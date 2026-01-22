Anzeige
Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's Acquisition of Italian Electronics Manufacturing Company MB Elettronica Has Been Completed

22.1.2026 17:45:01 EET | Scanfil Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 22 January 2026 at 4.45 p.m. CET

Scanfil's Acquisition of Italian Electronics Manufacturing Company MB Elettronica Has Been Completed

The acquisition of MB Elettronica ("MB") was announced on 13 July 2025. The acquisition has been completed on 22 January 2026.

"We are very happy to welcome MB Elettronica to Scanfil. MB brings Scanfil new talents and incredible amount of expertise in serving demanding customers in, among others, the fields of Aerospace & Defense and Medtech & Life Science," states Scanfil's CEO Christophe Sut. "The deal creates good growth prospects for both parties, and we are eager to start working together."

This strategic acquisition accelerates Scanfil's growth, especially in the Aerospace & Defense industry, which generated 40% of MB's turnover in 2025. In addition, MB has a strong position in domestic Italian and Southern European markets, and within the Industrial and Medtech & Life Science customer groups.

Based on MB's preliminary financial statement for the year 2025 the turnover was EUR 120.0 (98.4) million, an increase of 21.9% compared to 2024. Comparable EBIT was EUR 10.3 (6.8) million, up 49.7% from 2024 and the comparable EBIT margin was 8.6%, improving by 1.7 percentage points from 6.9% in 2024. The preliminary financial statement is unaudited.

The purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of maximum EUR 123 million, of which EUR 91 million is in connection with completing the transaction. The remaining EUR 32 million will be paid based on MB's financial performance in 2026 and 2027. The transaction was financed by Scanfil's existing credit facilities.

Scanfil will arrange a briefing for investors and media on Friday 23 January at 1 p.m. CET: https://scanfil.events.inderes.com/info-2026-01-23

For more information:

Christophe Sut, CEO
+46 721 51 75 02
christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää, Director, Investor Relations and Communications
+358 50 378 2228
pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief
Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), with a turnover of EUR 780 million in 2024. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. Scanfil's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and twelve production facilities across four continents.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
