Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) ("Nuclear Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in two manganese carbonate projects, Svabovce and Michalova (together, the "Projects"), located in the heart of Slovakia's emerging "Battery Belt" (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition positions the Company as an early mover in the European Union's quest for domestic mineral sovereignty. The Projects are strategically located within 300 kilometers of major automotive and battery manufacturing hubs, including the Gotion-InoBat gigafactory in Šurany and Volvo's upcoming EV facility in Košice.

Highlights

The Carbonate Advantage: Nuclear Vision is acquiring strategically positioned manganese carbonate (MnCO3) deposits in Slovakia. Unlike typical oxide deposits, the Projects host manganese in carbonate form. This can enable direct acid leaching, bypassing the energy-intensive and carbon-heavy reduction roasting required for oxide ores.

Nuclear Vision is acquiring strategically positioned manganese carbonate (MnCO3) deposits in Slovakia. Unlike typical oxide deposits, the Projects host manganese in carbonate form. This can enable direct acid leaching, bypassing the energy-intensive and carbon-heavy reduction roasting required for oxide ores. Scale: Michalova has a historical resource of 10.4 Mt at 9.49% Mn * (a) Svabovce has a historical resource of 13.9 Mt at 14.47% Mn * (b) , one of the largest manganese deposits in the EU

*A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. See "Notes Regarding Historical Estimates" below for further information regarding the above historical estimates.

Infrastructure Ready: The Projects benefit from immediate proximity to established rail, power, and road networks, de-risking the development timeline.

The Projects benefit from immediate proximity to established rail, power, and road networks, de-risking the development timeline. Offtake Proximity: The Projects are strategically located near prominent battery and vehicle manufactures and gigafactories, making them well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for battery grade materials.

The Projects are strategically located near prominent battery and vehicle manufactures and gigafactories, making them well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for battery grade materials. Critical Timing: The acquisition coincides with the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) mandates and Germany's recent €3 billion EV stimulus package 1 , which favors the high-manganese, low-cost battery chemistries (LMFP) that these assets are ideally suited to supply.

The acquisition coincides with the EU's mandates and Germany's recent , which favors the high-manganese, low-cost battery chemistries (LMFP) that these assets are ideally suited to supply. Development Roadmap: The Company intends to advance verification work, including confirmation programs, with the objective of completing an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.

Nuclear Vision's core focus is the development of critical mineral deposits that are integral to the energy transition industry, leveraging strategically located assets and helping advance projects towards commercialisation. Adding the Projects to a robust land position of uranium projects in Botswana further diversifies the Company's commitment to creating a well-rounded energy transition project portfolio. Through methodical de-risking, Nuclear Vision aims to attract high-quality capital partners and become a key participant in the critical mineral supply chain.

"These two projects improve our growth potential and allow us to expand our exposure to energy-critical minerals beyond our uranium assets," said Derrick Dao, CEO of Nuclear Vision. "Manganese presents a meaningful opportunity for Nuclear Vision, while supporting the continent's industrial resilience."

Notes Regarding Historical Estimates:

(a) The historical estimate for the Michalova Project was published by Slovak State Geological Institute (ŠGÚDŠ) as part of the State Balance of Mineral Reserves in 1993 under the Slovak GKZ system. The historical estimate is reported as 10.4 Mt at 9.49% Mn and was classified under the GKZ "alphabetical" system (A+B+C1+C2), which differs from CIM categories as defined under NI 43-101. While GKZ categories are sometimes compared conceptually with CIM categories, such comparisons are approximations only and are not considered equivalent.

The foreign historical estimate is considered relevant as it was reportedly derived from historical drilling and underground sampling. However, the historical estimate has limited reliability as the Company does not currently have access to supporting information including drill core and/or core photographs; detailed sampling, sample preparation, and analytical methodology; quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) data; core recovery information; downhole surveys or collar survey data; or sample security information.

The historical estimate was reportedly estimated using the polygonal method assuming an underground mining scenario and prevailing metal prices at the time. Key assumptions and parameters (including cut-off grade, bulk density, grade capping, interpolation parameters, and QA/QC procedures) are not available to the Company at this time. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

To verify the historical estimate as current mineral resources in accordance with NI 43-101, the Company intends to complete verification work, including a site visit and data validation, and may undertake additional confirmation programs and modern QA/QC procedures to support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

(b) The historical estimate for the Svabovce Project was published by Slovak State Geological Institute (ŠGÚDŠ) as part of the State Balance of Mineral Reserves in 2000 under the Slovak GKZ system. The historical estimate is reported as 13.9 Mt at 14.47% Mn and was classified under the GKZ "alphabetical" system (A+B+C1+C2), which differs from CIM categories as defined under NI 43-101. While GKZ categories are sometimes compared conceptually with CIM categories, such comparisons are approximations only and are not considered equivalent.

