acquire Olympic Bancorp, Inc. ("Olympic"), which is expected to close on or about January 31, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Corporation (Nasdaq GS: HFWA) (the "Company", "we," or "us"), the parent company of Heritage Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.65 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.55 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.34 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.66 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.56 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Bryan McDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased with our operating results for the fourth quarter, which included stronger profitability, deposit growth, margin expansion and lower cost of deposits. The improvement in net interest margin provided an 8.6% increase in net interest income over fourth quarter 2024 levels. This quarter showed the strength of our quality banking franchise with 29% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share from the same period in the prior year. We remain focused on generating long-term financial results for our shareholders."

Mr. McDonald continued, "We are also pleased with the progress made in completing the pending acquisition of Olympic and its subsidiary, Kitsap Bank. Having received both regulatory and shareholder approvals, we look forward to closing the transaction at the end of January and bringing together our two organizations."

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Financial Highlights

The following table provides financial highlights as of the dates and for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 22,237

$ 19,169

$ 11,928 Diluted earnings per share 0.65

0.55

0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.66

0.56

0.51 Return on average assets(2) 1.27 %

1.09 %

0.66 % Return on average common equity(2) 9.68

8.52

5.46 Return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 13.33

11.86

7.81 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity(1)(2) 13.51

12.16

11.59 Net interest margin(2) 3.72

3.64

3.36 Cost of total deposits(2) 1.32

1.37

1.39 Efficiency ratio 62.5

63.3

69.3 Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 61.9

62.4

64.4 Noninterest expense to average total assets(2) 2.37

2.36

2.20 Total assets $ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879

$ 7,106,278 Loans receivable 4,783,266

4,769,160

4,802,123 Total deposits 5,920,199

5,857,464

5,684,613 Loan to deposit ratio(3) 80.8 %

81.4 %

84.5 % Book value per share $ 27.13

$ 26.62

$ 25.40 Tangible book value per share(1) 19.98

19.46

18.22

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized. (3) Loans receivable divided by total deposits.

Balance Sheet

Total investment securities decreased $31.2 million, or 2.4%, to $1.28 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2025. Investment maturities and repayments totaled $37.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was partially offset by purchases of $3.5 million and a $2.9 million decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value: U.S. government and agency securities $ 11,702

0.9 %

$ 11,642

0.9 %

$ 60

0.5 % Municipal securities 51,423

4.0

51,197

3.9

226

0.4 Residential CMO and MBS(1) 275,268

21.5

298,737

22.8

(23,469)

(7.9) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 252,164

19.7

255,995

19.5

(3,831)

(1.5) Corporate obligations 10,532

0.8

7,019

0.5

3,513

50.0 Other asset-backed securities 6,433

0.5

6,641

0.5

(208)

(3.1) Total $ 607,522

47.4 %

$ 631,231

48.1 %

$ (23,709)

(3.8) % Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost: U.S. government and agency securities $ 151,319

11.8 %

$ 151,297

11.5 %

$ 22

- % Residential CMO and MBS(1) 217,707

17.0

224,654

17.1

(6,947)

(3.1) Commercial CMO and MBS(1) 305,081

23.8

305,675

23.3

(594)

(0.2) Total $ 674,107

52.6 %

$ 681,626

51.9 %

$ (7,519)

(1.1) %























Total investment securities $ 1,281,629

100.0 %

$ 1,312,857

100.0 %

$ (31,228)

(2.4) %

(1) U.S. government agency and government-sponsored enterprise CMO and MBS.

Loans receivable increased $14.1 million, or 0.3%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 due to new loan production for the quarter offset partially by an elevated level of prepaid and closed loans. New loans funded during the fourth quarter of 2025 were $173.1 million, compared to $174.5 million during the third quarter of 2025. Loan prepayments increased to $77.2 million during the quarter, compared to $75.6 million during the prior quarter. Loan payoffs increased to $74.5 million, compared to $55.8 million in the prior quarter.

Commercial and industrial loans decreased $1.1 million, or 0.1%, during the fourth quarter of 2025, due primarily to pay downs on outstanding balances, partially offset by new loan production of $28.8 million. Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") loans increased $12.1 million, or 1.2%, during the fourth quarter of 2025, due primarily to new loan production of $40.0 million, partially offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased $119.7 million, or 6.2%, during the quarter, due primarily to transfers from commercial and multifamily construction loans and new loan production of $76.5 million, partially offset by pay downs on outstanding balances. Residential real estate loans decreased by $16.0 million, or 4.3%, during the quarter, due to loan payoffs. Residential construction loans increased by $4.9 million, or 5.4%, during the quarter, due primarily to new loan production. Commercial and multifamily construction loans decreased $103.2 million, or 29.4%, during the quarter, due primarily to transfers to non-owner occupied CRE loans and paydowns on outstanding balances.

