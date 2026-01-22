

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global markets rallied in relief as President Donald Trump softened the rhetoric on Greenland and Iran. A strong GDP update from the U.S. also boosted sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading strongly in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in positive territory amidst relief on tariff threats tied to Greenland. Asian markets too finished trading on a positive note.



The dollar retreated, dragging down the six-currency Dollar Index. Bond yields are moving in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices retreated amidst a softening in the rhetoric against Greenland and Iran by U.S. President Donald Trump. Gold also declined amidst easing safe haven demand and strong economic data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,332.70, up 0.52% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,922.80, up 0.69% Germany's DAX at 24,831.62, up 1.03% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,189.50, up 0.51% France's CAC 40 at 8,160.16, up 1.13% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,954.25, up 1.21% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,688.89, up 1.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,848.70, up 0.75% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,122.58, up 0.14% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,629.96, up 0.17%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1716, up 0.25% GBP/USD at 1.3425, down 0.04% USD/JPY at 158.72, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6816, up 0.83% USD/CAD at 1.3808, down 0.20% Dollar Index at 98.60, down 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.262%, up 0.26% Germany at 2.8794%, up 0.05% France at 3.517%, down 0.51% U.K. at 4.4770%, up 0.40% Japan at 2.252%, down 1.57%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $64.27, down 1.49%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $59.69, down 1.53%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,824.65, down 0.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $89,509.69, up 0.84% Ethereum at $2,968.79, up 1.28% BNB at $887.32, up 1.54% XRP at $1.92, up 1.80% Solana at $129.35, up 1.73%



