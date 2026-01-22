Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850403 | ISIN: GB0031348658 | Ticker-Symbol: BCY
Xetra
22.01.26 | 17:35
5,590 Euro
+2,19 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5805,66019:54
5,6105,63019:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 14:48 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: Barclays and FactSet enter a multiyear strategic agreement

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barclays today announced a multiyear arrangement with FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, as a further step in realizing Barclays' long-term market data strategy.?This collaboration harnesses FactSet's advanced analytics and innovative technology, empowering Barclays to deliver enhanced, data-driven solutions for its global client base.

"Market data is undergoing an intense period of change whereby customers of market data providers are evolving from consumers to co-creators of capabilities to yield competitive insights,"- said Georges Lauchard, Investment Bank COO at Barclays-

FactSet will provide Barclays with access to a comprehensive suite of its products, data, and enabling solutions alongside ways of working to ensure delivery of the best solutions for customers and clients.?

"Together, Barclays and FactSet are poised to set new standards for efficiency and transparency in financial data, reaffirming our mutual commitment to shaping the future of capital markets," said Goran Skoko, Chief Revenue Officer at FactSet-

In addition, Barclays has been invited to join FactSet's Client Advisory Board, enabling both organizations to collaborate closely on shaping future data and technology solutions to better serve the industry.
-
About Barclays
Our vision is to be the UK-centered leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

About FactSet
FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, offices in 19 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 9,000 global clients and over 239,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Barclays Media Relations:
Oksana Poltavets (US)
+1 (212) 526-0945
oksana.poltavets@barclays.com

FactSet Investor Relations:
Kevin Toomey
+1.212.209.5259
Kevin.Toomey@factset.com

FactSet Media Relations:
Kelsey Goldsmith
+1.207.712.9726
Kelsey.Goldsmith@factset.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.