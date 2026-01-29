Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil's Outlook for 2026

29.1.2026 16:05:39 EET | Scanfil Oyj | Inside information

Scanfil plc Inside Information 30 Janury 2026 at 4.05 p.m. EET

Scanfil's Outlook for 2026



After evaluating the acquisitions of MB Elettronica in Italy and ADCO Circuits in the USA, Scanfil has defined its outlook for 2026.

Scanfil estimates that its turnover in 2026 will be EUR 940-1,060 million and its comparable EBITA will be EUR 64-78 million.

Scanfil will publish its January-December financial statements report on Friday, 20 February 2026 at approximately 8:00 a.m. EET.

Scanfil plc

For additional information:

Christophe Sut

CEO

tel. +46 721 51 75 02

christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2024 amounted to EUR 780 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and sixteen production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com