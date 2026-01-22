Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives $1.3 Million Order for Pharmaceutical Tablet Laser Drilling System

Significant Order with New International Pharmaceutical Customer Highlights Company's Growth and Revenue Opportunity

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced that it has received a $1.3 million order for a CMS Laser Pharmaceutical Tablet Laser Drilling System from a new international pharmaceutical customer.

Laser Photonics' subsidiary CMS Laser engineers fully automated, laser-powered tablet drilling systems for full-scale, high-volume pharmaceutical manufacturing. The new order is for a custom TD-140, designed for single-sided drilling of up to 140,000 circular tablets per hour. The system combines advanced CO2 laser hardware, dual-vision inspection, and an oscilloscope for remote diagnostics to meet the most demanding commercial production environments. CMS Laser's solutions for the medical and pharmaceutical industries incorporate software designed to help customers meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 requirements related to electronic signatures and audit logs.

Wayne Tupuola, the Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "This significant order from a new customer will meet demanding production requirements, highlighting our system's precision, reliability, and validation standards in highly regulated manufacturing. CMS Laser provides advanced solutions to pharmaceutical companies around the world, addressing a wide range of pharmaceutical needs, from high-volume tablet drilling and marking to research and development.

"We are accelerating our market position in the high-demand pharmaceutical equipment sector known for its growth and stability, securing new and repeat orders for high-precision applications worldwide. Robust demand and a pipeline of new opportunities are rapidly building momentum for us as we expand our sales and marketing infrastructure, customer engagement, and market reach. We believe we will continue to strengthen revenue and growth in the months to come as we strive to build sustainable shareholder value over the long term."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