The following table summarizes the Company's loans receivable at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Commercial business:





















Commercial and industrial $ 818,000

17.1 %

$ 819,076

17.2 %

$ (1,076)

(0.1) % Owner-occupied CRE 1,034,829

21.6

1,022,727

21.4

12,102

1.2 Non-owner occupied CRE 2,057,844

43.0

1,938,190

40.6

119,654

6.2 Total commercial business 3,910,673

81.7

3,779,993

79.2

130,680

3.5 Residential real estate 358,834

7.5

374,875

7.9

(16,041)

(4.3) Real estate construction and land development:





















Residential 95,350

2.0

90,440

1.9

4,910

5.4 Commercial and multifamily 247,975

5.2

351,196

7.4

(103,221)

(29.4) Total real estate construction and land

development 343,325

7.2

441,636

9.3

(98,311)

(22.3) Consumer 170,434

3.6

172,656

3.6

(2,222)

(1.3) Loans receivable $ 4,783,266

100.0 %

$ 4,769,160

100.0 %

$ 14,106

0.3

Total deposits increased $62.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.92 billion at December 31, 2025 from $5.86 billion at September 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased by $75.1 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2025, due primarily to an increase in customer balances in interest bearing demand accounts. The increase in non-maturity deposits was partially offset by a decrease of $12.4 million in certificates of deposit accounts.

The following table summarizes the Company's total deposits at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Change

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,597,650

27.0 %

$ 1,617,909

27.6 %

$ (20,259)

(1.3) % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,627,259

27.5

1,526,685

26.1

100,574

6.6 Money market accounts 1,334,904

22.5

1,332,501

22.7

2,403

0.2 Savings accounts 422,523

7.1

430,127

7.3

(7,604)

(1.8) Total non-maturity deposits 4,982,336

84.1

4,907,222

83.7

75,114

1.5 Certificates of deposit 937,863

15.9

950,242

16.3

(12,379)

(1.3) Total deposits $ 5,920,199

100.0 %

$ 5,857,464

100.0 %

$ 62,735

1.1 %

Total borrowings decreased $118.0 million to $20.0 million at December 31, 2025, from $138.0 million at September 30, 2025. All outstanding borrowings at December 31, 2025 were with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and mature within one year.

Total stockholders' equity increased $17.4 million, or 1.9%, to $921.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $904.1 million at September 30, 2025, due primarily to $22.2 million of net income recognized for the quarter and a $2.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. These increases were partially offset by $8.2 million in dividends paid to common shareholders during the quarter.

The Company and Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of the applicable regulatory requirements for them both to be categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2025.

The following table summarizes the capital ratios for the Company at the dates indicated:



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.2 %

12.9 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 10.1

9.8 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.7

12.4 Leverage ratio (2) 10.8

10.5 Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.1

12.8 Total capital ratio (2) 14.1

13.8

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Provision for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 1.10% at December 31, 2025 compared to 1.13% at September 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of loans was due primarily to a change in the mix of loans due decreases in the real estate construction and land development segment which has a higher ACL as a percentage of loans, offset by an increase in other segments with a lower ACL as a percentage of loans. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $0.9 million reversal of provision for credit losses on loans, compared to a $1.6 million provision during the third quarter of 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $95,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to a $212,000 provision during the third quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in utilization rates.

The following table provides detail on the changes in the ACL on loans and the ACL on unfunded commitments ("ACL on Unfunded"), and the related (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

ACL on

Loans

ACL on

Unfunded

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of

period $ 53,974

$ 952

$ 54,926

$ 52,529

$ 740

$ 53,269

$ 51,391

$ 508

$ 51,899 (Reversal of) provision

for credit losses (909)

95

(814)

1,563

212

1,775

1,104

79

1,183 (Net charge-offs) /

recoveries (481)

-

(481)

(118)

-

(118)

(27)

-

(27) Balance, end of period $ 52,584

$ 1,047

$ 53,631

$ 53,974

$ 952

$ 54,926

$ 52,468

$ 587

$ 53,055

Credit Quality

Classified loans (loans rated substandard or worse) increased $22.4 million from the prior quarter, resulting in the percentage of classified loans to loans receivable increasing to 2.4% at December 31, 2025, compared to 2.0% at September 30, 2025.

