Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Harper Engineering Company

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Harper Engineering Company ("Harper") for cash consideration of $250 million.

Founded in 1968 by O.J. Harper, Harper Engineering is a leading manufacturer of mechanically engineered devices for aircraft interiors. The company holds a proprietary portfolio of latching and securing mechanisms used across multiple leading commercial aerospace platforms. Known for exceptional quality and on-time delivery, Harper consistently earns top recognition from its original equipment and aftermarket customers. The company employs approximately eighty-five team members across two facilities in the Seattle, Washington area.

"Harper maintains well-established line-fit positions on several leading in-production aircraft, positioning the business to benefit from near-term growth in commercial build rates," said Dirkson Charles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board for Loar. "The combination of our operational and engineering capabilities will support Harper's continued success in delivering tailored solutions for customers while expanding Harper's aftermarket presence."

The acquisition was financed through additional borrowings under Loar's existing credit agreement and cash on hand. Loar also expects to receive tax benefits of approximately $30 million as a result of the transaction.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including those that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable," the negative version of these words or similar terms and phrases may identify forward-looking statements in this press release, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Our expectations and beliefs are expressed in management's good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, however, the forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. We believe that these factors include but are not limited to the following: the almost exclusive focus of our business on the aerospace and defense industry; our heavy reliance on certain customers for a significant portion of our sales; our ability to effectively integrate the Harper Engineering Company acquisition; the fact that we have in the past consummated acquisitions and our intention to continue to pursue acquisitions, and that our business may be adversely affected if we cannot consummate acquisitions on satisfactory terms, or if we cannot effectively integrate acquired operations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Part I, Item 1A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments, or other strategic transactions we may make. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable law.

