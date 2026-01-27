Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. Expands Spanish Footprint with New Contract

ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Dalrada") (OTCID:DHTI) today announced that its subsidiary, Dalrada Technology Spain S.L., entered into an additional subcontract to install Dalrada's next-generation, energy-efficient heat pump systems along with related plumbing, sanitation, and heating installations, at a nursing home in Spain, expanding its presence in the European clean energy market.

This new contract worth approximately $275,000USD builds on the Company's progress following the completed installation and commissioning of four 50kW Dalrada heat pumps at a separate client facility in Northern Spain. That project, initially referenced in a prior press release, demonstrates Dalrada's ability to deliver reliable heating and cooling solutions across a range of building types and energy-intensive applications. Dalrada continues to pursue opportunities in Spain supported by regulatory frameworks, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient technologies across residential, commercial, and institutional facilities. According to Mordor Intelligence, an award winning market intelligence firm, Spains heat pump market is expected to grow from $705.5 million USD in 2025 to over $922 million USD in 2030.

Martin Neill, Dalrada's recently appointed Chief Growth Officer, commented, "Building on these initial deployments, Dalrada is working toward expanding next-generation heat pump adoption across Europe." Martin Neill continued, "Dalrada is focused on strengthening relationships with regional contractors and customers while pursuing opportunities across additional sectors, these may include multi-unit residential buildings, commercial laundries, food processing facilities, and other applications where energy efficiency and operational reliability are critical."

Dalrada attributes these developments to the performance of its heat pump technology, its installation capabilities, and its ability to assist customers in navigating and qualifying for available government grant programs. As European institutions are expected to continue the transition away from fossil-fuel-based heating, Dalrada may be positioned to benefit from related opportunities in Spain as regulatory incentives and decarbonization initiatives support adoption, subject to market conditions, customer demand, and other factors described in the forward-looking statements below.

About Dalrada Technology Group

Dalrada Technology Group, Inc. Ticker:DHTI ) is a publicly traded, multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse portfolio of innovative products and services across the Clean Energy and Semiconductor & Electronics sectors.

Dalrada's core segments include Climate Technology , which delivers advanced heat pump systems for industrial, commercial, and residential applications; Semiconductor & Electronics , providing next-generation PVD and CVD deposition systems, modernization for legacy tools, real-time plasma diagnostics, and integrated services and components that support semiconductor manufacturing environments. By integrating these core segments under one unified group, Dalrada Technology Group seeks to accelerate innovation, advance sustainability, and deliver long-term value for its shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and the industries in which it operates, and include, without limitation, statements regarding future growth, operational improvements, market opportunities, product traction, sales, installations, partnerships, cost reductions, profitability, shareholder value, and positioning in renewable energy, heat pumps, atmospheric water generators, and semiconductor markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays or failures in product development, manufacturing, or commercialization; regulatory changes or delays (including those related to electrification mandates or environmental standards); competition in our various markets including, but not limited to, heat pump and semiconductor markets; supply chain disruptions; customer adoption rates; execution risks cost-reduction efforts; ability to secure additional orders or scale operations; dependence on key partners; liquidity and capital constraints typical of micro-cap OTC companies; potential need for additional financing; compliance with OTC Markets disclosure requirements; general economic conditions; market, and geopolitical conditions; dependence on subcontractors and third-party installers; risks associated with international operations, including currency fluctuations and regulatory compliance in foreign jurisdictions; and the potential impact of the overall Spanish heat pump market growth which remains subject to economic uncertainties; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings with the SEC and OTC Markets, including the Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

