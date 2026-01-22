FactSet Research Systems Inc.: Barclays and FactSet enter a multiyear strategic agreement

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barclays today announced a multiyear arrangement with FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, as a further step in realizing Barclays' long-term market data strategy.?This collaboration harnesses FactSet's advanced analytics and innovative technology, empowering Barclays to deliver enhanced, data-driven solutions for its global client base.

"Market data is undergoing an intense period of change whereby customers of market data providers are evolving from consumers to co-creators of capabilities to yield competitive insights,"- said Georges Lauchard, Investment Bank COO at Barclays-

FactSet will provide Barclays with access to a comprehensive suite of its products, data, and enabling solutions alongside ways of working to ensure delivery of the best solutions for customers and clients.?

"Together, Barclays and FactSet are poised to set new standards for efficiency and transparency in financial data, reaffirming our mutual commitment to shaping the future of capital markets," said Goran Skoko, Chief Revenue Officer at FactSet-

In addition, Barclays has been invited to join FactSet's Client Advisory Board, enabling both organizations to collaborate closely on shaping future data and technology solutions to better serve the industry.

About Barclays

Our vision is to be the UK-centered leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

