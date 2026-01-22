2025 sales totaled €5.73m, up 18.4%

Sibnayal sales rose 36.6% to €3.01m

2025 Royalties are estimated at €1m, double the amount for 2024

End-markets estimated sales of Sibnayal in Europe and Middle East grew 73% to over €10 million.

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, announced today that its 2025 sales amounted to €5.73 million, up 18.4% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue does not include royalties from partners on sales made in their respective territories, estimated at €1.0 million for 2025 and double the amount for 2024.

Sales growth was driven mainly by sales of Sibnayal (fixed dose combination of potassium citrate/potassium bicarbonate), which exceeded €3 million, up 36.6%. In France, performance remained extremely strong, with an increase of 38.0% over the full year.

In countries covered by commercial partnerships, and based on royalties' stream, Advicenne estimates its partners' sales in their respective markets above €8 million in 2025. Thus, estimated sales of Sibnayal in Europe and Middle East would now represent over €10 million, up 73% compared to 2024.

In addition, sales of Likozam and Levidcen amounted to €2.0 million and €0.7 million, respectively.

Sales (€m) 2025 2024 Growth Sibnayal 3.01 2.20 +36.6% Neurology Of which Likozam Of which Levidcen 2.72 2.04 0.67 2.63 1.95 0.68 +3.2% +4.8% -1.2% Total 5.73 4.84 +18.4%

As of December 31, 2025, Advicenne had cash reserves of €1.35 million. Excluding exceptional items, this amount represents cash reserves until the end of Q2 2026.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022.

For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 29, 2025 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260122166514/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Directeur Général

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Maarc

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr