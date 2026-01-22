

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), a mining company, on Thursday reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to stockholders increased to $406 from $274 million in the prior year.



Earnings per share were $0.28 versus $0.19 last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders increased to $688 million from $450 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.47 versus $0.31 last year.



On average, eleven analysts had expected the company to report $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income decreased to $811 from $1.24 billion in the previous year.



Revenue declined to $5.63 billion from $5.72 billion in the prior year.



In the pre-market trading, Freeport-McMoRan is 1.67% lesser at $59.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.



