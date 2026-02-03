Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Cleantek Industries Inc. (TSXV: CTEK) ("Cleantek" or the "Company"), a leading provider of patented clean technology solutions that reduce both cost and carbon intensity in the wastewater management and industrial lighting sectors, is proud to announce its financial and strategic outlook for Fiscal 2026. Building on recent momentum, including the significant international HALO SE Crown Mount contract awarded in January 2026, the Company remains focused on global growth, operational efficiency, and long-term shareholder value.

Key Highlights:

Revenue : Forecasted growth of annual revenue to $21.5M and $22.5M. This increase is driven by higher utilization of the current fleet and strong international product sales.

EBITDA : Forecasted total annual Adjusted EBITDA of $7.2M to $7.5M, reflecting Cleantek's continued focus on growth opportunities paired with financial and operational discipline.

CAPEX : Budgeted at $1.5M to $1.65M, with flexibility to expand the capital expenditures budget should additional growth opportunities arise.

Balance Sheet : Cleantek plans to add additional debt to support the execution of its large international contract. This added leverage, along with the cash flow from the project, is expected to materially improve Cleantek's liquidity position over the course of the year.

Acquisitions/Transactions: The Company's public listing, sizeable tax pools, geographic locations, international momentum, and high-grade assets position Cleantek as an attractive platform for mergers and acquisitions.

"2026 marks a major inflection point for Cleantek as we accelerate growth and capitalize on a growing pipeline of opportunities," said Riley Taggart, CEO of Cleantek. "With continued expansion across North America and the execution of the significant international HALO SE contract announced earlier this month, we are well-positioned to expand our proven products and services into new global markets. Combined with our disciplined approach to operations and cost management, we are highly confident in the strength and durability of our full-year outlook."

About Cleantek Industries Inc.

Cleantek is a clean energy technology company focused on ESG-accretive solutions, providing specialized and fully integrated wastewater treatment, disposal equipment, and turnkey sustainable lighting rental solutions. By leveraging patented technology and industry expertise, Cleantek delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions to a diverse client base, including blue-chip exploration and production companies across North America.

With a focus on sustainability, safety, and operational excellence, Cleantek is well-positioned to meet the rising water treatment and sustainable lighting market demand. Our proven track record and commitment to innovation drive long-term value creation in the clean technology sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" including, for example, statements relating to expected improved financial flexibility, additional growth, potential expansion, expansion of Cleantek's fleet of sustainable lighting solutions and EcoSteam wastewater treatment assets, the expected deployment of Cleantek's assets, available liquidity, Cleantek's outlook for the future and near-term strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The results or events depicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding and are implicit in, among other things: receipt of regulatory approvals, the state of the capital markets, the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the oilfield services industry and outside the North American market, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner to develop its business. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to Cleantek as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cleantek disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