The foreign historical estimate is considered relevant as it was reportedly derived from historical drilling and underground sampling. However, the historical estimate has limited reliability as the Company does not currently have access to supporting information including drill core and/or core photographs; detailed sampling, sample preparation, and analytical methodology; QA/QC data; core recovery information; downhole surveys or collar survey data; or sample security information.

The historical estimate was reportedly estimated using the polygonal method assuming an underground mining scenario and prevailing metal prices at the time. Key assumptions and parameters (including cut-off grade, bulk density, grade capping, interpolation parameters, and QA/QC procedures) are not available to the Company at this time. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

To verify the historical estimate as current mineral resources in accordance with NI 43-101, the Company intends to complete verification work, including a site visit and data validation, and may undertake additional confirmation programs and modern QA/QC procedures to support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Details of the Acquisition

The Company entered into an Assignment of Option Agreement and Consent to Assignment (the "Assignment Agreement"), dated January 21, 2026, with Private Equity Pty. and Kluane Capital FZCO (together, the "Assignor"), both of which are arm's length parties to the Company, whereby the Assignor has agreed to assign to the Company all of its rights, title and interest in an existing Option to Purchase Agreement dated January 14, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with VMS Exploration S.R.O. ("VMS") (the "Assignment"). Under the Option Agreement, the Assignor held an option to acquire a 100% interest in the mineral titles comprising the Projects held by VMS. The Company has agreed to assume the obligations of the Assignor under the Option Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Assignment Agreement and subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the Company will provide the following consideration to the Assignor and VMS:

a €100,000 cash payment; and

10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Nuclear Shares"), to be issued pursuant to an exemption from prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws.

The number of Nuclear Shares issuable will be adjusted for any capital reorganization to preserve the Assignor's proportionate entitlement.

Further, the Assignor and Assignee have provided customary representations and warranties including, but not limited to, authority, enforceability and absence of conflicting obligations.

The Nuclear Shares are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the securities laws of any state of the United States. The Nuclear Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

Concurrent Financing

In connection with the Acquisition, the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a tiered exercise price for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance as follows:

$0.375 per Share if exercised within the first 12 months following the closing date;

$0.50 per Share if exercised after 12 months but on or before 24 months following the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Svabovce and Michalova manganese projects in Slovakia and for general working capital purposes.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Europe's Critical Mineral Challenge

Europe has been grappling with a historical underinvestment in its mining sector, leading to virtually no domestic production of certain minerals. This has resulted in an economic model heavily reliant on imports, primarily from China, which currently supplies over 90% of High Purity Manganese (HPM). The transition to greener, local supplies is now emerging as a priority mandated by the European Union with the recent European Critical Minerals Act and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) style investment groups.

Additionally, the evolving battery composition necessitates a higher Manganese (Mn) content, particularly with Lithium Manganese Ferro Phosphate (LMFP) batteries emerging as a potential dominant product2.

The Company anticipates that the Projects will offer strategically located, drill-ready targets with the potential to provide manufacturers with local EU products, reducing the dependency on overseas sources.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10510/281253_01cc8514f4474b18_001full.jpg

Advancing the Energy Transition: Introduction to Nuclear Vision's European Manganese Projects

Nuclear Vision is excited to announce its focus on several critical manganese projects within the European Union, in line with our vision of contributing to the global energy transition. These projects are of particular importance, given the important role of manganese in the manufacture of batteries, and in reducing Europe's dependence on imported High Purity Manganese.

Production of High Purity Manganese3,4:

Manganese ore occurs mostly as a carbonate or oxide (5% - +50%).

Typically, the carbonate ore will be less rich in grade (closer to the 5%-10%).

Manganese ore is produced in nearly 20 countries, but processing this ore into high purity Manganese is monopolised by China (92% of global capacity). Based on demand and lack of processing capacity there is likely to be a deficit of high purity Manganese metal and high purity Manganese sulphate.

Carbonate ores are comparatively rare and are easily leachable with sulfuric acid, providing a processing advantage. Carbonate ores are mostly used in EMM, EMD and MnSO4 due to this characteristic compared with Oxide ore which are more commonly used in the steel industry.

China has developed technologies for batteries to replace 40% to 60% of the Iron in Lithium Ore Phosphate batteries with Manganese to produce Lithium Ore Manganese Phosphate.

The important difference for battery manufacturers is not in the percentage of Manganese grade (%) but in the various impurities

Subject to closing the Acquisition, a brief overview of Nuclear Vision's manganese carbonate projects in Slovakia is provided below.

Figure 1 Location map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10510/281253_01cc8514f4474b18_002full.jpg

Michalova Manganese Project

The Michalova Manganese deposit is a carbonate-hosted, shallow flatbed deposit, with historical exploration drilling (Figure 2). Located 50km southeast of the city of Brezno (Figure 1) the project is contained within a granted 14.34 km2 tenement. While the previous works are undergoing verification works to report inline with the NI 43-101 standards, there is a historical resource estimate of 10.4 Mt at 9.49% Mn(1) (see "Notes Regarding Historical Estimates" above) classified by the Slovak State Geological Body. Importantly, this project has already seen historic small-scale mining and some initial metallurgical operations, providing valuable initial insights for our team.

