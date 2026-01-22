

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $406 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $274 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $5.633 billion from $5.720 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $406 Mln. vs. $274 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $5.633 Bln vs. $5.720 Bln last year.



