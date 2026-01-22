Sandvik AB: Sandvik wins major underground mining equipment order in Australia

Sandvik has received a major underground equipment order from the global mining contractor The Redpath Group for deployment at Evolution Mining's Cowal Gold Operations in New South Wales, Australia. The order is valued at around SEK 420 million and was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The order consists of underground trucks, loaders and drill rigs, with deliveries expected to begin mid-2026 and continue into 2027. In addition to the equipment order, Sandvik will also supply a range of digital solutions, rock tools and consumables, as well as parts, components and related services to support ongoing underground operations.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Redpath through this contract, which reflects continued confidence in our underground equipment solutions, and our ability to support productivity, safety and sustainability in complex underground mining operations," says Mats Eriksson, President of business area Mining at Sandvik.

Cowal Gold Operations is a long-life gold mining operation in New South Wales, Australia, which comprises both open pit and underground mining operations.

Stockholm, January 22, 2026