The following table illustrates total loans by risk rating and their respective percentage of total loans at the dates indicated:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Balance

% of

Total

Balance

% of

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Risk Rating:













Pass $ 4,595,321

96.1 %

$ 4,574,623

95.9 % Special Mention 71,122

1.5

100,160

2.1 Substandard 116,823

2.4

94,377

2.0 Total $ 4,783,266

100.0 %

$ 4,769,160

100.0 %

Nonaccrual loans increased by $3.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 due primarily to the migration of three non-owner occupied CRE loans totaling $3.9 million, offset partially by principal payments received. The following table illustrates changes in nonaccrual loans during the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

(Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 17,612

$ 9,865

$ 4,301 Additions 4,446

8,288

160 Net principal payments and transfers to accruing status (1,082)

(207)

(250) Payoffs -

(137)

(132) Charge-offs -

(197)

- Balance, end of period $ 20,976

$ 17,612

$ 4,079 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.44 %

0.37 %

0.08 %

Liquidity

Total liquidity sources available at December 31, 2025 were $2.62 billion. This included on- and off-balance sheet liquidity. The Company has access to FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") Discount Window. The Company's available liquidity sources at December 31, 2025 represented a coverage ratio of 44.2% of total deposits and 107.7% of estimated uninsured deposits.

The following table summarizes the Company's available liquidity as of the dates indicated:



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

(Dollars in thousands) On-balance sheet liquidity





Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,089

$ 245,491 Unencumbered investment securities available for sale (1) 606,968

630,666 Total on-balance sheet liquidity $ 840,057

$ 876,157 Off-balance sheet liquidity





FRB borrowing availability $ 346,307

$ 347,119 FHLB borrowing availability (2) 1,285,640

1,140,425 Fed funds line borrowing availability with correspondent banks 145,000

145,000 Total off-balance sheet liquidity $ 1,776,947

$ 1,632,544 Total available liquidity $ 2,617,004

$ 2,508,701

(1) Investment securities available for sale at fair value. (2) Includes FHLB total borrowing availability of $1.31 billion at December 31, 2025 based on pledged assets, however, maximum credit capacity was 45% of the Bank's total assets one quarter in arrears or $3.15 billion.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin increased 8 basis points to 3.72% during the fourth quarter of 2025, from 3.64% during the third quarter of 2025.

The yield on interest earning assets decreased one basis point to 5.03% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 5.04% for the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans receivable increased one basis point to 5.54% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 5.53% during the third quarter of 2025 as new loans were booked and adjustable rate loans repriced at higher rates, partially offset by the impacts of the three fed funds rate cuts occurring during the last four months of the year.

The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased six basis points to 1.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, from 1.89% for the third quarter of 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in certificate of deposit rates.

Net interest income increased $1.0 million, or 1.7%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.6 million, offset partially by a $0.6 million decrease in total interest income.

Net interest margin increased 36 basis points to 3.72% during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.36% for the same period in the prior year. Net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 8.6%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase was due primarily to a change in the mix of earning assets to higher yielding loan balances and a decrease in deposit and borrowing interest expense due to lower rates and lower borrowing balances.

The following table provides net interest income information for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Earning Assets:

































Loans receivable (2)(3) $ 4,770,300

$ 66,669

5.54 %

$ 4,762,648

$ 66,422

5.53 %

$ 4,717,748

$ 64,864

5.47 % Taxable securities 1,285,948

10,546

3.25

1,314,374

11,102

3.35

1,514,210

12,510

3.29 Nontaxable securities (3) 15,578

135

3.44

15,242

138

3.59

16,138

146

3.60 Interest earning deposits 151,477

1,512

3.96

166,182

1,846

4.41

119,275

1,440

4.80 Total interest earning assets 6,223,303

78,862

5.03 %

6,258,446

79,508

5.04 %

6,367,371

78,960

4.93 % Noninterest earning assets 730,807









747,694









781,923







Total assets $ 6,954,110









$ 7,006,140









$ 7,149,294







Interest Bearing Liabilities:

































Certificates of deposit $ 950,097

$ 8,425

3.52 %

$ 955,737

$ 8,822

3.66 %

$ 947,929

$ 10,070

4.23 % Savings accounts 424,214

277

0.26

428,256

296

0.27

432,287

280

0.26 Interest bearing demand and

money market accounts 2,876,278

10,874

1.50

2,833,048

11,003

1.54

2,631,577

9,622

1.45 Total interest bearing deposits 4,250,589

19,576

1.83

4,217,041

20,121

1.89

4,011,793

19,972

1.98 Junior subordinated debentures 22,312

455

8.09

22,239

474

8.46

22,019

512

9.25 Borrowings 43,228

470

4.31

136,582

1,542

4.48

373,493

4,713

5.02 Total interest bearing

liabilities 4,316,129

20,501

1.88 %

4,375,862

22,137

2.01 %

4,407,305

25,197

2.27 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,635,539









1,625,945









1,703,357







Other noninterest bearing

liabilities 90,988









112,053









170,324







Stockholders' equity 911,454









892,280









868,308







Total liabilities and

stockholders' equity $ 6,954,110









$ 7,006,140









$ 7,149,294







Net interest income and spread



$ 58,361

3.15 %





$ 57,371

3.03 %





$ 53,763

2.66 % Net interest margin







3.72 %









3.64 %









3.36 %

(1) Annualized; average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million, $1.1 million and $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $338,000 to $8.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 from $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in card revenue and a decrease in other income, offset partially by an increase in interest rate swap fees due to increased swap activity and an increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income due to the recognition of a death benefit.

