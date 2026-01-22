Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is pleased to announce the award of an international contract for the supply and installation of up to 60 HALO SE Crown Mount lighting systems.

The contract follows the successful completion of multiple HALO deployments throughout 2025 and reflects growing international demand for Cleantek's solutions. The custom HALO SE Crown Mount systems are scheduled for delivery and installation in 2026.

"This marks a major achievement for Cleantek and a clear validation of our HALO SE on an international scale," said Riley Taggart, CEO of Cleantek. "An award of this size positions us for meaningful double-digit growth potential in our industrial lighting business for 2026. I'm incredibly proud of our team for delivering this achievement and accelerating our global expansion."

The patented HALO SE Crown Mount system is purpose-built for demanding industrial environments, delivering zero-emission, high-intensity lighting that enhances nighttime safety and operational efficiency. The Company plans to continue expanding its international industrial lighting footprint and pursuing growth across global markets.

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

