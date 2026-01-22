

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer sentiment improved in January to its highest level in nearly a year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -12.4 from a revised 13.2 in December. The reading was the highest since February 2025 when the score was -12.3.



The corresponding index for the EU also gained 0.8 percentage points to reach -11.7 in January, which was the highest since February last year.



Consumer confidence remained below its long-term average, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from January 1-21.



The commission is set to release the final results of the consumer confidence survey along with those of the monthly economic sentiment survey on January 29.