Whilst the current deposits are constrained from surface to~30m depth, two historical holes drilled in 1954 have indicated the presence of multiple separate Manganese carbonate beds throughout depths ranging from ~30 to 70m in MS-1 and again from ~40m to ~200m as Mn-carbonate interbeds with Mn-bed horizons at ~75 and 170m, in M-171 as shown in Table 1. With these intercepts requiring further drill test, this highlights the exceptional exploration potential across the property (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Plan view of tenement with Historical Drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10510/281253_01cc8514f4474b18_003full.jpg

Hole ID From (m) To (m) interval (m) Lithology Stratigraphy MS-1 28.60 29.00 0.40 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 32.20 33.00 0.80 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 37.50 37.60 0.10 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 37.90 38.20 0.30 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 43.10 43.75 0.65 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 48.20 48.60 0.40 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 52.00 52.40 0.40 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 60.00 61.00 1.00 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 69.50 70.00 0.50 Mn-carbonates Eocene MS-1 49.00 49.10 0.10 Mn-carbonates Paleogene MS-1 56.00 56.30 0.30 Mn-carbonates Paleogene MS-1 58.00 59.00 1.00 Mn-carbonates Paleogene MS-1 76.00 77.00 1.00 Mn-carbonates Paleogene MS-1 132.60 132.70 0.10 Mn-carbonates Paleogene

Table 1 Historical Drill Intercepts out of the historical resource estimate

Source: Company internal data from historical drill hole

Figure 3. Plan view with cross Section with intercepts.

Source: Company internal data



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10510/281253_01cc8514f4474b18_004full.jpg

The Michalova Manganese Project aligns with Nuclear Vision's objective to develop critical mineral deposits that play an important role in the global energy transition. The project is anticipated to provide a local, EU product that assists in reducing the European battery manufacturers' reliance on High Purity Manganese imports, thereby offering a greener, more sustainable supply chain.

Svabovce Manganese Project

The Svabovce Project comprises a 47.24 km² granted exploration license with a four-year term. Notably, this location boasts a historical resource estimated at 13.9 Mt at 14.47% Mn(2) (see "Notes Regarding Historical Estimates" above). The deposit was open cut mined from the 1850s until 1907, with underground mining operations continuing until 1971 with historical drilling currently being verified.

The local geology is characterised by an outcropping slightly dipping manganese mineralisation seam situated between underlying carbonates and overlying siltstones. This sediment-hosted manganese carbonate deposit extends to 250m depth, offering exploration potential.

Figure 2: Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10510/281253_01cc8514f4474b18_005full.jpg

The project also holds historical significance, having contributed to the Soviet planned industry, particularly between the 1950s and 1970s. It features approximately 35 km of underground workings, providing valuable infrastructure for future mining operations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., Director of Nuclear Vision Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The historical assay results referenced herein are derived from prior work completed by previous operators. The Company has not independently verified these historical results, and they should not be relied upon until verified by Nuclear Vision through future exploration programs.

Portfolio Diversification

The addition of the Slovak manganese assets complements Nuclear Vision's existing portfolio of uranium projects in Botswana and reinforces the Company's strategy of building a diversified energy transition metals platform focused on:

Secure jurisdictions

Infrastructure-ready assets

Clear pathways to commercialisation

Through disciplined project advancement and systematic de-risking, Nuclear Vision aims to attract strategic partners and become a meaningful participant in the global critical minerals supply chain.

About Nuclear Vision Ltd.

Nuclear Vision Ltd. is an energy transition focused exploration and development company advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium and critical mineral assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to identify underdeveloped assets with strong fundamentals, advance them through disciplined technical programs, and create long-term value through responsible development.

Footnotes, sources

German Ministry of Environment as reported by Reuters Jan 19, 2026 https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/benchmark-launches-manganese-sulphate-market-outlook

European Commission: Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Study on the critical raw materials for the EU 2023 - Final report, Publications Office of the European Union, 2023 https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2025/mcs2025-manganese.pdf https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/visualising-critical-mineral-refining-by-2030

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, the Company obtaining all required consents and approvals for the Acquisition, the Company's ability to close the Acquisition, the continued demand for manganese carbonate and electric batteries, the drill-readiness of the Projects, the anticipated results of exploration and development on the Projects, the Company's ability to commercialize the Projects, the Company's ability to form strategic relationships with key customers and supply chain partners, the intended timing and expected completion of the Offering, the amount to be raised under the Offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of Manganese carbonate exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out their planned future activities on the Projects, the Company and the Assignors completing the Acquisition, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and that the Company will complete the Offering on the timing and terms anticipated. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals and electric batteries, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry and electric battery industry, the risk that the Company will not complete the Offering on the timing or terms anticipated or at all, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, changing interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company's operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281253

Source: Nuclear Vision Limited