Noninterest income increased $4.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 from the same period in 2024 due primarily to a $3.9 million loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulting from the sale of investment securities as part of the strategic repositioning of the Company's balance sheet and an increase in BOLI income as the Company incurred $508,000 in costs related to the restructuring of the BOLI portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest income and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year Quarter Change

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Service charges and other fees $ 3,052

$ 3,046

$ 2,892

$ 6

0.2 %

$ 160

5.5 % Card revenue 1,792

2,209

1,849

(417)

(18.9)

(57)

(3.1) Loss on sale of investment securities -

-

(3,903)

-

-

3,903

100.0 Interest rate swap fees 381

96

357

285

296.9

24

6.7 BOLI income 1,172

1,008

256

164

16.3

916

357.8 Gain on sale of other assets, net -

-

23

-

-

(23)

(100.0) Other income 1,590

1,966

1,816

(376)

(19.1)

(226)

(12.4) Total noninterest income (loss) $ 7,987

$ 8,325

$ 3,290

$ (338)

(4.1) %

$ 4,697

142.8 %

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $132,000, or 0.3%, to $41.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Compensation and employee benefits increased due to an increase in the accrual for incentive compensation. Professional fees decreased due primarily to lower merger related costs recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 associated with the acquisition of Olympic.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 4.9%, during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 due primarily to an increase in compensation and employee benefits due to annual merit increases in base pay, an increase in benefit expense and incentive compensation expense accruals.

The following table presents the key components of noninterest expense and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Quarter Over

Quarter Change

Prior Year

Quarter Change

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

$

%

$

%

(Dollars in thousands) Compensation and employee

benefits $ 26,675

$ 26,082

$ 24,236

$ 593

2.3 %

$ 2,439

10.1 % Occupancy and equipment 4,450

4,665

4,742

(215)

(4.6)

(292)

(6.2) Data processing 3,681

3,754

4,020

(73)

(1.9)

(339)

(8.4) Marketing 296

284

405

12

4.2

(109)

(26.9) Professional services 1,070

1,332

663

(262)

(19.7)

407

61.4 State/municipal business and use

taxes 1,247

1,235

1,180

12

1.0

67

5.7 Federal deposit insurance premium 789

796

829

(7)

(0.9)

(40)

(4.8) Amortization of intangible assets 285

284

399

1

0.4

(114)

(28.6) Other expense 2,990

3,183

3,066

(193)

(6.1)

(76)

(2.5) Total noninterest expense $ 41,483

$ 41,615

$ 39,540

$ (132)

(0.3) %

$ 1,943

4.9 %

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense increased $305,000 to $3.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2025 due to an increase in pre-tax income.

Income tax expense and the effective income tax rate decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to same period in 2024 due primarily to additional tax expense of $2.4 million related to BOLI restructuring during the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by increased income tax expense on higher pre-tax income during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The following table presents the income tax expense and related metrics and the change for the periods indicated:



