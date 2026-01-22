Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. Validates Clean Energy Leadership with Co-Authored Study from Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dalrada") (OTCID:DHTI) today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed scientific study co-authored by engineers from Dalrada and Oak Ridge National Laboratory, featured in the Journal of Building Engineering. The study demonstrates the advantages of CO2-based heat pump systems, especially in cold climates, delivering major efficiency gains, significant energy savings, and alignment with global low-GWP refrigerant regulations.

Brian Bonar, Dalrada CEO and Chairman, stated, "The study validates the direction of Dalrada's engineering roadmap. CO2 heat pumps are proving to be a powerful solution for real-world decarbonization, and collaborating with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, this highlights our commitment to delivering next-generation clean energy technologies. We are excited to help accelerate the transition to high-efficiency, low-GWP heating and cooling around the world."

The published study, titled "Comparative Performance Assessment of Air-Source and Ground-Source Heat Pumps Using CO2 and R-410A with Water Well Integration: A Simulation Study," provides detailed scientific evidence supporting CO2 as a high-performance refrigerant capable of reliable operation in extreme conditions. In nationwide simulations, CO2 ground-source heat pumps (GSHPs) maintained approximately 87% efficiency and 85.5% heating capacity as temperatures dropped from 47°F to -15°F, while air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) retained only 55% efficiency and 44.5% capacity under identical conditions. The systems also delivered 35-45% national energy savings compared to conventional ASHP configurations.

As high-GWP refrigerants such as R-410A continue to undergo phase-down across the U.S., UK, and Europe, the study reinforces CO2 (R744) as a highly sustainable and future-ready alternative. The findings highlight CO2's performance advantages across varied climates as well as its compatibility with groundwater and water-well infrastructure-demonstrating strong potential for deployment in both new construction and retrofit environments.

Dalrada engineers' direct involvement in the study supports the Company's ongoing strategy to develop and commercialize scalable, low-GWP climate technologies that meet evolving global energy mandates. By validating the feasibility and performance of CO2 ground-source systems, Dalrada continues advancing the next generation of high-efficiency heat pump platforms aligned with international sustainability objectives and market demand.

This research was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, with support from the Building Technologies Office program managers.

About Dalrada Technology Group

Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. (formerly known as Dalrada Financial Corporation, Ticker:DHTI ) is a publicly traded, multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of innovative products and services across the Clean Energy and Semiconductor & Electronics sectors.

Dalrada's core segments include Climate Technology , which delivers advanced heat pump systems for industrial, commercial, and residential applications; Semiconductor & Electronics , providing next-generation PVD and CVD deposition systems, modernization for legacy tools, real-time plasma diagnostics, and integrated services and components that support semiconductor manufacturing environments. By integrating these core segments under one unified group, Dalrada Technology Group accelerates innovation, advances sustainability, and delivers long-term value for its shareholders.

