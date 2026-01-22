Anzeige
Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
22.01.26 | 19:48
1,600 Euro
+4,23 % +0,065
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Globex Current Cash and Share Position

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. has renewed the Duquesne West option by paying Duparquet Assets Ltd. (50% owned by Globex) $1,000,000 CAD (one million dollars) and 3,263,133 Emperor shares (currently $0.19/share). Emperor is now in the third year of a five-year option to acquire the property subject to cash and share payments and exploration expenditures. Should Emperor acquire the property Duparquet Assets will retain a 3% Gross Metal Royalty. Globex announced the option of the Duquesne West property to Emperor on October 12th, 2022 (click here to view the October 12, 2022 press release).

The Duquesne West property is located in Duparquet Township, approximately 32 km northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. On July 9th, 2025, Emperor announced an Initial inferred Open Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate of 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.46 million ounces at an average grade of 1.69 g/t Au (click here to access Emperor's press release dated July 9, 2025). Emperor is currently in the midst of a 10,000 to 15,000 metre drill program.

In other news, Antimony Resources Inc. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE) paid Globex $125,000 cash and 250,000 shares (currently $0.64 CAD/share) to renew the Bald Hill Antimony Option in New Brunswick on which they are currently undertaking additional drilling on the high-grade antimony zone in order to outline a maiden resource (Click here for access to the Antimony Resources update press release January 14, 2026).

Globex, holds a significant cash and share position of approximately forty million dollars ($40,000,000), including 100,316 shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (currently $79.04 CAD/share), 22,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (currently $284.11 CAD/share) and 18,000 shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (currently $55.55 CAD/share). The company has no debt and owns over 260 mineral assets, including over 100 royalties as well as real estate, all in tier one jurisdictions.

There are presently only 56,347,436 Globex shares outstanding. There has never been a rollback of shares since the listing in 1987.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
120 Carlton Street, Unit 219
Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

56,347,436 shares issued and outstanding


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