Quarter Ended

Change

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

Quarter Over

Quarter Prior Year

Quarter

(Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 25,679

$ 22,306

$ 16,330

$ 3,373

$ 9,349 Income tax expense $ 3,442

$ 3,137

$ 4,402

$ 305

$ (960) Effective income tax rate 13.4 %

14.1 %

27.0 %

(0.7) %

(13.6) %

Dividends

On January 16, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 28, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "targets," "potentially," "probably," "projects," "outlook" or similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would," and "could," as well as the negative of such words. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions nationally or in our local market areas, other markets where we have lending relationships, or other aspects of our business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reductions in real estate market values, employment levels, labor shortages and a potential recession or slowed economic growth; changes in the interest rate environment, which could adversely affect our revenues and expenses, the value of assets and obligations, and the availability and cost of capital and liquidity; the level and impact of inflation and the current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response thereto; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business, including changes in banking, securities, and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation and prioritization of such rules and regulations; effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of, or changes to existing, policies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy, and tax regulations; credit and interest rate risks associated with our business, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; fluctuations in deposits and deposit concentrations; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; credit risks and risks from concentrations (including by type of geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio; disruptions, security breaches, insider fraud, cybersecurity incidents or other adverse events, failures or interruptions in, or attacks on, our information technology systems or on the third-party vendors who perform critical processing functions for our business, including sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; technological changes implemented by us and other parties, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequences to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; increased competition in the financial services industry from non-banks such as credit unions and financial technology companies, including digital asset service providers; our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace, including as a result of competition from other commercial banks, mortgage banking firms, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, and financial technology companies; our ability to implement our organic and acquisition growth strategies, including the pending acquisition of Olympic, and our ability to successfully integrate Olympic's customers and operations following the acquisition; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, including the use of estimates in determining fair value of certain of our assets, which estimates may prove to be incorrect and result in significant declines in valuation; the commencement, costs, effects and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which we may become subject; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisitions, including the pending acquisition of Olympic; loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; our ability to successfully integrate any assets, liabilities, customers, systems, and management personnel we may acquire, including as a result of the acquisition of Olympic, into our operations and our ability to realize related revenue synergies and cost savings within expected time frames or at all, and any goodwill charges related thereto and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, which might be greater than expected; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, natural disasters, pandemics, epidemics and other public health crises, acts of war or terrorism, foreign relations, and other external events on our business and the businesses of our clients; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative publicity about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; our success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which are available on our website at www.hf-wa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Moreover, any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release or the documents we file with or furnish to the SEC are based only on information then actually known to us and upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made which may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except shares)



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets









Cash on hand and in banks $ 52,587

$ 74,030

$ 58,821 Interest earning deposits 180,502

171,461

58,279 Cash and cash equivalents 233,089

245,491

117,100 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of

$647,505, $674,108 and $835,592, respectively) 607,522

631,231

764,394 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of

$625,287, $628,049 and $623,452, respectively) 674,107

681,626

703,285 Total investment securities 1,281,629

1,312,857

1,467,679 Loans receivable 4,783,266

4,769,160

4,802,123 Allowance for credit losses on loans (52,584)

(53,974)

(52,468) Loans receivable, net 4,730,682

4,715,186

4,749,655 Premises and equipment, net 74,690

70,382

71,580 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,163

10,473

21,538 BOLI 105,974

105,464

111,699 Accrued interest receivable 19,280

19,146

19,483 Prepaid expenses and other assets 273,925

289,677

303,452 Other intangible assets, net 1,979

2,264

3,153 Goodwill 240,939

240,939

240,939 Total assets $ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879

$ 7,106,278











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,597,650

$ 1,617,909

$ 1,654,955 Interest bearing deposits 4,322,549

4,239,555

4,029,658 Total deposits 5,920,199

5,857,464

5,684,613 Borrowings 20,000

138,000

383,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,350

22,277

22,058 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,297

90,074

153,080 Total liabilities 6,045,846

6,107,815

6,242,751











Common stock 531,100

529,949

531,674 Retained earnings 421,619

407,561

387,097 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (31,215)

(33,446)

(55,244) Total stockholders' equity 921,504

904,064

863,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879

$ 7,106,278











Shares outstanding 33,963,500

33,956,738

33,990,827

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 66,669

$ 66,422

$ 64,864

$ 262,900

$ 247,472 Taxable interest on investment securities 10,546

11,102

12,510

44,966

54,972 Nontaxable interest on investment securities 135

138

146

549

651 Interest on interest earning deposits 1,512

1,846

1,440

5,821

6,617 Total interest income 78,862

79,508

78,960

314,236

309,712 Interest Expense

















Deposits 19,576

20,121

19,972

79,336

75,069 Junior subordinated debentures 455

474

512

1,872

2,139 Borrowings 470

1,542

4,713

8,623

23,140 Total interest expense 20,501

22,137

25,197

89,831

100,348 Net interest income 58,361

57,371

53,763

224,405

209,364 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (814)

1,775

1,183

1,968

6,282 Net interest income after (reversal of)

provision for credit losses 59,175

55,596

52,580

222,437

203,082 Noninterest Income

















Service charges and other fees 3,052

3,046

2,892

12,005

11,285 Card revenue 1,792

2,209

1,849

7,742

7,752 Loss on sale of investment securities, net -

-

(3,903)

(10,741)

