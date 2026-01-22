Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Kingsdale Advisors, North America's leading strategic shareholder and governance advisory firm, has once again been ranked the #1 proxy solicitor for company-side engagements in Canada by both Bloomberg as well as LSEG in their FY2025 global shareholder activism league tables.

Both Bloomberg and LSEG's rankings, released in January 2026, maintain Kingsdale's position among the world's Top 8 advisory firms. This marks the fifth time that Kingsdale has been ranked #1 in Canada since Bloomberg's inaugural 2020 league tables, underscoring its role as the advisor of choice for boards navigating their most consequential governance and shareholder challenges.

Delivering Certainty When Outcomes Matter Most

In a year defined by elevated M&A activity, increasingly sophisticated activist campaigns, and mounting pressure around AI disclosures, Kingsdale delivered a 100% success rate across all mandates. The firm's client roster reflects this standard of excellence: three of the top five companies in The Globe and Mail 'Board Games' rankings for governance excellence are Kingsdale clients.

Wes Hall, Founder and CEO, Kingsdale Advisors, said, "There are two sides to every contested situation and at Kingsdale our preference is to work to defend companies. Bloomberg and LSEG continue to confirm what our clients have known for years. Excellence in the ordinary moments determines resilience in the extraordinary ones. Our 100% client success rate was built long before moments of crisis, grounded in an abiding insistence on precision, deep shareholder insights, and the strategic clarity required to earn trust when the margin for error is zero. These rankings reflect the standard of execution our team delivers every day."

Aaron Boles, President, Kingsdale Advisors, said, "Boards today operate in an environment where every governance decision is scrutinized by the company's owners. A failed vote can cost board seats, derail strategic priorities, or fracture shareholder trust. Our long-term approach to shareholder engagement is what separates Kingsdale from transactional service providers. Our clients understand that maintaining shareholder confidence requires the right partner."

Kingsdale's sustained success stems from long-term client relationships and deep mandate expertise across activism defense, executive compensation, corporate actions, and complex transaction approvals involving shareholders, unitholders and mutual insurance members.

Issuers are encouraged to email strategy@kingsdaleadvisors.com requesting a confidential consultation for matters related to shareholder engagement and governance strategy.

About Kingsdale Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors builds alignment and confidence between corporate leadership and the investment community, ensuring long-term stability for North American public companies. Headquartered in Canada with a significant U.S. presence, Kingsdale maintains and expands investor support for routine matters and strategic initiatives, and excels at protecting boards facing governance challenges and contested situations. Since 2003, Kingsdale has secured investor votes for shareholder, governance and transaction-related matters, and has successfully advised on some of the largest and most high-profile proxy fights, M&A transactions and special situations.

