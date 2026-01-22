Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 800357 | ISIN: US8640871013 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STURGIS BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 19:50 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per common share, payable March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026. This declaration increases the quarterly dividend by $0.01 to the highest level in the Company's history.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

For additional information and updates, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

  • Jason J. Hyska, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

SOURCE: Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sturgis-bancorp-inc.-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-1130029

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.