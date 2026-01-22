

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Heart Association and the National Institutes of Health have recently released the latest data on heart disease, stroke, and related risk factors in the nation.



According to the report, deaths from heart disease fell by 2.7 percent between 2022 and 2023, dropping from 941,652 to 915,973. However, even with this decline, heart and blood vessel diseases still cause more deaths in the U.S. than cancer and accidents combined.



Deaths caused by blocked coronary arteries, the blood vessels that supply the heart, dropped by 5.9 percent during the same period, falling from 371,506 to 349,470.



Coronary artery disease often leads to heart attacks, and the report revealed that about two people die from this condition every three minutes.



The report also noted that many Americans have other long-term conditions that damage blood vessels and raise the risk of heart disease.



The share of U.S. adults with high blood pressure rose slightly to 47.3 percent, while obesity among adults fell a little to 50 percent. However, obesity is increasing among children and teenagers, rising from 25.4 percent to 28.1 percent in those aged 2 to 19.



The American Heart Association recommended four key lifestyle habits and four health measures to improve heart health. These include eating healthy foods, staying physically active, getting enough sleep, quitting tobacco, and keeping body weight, cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure under control.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News