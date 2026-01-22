

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have transferred the first batch of nearly 7,000 Islamic States detainees from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities.



U.S. Central Command said it launched a new mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq on Wednesday to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.



The transfer mission began while U.S. forces successfully transported 150 ISIS fighters held at a detention facility in Hasakah, Syria, to a secure location in Iraq.



'We are closely coordinating with regional partners, including the Iraqi government, and we sincerely appreciate their role in ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. 'Facilitating the orderly and secure transfer of ISIS detainees is critical to preventing a breakout that would pose a direct threat to the United States and regional security.'



In 2025, the U.S. and partner forces detained more than 300 ISIS operatives in Syria and killed around 20 others.



CENTCOM said in a separate press release that Commander Adm. Brad Cooper spoke with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa by phone the same day the terrorists were transferred to Iraq.



The two leaders discussed the importance of Syrian government forces adhering to a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces and supporting the coordinated transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq. Cooper briefed President al-Sharaa on CENTCOM's plan for an orderly and secure transfer of up to 7,000 detainees. He urged the new Syrian leader that Syrian forces as well as all other forces should avoid any actions that could interfere with the transfer process.



The leaders also reaffirmed continued strong commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria, CENTCOM said.



