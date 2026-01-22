Increased commitment in SciBase rights issue

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-based diagnostic solutions for skin disorders, announces it has been informed that Life Science Investment Fund 1, one of SciBase larger shareholders have subscribed for their pro rata share of 5.0 percent in the ongoing rights issue. Furthermore, members of SciBase management and board have subscribed for shares in the rights issue totalling 0.6 MSEK in addition to their pro-rata commitments.

SciBase is implementing a rights issue of approximately 83 MSEK (the "Rights Issue"), where the subscription period ends on January 26, 2026. As communicated on November 7, 2025, several existing shareholders have committed to subscribe in the rights issue for an aggregate amount of approximately SEK 39,4 million, corresponding to approximately 47.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Today, SciBase has been informed that Life Science Investment Fund 1, has subscribed for their pro rata share in the Rights Issue corresponding to approximately 5.0 percent of the Rights Issue.

Jan Poulsen, CEO at Life Science Invest Fund 1 (LSIF) says: "After having had the opportunity to visit SciBase production facility in Uppsala in order to determine the robustness of the production and ability to scale combined with updated internal research at LSIF regarding SciBase outlook for 2026, we have decided to subscribe in full on our shares which together with conversion of our TO2's will lead to an increase in our ownership in SciBase."

As also communicated on November 7, 2025, SciBase second largest shareholder, Castle Biosciences, have committed to subscribe for 23 MSEK in the Rights issue in addition to their pro-rata share of 11.6 percent of the Rights Issue.

The subscription from Life Science Investment Fund 1 in combination with subscription commitments from Castle Biosciences and other shareholders totals approximately 82.7 percent of the Rights Issue.

Furthermore, SciBase has been informed that members of management have subscribed for shares totalling 0.6 MSEK in addition to their pro-rata commitments.