(22,742) Gain on sale of loans, net -

-

-

-

26 Interest rate swap fees 381

96

357

496

409 BOLI income 1,172

1,008

256

4,378

2,967 Gain on sale of other assets, net -

-

23

8

1,552 Other income 1,590

1,966

1,816

7,844

6,224 Total noninterest income (loss) 7,987

8,325

3,290

21,732

7,473 Noninterest Expense

















Compensation and employee benefits 26,675

26,082

24,236

104,023

98,527 Occupancy and equipment 4,450

4,665

4,742

18,881

19,289 Data processing 3,681

3,754

4,020

14,998

14,899 Marketing 296

284

405

1,251

988 Professional services 1,070

1,332

663

4,258

2,515 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,247

1,235

1,180

4,907

4,889 Federal deposit insurance premium 789

796

829

3,207

3,260 Amortization of intangible assets 285

284

399

1,174

1,640 Other expense 2,990

3,183

3,066

12,867

12,289 Total noninterest expense 41,483

41,615

39,540

165,566

158,296 Income before income taxes 25,679

22,306

16,330

78,603

52,259 Income tax expense 3,442

3,137

4,402

11,071

9,001 Net income $ 22,237

$ 19,169

$ 11,928

$ 67,532

$ 43,258



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.35

$ 1.99

$ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 0.55

$ 0.34

$ 1.96

$ 1.24 Dividends declared per share $ 0.24

$ 0.24

$ 0.23

$ 0.96

$ 0.92 Average shares outstanding - basic 33,957,987

33,953,810

34,109,339

33,996,149

34,465,323 Average shares outstanding - diluted 34,405,793

34,413,386

34,553,139

34,456,904

34,899,036

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Paid:



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1)

Average Balance

Interest Earned/ Paid

Average

Yield/

Rate (1) Interest Earning Assets:





















Loans receivable(2)(3) $ 4,773,760

$ 262,900

5.51 %

$ 4,536,499

$ 247,472

5.46 % Taxable securities 1,350,278

44,966

3.33

1,653,295

54,972

3.32 Nontaxable securities(3) 15,449

549

3.55

18,425

651

3.53 Interest earning deposits 135,603

5,821

4.29

125,036

6,617

5.29 Total interest earning assets 6,275,090

314,236

5.01 %

6,333,255

309,712

4.89 % Noninterest earning assets 752,048









799,791







Total assets $ 7,027,138









$ 7,133,046







Interest Bearing Liabilities:





















Certificates of deposit $ 966,429

$ 36,266

3.75 %

$ 857,079

$ 36,922

4.31 % Savings accounts 426,124

1,154

0.27

451,528

920

0.20 Interest bearing demand and money market accounts 2,796,909

41,916

1.50

2,640,487

37,227

1.41 Total interest bearing deposits 4,189,462

79,336

1.89

3,949,094

75,069

1.90 Junior subordinated debentures 22,201

1,872

8.43

21,910

2,139

9.76 Borrowings 185,544

8,623

4.65

456,448

23,140

5.07 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,397,207

89,831

2.04 %

4,427,452

100,348

2.27 % Noninterest demand deposits 1,623,952









1,669,301







Other noninterest bearing liabilities 118,300









182,121







Stockholders' equity 887,679









854,172







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,027,138









$ 7,133,046







Net interest income and spread



$ 224,405

2.97 %





$ 209,364

2.62 % Net interest margin







3.58 %









3.31 %

(1) Average balances are calculated using daily balances. (2) Average loans receivable includes loans held for sale and loans classified as nonaccrual, which carry a zero yield. Interest earned on loans receivable includes the amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.7 million and $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Yields on tax-exempt loans and securities have not been stated on a tax-equivalent basis.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets and Credit Quality Metrics:



Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:







Balance, beginning of period $ 53,974

$ 52,529

$ 51,391

$ 52,468

$ 47,999 (Reversal of) provision for credit

losses on loans (909)

1,563

1,104

1,508

6,983 Charge-offs:

















Commercial business (565)

(195)

(4)

(1,436)

(2,953) Residential real estate -

(27)

-

(27)

- Consumer (75)

(152)

(92)

(485)

(538) Total charge-offs (640)

(374)

(96)

(1,948)

(3,491) Recoveries:

















Commercial business 140

219

48

403

855 Residential real estate -

1

-

1

- Consumer 19

36

21

152

122 Total recoveries 159

256

69

556

977 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (481)

(118)

(27)

(1,392)

(2,514) Balance, end of period $ 52,584

$ 53,974

$ 52,468

$ 52,584

$ 52,468 Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans receivable annualized 0.04 %

0.01 %

- %

0.03 %

0.06 %



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 Nonperforming Assets:









Nonaccrual loans:









Commercial business $ 6,886

$ 3,418

$ 3,919 Residential real estate 1,196

1,290

- Real estate construction and land development 12,408

12,760

- Consumer 486

144

160 Total nonaccrual loans 20,976

17,612

4,079 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 194

3,338

1,195 Total nonperforming loans 21,170

20,950

5,274 Other real estate owned -

-

- Nonperforming assets $ 21,170

$ 20,950

$ 5,274











ACL on loans to:









Loans receivable 1.10 %

1.13 %

1.09 % Nonaccrual loans 250.69 %

306.46 %

1,286.30 % Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.44 %

0.37 %

0.08 % Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.44 %

0.44 %

0.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 %

0.30 %

0.07 %

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Earnings:

















