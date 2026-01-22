The OLB Group, Inc.: OLB Group Launches iStores.com - an AI platform to Address $16.8 Trillion Projected 2028 eCommerce Market: AI-Powered Platform Eliminates Traditional Barriers With Instant Online Stores and Same-Day Merchant Approval

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB), a leading fintech company specializing in payment processing and omnichannel commerce solutions, today announced the launch of iStores AI, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered eCommerce platform that enables businesses to create fully functional online stores and begin processing transactions in minutes, with same-day merchant services approval.

iStores.com represents a paradigm shift in how businesses establish their digital commerce presence, combining advanced AI technology with OLB's robust SecurePay payment gateway infrastructure to deliver an unprecedented speed-to-market solution for merchants of all sizes.

Revolutionary AI-Driven Platform

The iStores AI platform leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to automate the traditionally complex and time-consuming process of establishing an eCommerce operation. Within minutes, businesses can launch professional online stores complete with product catalogs, shopping carts, and full payment processing capabilities. The platform's AI engine handles merchant onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance verification, enabling same-day approval for merchant services - a process that traditionally takes days or weeks.

Global Payment Capabilities Through PayPal Partnership

Building on OLB Group's strategic global partnership with PayPal, iStores AI offers merchants seamless access to PayPal's worldwide payment network, providing customers with trusted, familiar payment options. This integration expands the platform's reach across international markets and enhances conversion rates through PayPal's widely recognized checkout experience.

Enterprise-Grade Security With 3D Secure

Security remains paramount in the iStores AI platform. Powered by SecurePay, OLB's PCI DSS Level 1 certified payment gateway, the platform incorporates comprehensive 3D Secure authentication protocols, providing advanced fraud protection for card-not-present transactions. This multi-layered security framework protects both merchants and consumers while ensuring compliance with the latest payment industry standards and regulations.

Nationwide Bodega Network Distribution

iStores AI is positioned to transform commerce across OLB's extensive bodega distribution network nationwide. By providing these community retail hubs with sophisticated eCommerce capabilities, OLB is enabling thousands of small businesses to compete in the digital marketplace while maintaining their essential role in local communities. This initiative bridges the digital divide and brings enterprise-level commerce technology to underserved business segments.

Cryptocurrency and Cross-Border Payment Innovation

Recognizing the evolving payments landscape, iStores AI includes native support for cryptocurrency transactions, including stablecoin payments, enabling merchants to accept digital assets alongside traditional payment methods. The platform's cross-border payment capabilities eliminate traditional international transaction friction, allowing businesses to seamlessly serve global customers with optimized currency conversion, reduced fees, and faster settlement times.

QuickBooks Integration for Seamless Operations

iStores AI features a powerful QuickBooks plugin that automatically synchronizes invoicing with order management, streamlining accounting workflows and eliminating manual data entry. This integration ensures accurate financial records, simplifies reconciliation, and provides real-time visibility into business performance through merchants' existing accounting systems.

Free Version for Strategic Sectors

In a move designed to accelerate adoption and support economic development, OLB Group plans to release a free version of iStores AI targeting specific business sectors. This initiative will democratize access to professional eCommerce technology, enabling startups and small businesses to establish digital commerce operations without upfront capital investment.

Management Commentary

"iStores.com AI represents the convergence of artificial intelligence, payment processing innovation, and our commitment to empowering businesses of every size," said Ronny Yakov, CEO of The OLB Group. "By reducing the barrier to entry from weeks to minutes and combining that with our global payment partnerships, advanced security infrastructure, and nationwide distribution network, we're fundamentally changing how businesses can participate in digital commerce. This platform embodies our vision of making sophisticated commerce technology accessible to everyone - from corner bodegas to growing enterprises."

About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is a diversified fintech company providing innovative payment processing solutions, digital asset technology, and omnichannel commerce platforms. Through its SecurePay payment gateway and complementary services, OLB enables businesses to accept and process payments seamlessly across multiple channels while leveraging emerging technologies in digital assets and AI-driven commerce solutions. For more information, please visit OLB.com.

