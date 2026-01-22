

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T) has restarted a nuclear reactor for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, marking a symbolic moment for Japan's long-stalled nuclear power sector.



The utility brought Reactor No. 6 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant back online after completing inspections. The 1.36-gigawatt unit is one of seven reactors at the site, which is the world's largest nuclear power station by capacity. The restart had been briefly delayed due to an alarm malfunction, but the issue was resolved before operations resumed.



Industry analysts described the move as a turning point for Japan's energy policy, signaling an end to the post-Fukushima paralysis around nuclear power. The restart is widely seen as significant because TEPCO, the operator at the center of the Fukushima crisis, is leading the revival. Analysts say this could pave the way for other utilities to follow.



Reactor No. 6 is expected to enter commercial operation by the end of February, boosting electricity supply in the Tokyo region. Plans for other reactors at the site remain mixed, with Reactor No. 7 targeted for a restart around 2030 and some units potentially facing decommissioning.



With this restart, Japan now has 15 reactors back in operation out of the 33 that remain technically viable, following the shutdown of all 54 reactors after the 2011 accident. The government is pushing for a broader nuclear comeback, including support for next-generation reactors and small modular reactors, backed by new public funding initiatives.



Japan's renewed focus on nuclear energy follows setbacks in offshore wind development and rising costs from fossil fuel imports. Analysts expect higher nuclear availability to reduce liquefied natural gas imports, easing pressure on energy costs and improving supply stability.



Officials have framed the restart as critical for balancing electricity supply and demand, controlling power prices, and securing low-carbon energy sources. At the same time, the move is being closely watched as several reactors operated by other utilities await regulatory approval to restart.



Regulatory scrutiny remains intense, especially after recent concerns over falsified seismic data at another nuclear plant. Analysts warn that confidence in nuclear operators will be crucial, as public opinion on nuclear power remains divided even as Japan looks to deepen cooperation with the United States on advanced nuclear technologies.



9501.T currently trades at ¥720.6 or 5.12% higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