Net interest income $ 58,361

$ 57,371

$ 54,983

$ 53,690

$ 53,763 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (814)

1,775

956

51

1,183 Noninterest income 7,987

8,325

1,517

3,903

3,290 Noninterest expense 41,483

41,615

41,085

41,383

39,540 Net income 22,237

19,169

12,215

13,911

11,928 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.36

$ 0.41

$ 0.35 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.51 Average Balances:

















Loans receivable $ 4,770,300

$ 4,762,648

$ 4,768,558

$ 4,793,917

$ 4,717,748 Total investment securities 1,301,526

1,329,616

1,390,064

1,443,662

1,530,348 Total interest earning assets 6,223,303

6,258,446

6,286,309

6,333,697

6,367,371 Total assets 6,954,110

7,006,140

7,046,943

7,103,227

7,149,294 Total interest bearing deposits 4,250,589

4,217,041

4,176,052

4,112,343

4,011,793 Total noninterest demand deposits 1,635,539

1,625,945

1,602,987

1,631,268

1,703,357 Stockholders' equity 911,454

892,280

879,808

866,629

868,308 Financial Ratios:

















Return on average assets (2) 1.27 %

1.09 %

0.70 %

0.79 %

0.66 % Return on average common equity (2) 9.68

8.52

5.57

6.51

5.46 Return on average tangible common

equity (1)(2) 13.33

11.86

7.85

9.22

7.81 Adjusted return on average tangible common

equity (1)(2) 13.51

12.16

11.59

11.21

11.59 Efficiency ratio 62.5

63.3

72.7

71.9

69.3 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 61.9

62.4

64.9

67.3

64.4 Noninterest expense to average total

assets (2) 2.37

2.36

2.34

2.36

2.20 Net interest spread (2) 3.15

3.03

2.89

2.79

2.66 Net interest margin (2) 3.72

3.64

3.51

3.44

3.36

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Annualized.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



As of or for the Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Select Balance Sheet:

















Total assets $ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,129,862

$ 7,106,278 Loans receivable 4,783,266

4,769,160

4,774,855

4,764,848

4,802,123 Total investment securities 1,281,629

1,312,857

1,346,274

1,413,903

1,467,679 Total deposits 5,920,199

5,857,464

5,784,413

5,845,335

5,684,613 Noninterest demand deposits 1,597,650

1,617,909

1,584,231

1,621,890

1,654,955 Stockholders' equity 921,504

904,064

888,212

881,515

863,527 Financial Measures:

















Book value per share $ 27.13

$ 26.62

$ 26.16

$ 25.85

$ 25.40 Tangible book value per share (1) 19.98

19.46

18.99

18.70

18.22 Stockholders' equity to total assets 13.2 %

12.9 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (1) 10.1

9.8

9.4

9.3

9.0 Loans to deposits ratio 80.8

81.4

82.5

81.5

84.5 Regulatory Capital Ratios: (2)

















Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 %

12.4 %

12.2 %

12.2 %

12.0 % Leverage ratio 10.8

10.5

10.3

10.2

10.0 Tier 1 capital ratio 13.1

12.8

12.6

12.6

12.4 Total capital ratio 14.1

13.8

13.6

13.6

13.3 Credit Quality Metrics:

















ACL on loans to:

















Loans receivable 1.10 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

1.09 %

1.09 % Nonaccrual loans 250.7

306.5

532.5

1,175.3

1,286.3 Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.44

0.37

0.21

0.09

0.08 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable 0.44

0.44

0.39

0.09

0.11 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30

0.30

0.26

0.06

0.07 Net charge-offs on loans to average

loans receivable (3) 0.04

0.01

0.04

0.03

0.00 Criticized Loans by Credit Quality Rating: Special mention $ 71,122

$ 100,160

$ 114,146

$ 113,704

$ 110,725 Substandard 116,823

94,377

99,715

64,387

68,318 Other Metrics:

















Number of branches 50

50

50

50

50 Deposits per branch $ 118,404

$ 117,149

$ 115,688

$ 116,907

$ 113,692 Average number of full-time equivalent

employees 742

749

745

757

751 Average assets per full-time

equivalent employee 9,372

9,354

9,459

9,383

9,520

(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section herein. (2) Current quarter ratios are estimates pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports. (3) Annualized.





HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

This earnings release contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's capital, performance and asset quality reflected in the current quarter and comparable period results and to facilitate comparison of its performance with the performance of its peers. These non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

The Company believes that presenting the adjusted diluted earnings per share provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Diluted Earnings per Share and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: Net income (GAAP) $ 22,237

$ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 13,911

$ 11,928 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

-

6,854

3,887

3,903 Exclude merger related costs 385

635

-

-

- Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment -

-

(5)

(3)

(23) Exclude tax effect of adjustment (81)

(133)

(1,438)

(816)

(815) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

-

508 Exclude tax expense related to

BOLI restructuring -

-

515

-

2,371 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,541

$ 19,671

$ 18,141

$ 16,979

$ 17,872



















Average number of diluted shares

outstanding 34,405,793

34,413,386

34,446,710

34,506,238

34,553,139



















Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.65

$ 0.55

$ 0.36

$ 0.40

$ 0.34 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

(non-GAAP) $ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 0.51





















HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share to be useful measurements of the adequacy of the Company's capital levels.



December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share: Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 921,504

$ 904,064

$ 888,212

$ 881,515

$ 863,527 Exclude intangible assets (242,918)

(243,203)

(243,487)

(243,789)

(244,092) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 678,586

$ 660,861

$ 644,725

$ 637,726

$ 619,435



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 6,967,350

$ 7,011,879

$ 7,070,641

$ 7,129,862

$ 7,106,278 Exclude intangible assets (242,918)

(243,203)

(243,487)

(243,789)

(244,092) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 6,724,432

$ 6,768,676

$ 6,827,154

$ 6,886,073

$ 6,862,186



















Stockholders' equity to total assets

(GAAP) 13.2 %

12.9 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

12.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible

assets (non-GAAP) 10.1 %

9.8 %

9.4 %

9.3 %

9.0 %



















Shares outstanding 33,963,500

33,956,738

33,953,194

34,105,516

33,990,827



















Book value per share (GAAP) $ 27.13

$ 26.62

$ 26.16

$ 25.85

$ 25.40 Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP) $ 19.98

$ 19.46

$ 18.99

$ 18.70

$ 18.22





















HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company considers the return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement of the Company's ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the Company's ongoing business operations can be evaluated. The Company believes that presenting an adjusted return on tangible common equity ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity, annualized: Net income (GAAP) $ 22,237

$ 19,169

$ 12,215

$ 13,911

$ 11,928 Add amortization of intangible

assets 285

284

302

303

399 Exclude tax effect of adjustment (60)

(60)

(63)

(64)

(84) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,462

$ 19,393

$ 12,454

$ 14,150

$ 12,243



















Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 22,462

$ 19,393

$ 12,454

$ 14,150

$ 12,243 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

-

6,854

3,887

3,903 Exclude merger related costs 385

635

-

-

- Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment -

-

(5)

(3)

(23) Exclude tax effect of adjustment (81)

(133)

(1,438)

(816)

(815) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

-

508 Exclude tax expense related to

BOLI restructuring -

-

515

-

2,371 Adjusted tangible net income (non-

GAAP) $ 22,766

$ 19,895

$ 18,380

$ 17,218

$ 18,187



















Average stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 911,454

$ 892,280

$ 879,808

$ 866,629

$ 868,308 Exclude average intangible assets (243,069)

(243,350)

(243,651)

(243,945)

(244,302) Average tangible common

stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 668,385

$ 648,930

$ 636,157

$ 622,684

$ 624,006



















Return on average common equity,

annualized (GAAP) 9.68 %

8.52 %

5.57 %

6.51 %

5.46 % Return on average tangible common

equity, annualized (non-GAAP) 13.33 %

11.86 %

7.85 %

9.22 %

7.81 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common equity, annualized (non-

GAAP) 13.51 %

12.16 %

11.59 %

11.21 %

11.59 %





















HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The Company believes that presenting an adjusted efficiency ratio provides useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio: Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 41,483

$ 41,615

$ 41,085

$ 41,383

$ 39,540 Exclude merger related costs $ 385

$ 635

$ -

$ -

$ - Adjusted noninterest expense (non-

GAAP) $ 41,098

$ 40,980

$ 41,085

$ 41,383

$ 39,540



















Net interest income (GAAP) $ 58,361

$ 57,371

$ 54,983

$ 53,690

$ 53,763



















Total noninterest income (GAAP) $ 7,987

$ 8,325

$ 1,517

$ 3,903

$ 3,290 Exclude loss on sale of

investment securities, net -

-

6,854

3,887

3,903 Exclude gain on sale of premises

and equipment -

-

(5)

(3)

(23) Exclude BOLI restructuring costs

included in BOLI Income -

-

-

-

508 Adjusted total noninterest income

(non-GAAP) $ 7,987

$ 8,325

$ 8,366

$ 7,787

$ 7,678



















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.5 %

63.3 %

72.7 %

71.9 %

69.3 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.9 %

62.4 %

64.9 %

67.3 %

64.4 %

SOURCE Heritage Financial Corporation