Wesco International: Wesco Named One of America's Best-Managed Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Wesco International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions, announced it has been recognized as one of America's Best-Managed Companies of 2025 by the Drucker Institute, published by The Wall Street Journal. The Drucker Institute ranked Wesco #179 (up from #209 in 2024). This marks the fourth consecutive year Wesco has been included on the list.

The annual Best-Managed Companies ranking evaluates corporate management effectiveness across five dimensions: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our operating model and the consistent execution of our strategy across the enterprise," said John Engel, Chairman, President and CEO. "Our continued progress in the rankings demonstrates our commitment to operational discipline, customer focus and long-term value creation."

The complete list of America's Best-Managed Companies of 2025 is available in The Wall Street Journal and through the Drucker Institute.

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $22 billion in annual sales in 2024 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, educational institutions, government agencies, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sniderman

Vice President, Corporate Communications

jennifer.sniderman@wescodist.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-named-one-of-americas-best-managed-companies-for-fourth-consecut-1129969