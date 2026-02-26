Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Full-Year 2025

STURGIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today reported for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025:

Tier 1 Capital

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding well capitalized requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.11%.

Key Quarterly Highlights

Net income was $2.0 million.

Earnings per share of $0.93.

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets remained at $999 million.

Deposits decreased to $885 million.

Key Full-Year Highlights

Net income was $7.5 million.

Earnings per share of $3.45.

Quarterly dividends totaled $0.68 per share for the year.

Total assets increased by $42.3 million during the year.

Deposits increased by $70.8 million during the year.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"The Bank ended 2025 on a very positive note. Overall, non-brokered deposit growth of $118 million with reduced reliance on wholesale funds helped the Bank to increase tax equivalent net interest margin by 37 basis points and grow core relationships across our footprint. This resulted in a Bank ROA of 0.92%. Relationship banking is still the core tenant of the Bank's Strategic Plan, and our employees remain focused on growing core relationships into 2026. The Bank is looking forward to 2026 as we continue to develop our newer markets."

Quarterly Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the quarter (4Q25) was $2.0 million, decreasing from last quarter's (3Q25) $2.4 million net income, while equaling the net income of $2.0 million for the same quarter of the prior year (4Q24). The decrease from 3Q25 was substantially due to increases in noninterest expenses.

Earnings per share were $0.93 for 4Q25, $1.09 for 3Q25, and $0.91 for 4Q24.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $8.8 million during 4Q25, a 4.93% increase from 3Q25's $8.4 million. This also is a 16.05% increase from 4Q24's $7.6 million. The change from the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to: Interest and dividend income of $12.7 million in 4Q25, compared to $12.1 million in 4Q24; and Interest expense of $4.2 million in 4Q25, compared to $4.7 million in 4Q24.

Tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.66% for 4Q25 from 3.54% for 3Q25, and from 3.33% for 4Q24.

During 4Q25, there was a reversal of the allowance for credit losses of $279,000, due to annual historic loss updates, qualitative factor adjustments, and lower specific reserves. There were also reversals of the allowance of $62,000 and $216,000 during 3Q25 and 4Q24, respectively.

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million during 4Q25, a 10.54% increase from 3Q25's $2.4 million, and a 12.49% increase from 4Q24's $2.4 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Investment brokerage commission income of $829,000; $759,000; and $697,000 for 4Q25, 3Q25, and 4Q24, respectively; and Other income of $406,000; $23,000; and $16,000 for 4Q25, 3Q25, and 4Q24, respectively. $310,000 of the 4Q25 other income were the gains recognized from selling an office building and a rental property.

Noninterest expenses totaled $9.0 million during 4Q25, a 14.35% increase from 3Q25's $7.9 million, and a 17.40% increase from 4Q24's $7.7 million. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in 4Q25 were $5.1 million, compared to $4.9 million for 3Q25, and $4.2 million for 4Q24. Most of this difference was due to typical wage increases along with a year-end one-time bonus for achieving certain strategic goals.



Full-Year Income Statement Highlights

Net income for 2025 was $7.5 million, compared to $2.8 million for 2024, as further discussed below.

Earnings per share were $3.45 for 2025 and $1.32 for 2024.

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $33.0 million for 2025, a 40.65% increase from 2024's $23.4 million. This increase was due to: Interest and fee income on loans increased $2.2 million to $44.8 million in 2025 compared to $42.5 million in 2024; Interest expense on borrowed funds decreased $1.7 million to $1.9 million in 2025 from $3.6 million in 2024; and During 2025, $383,000 was booked as a reversal to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $4.6 million provided to the allowance for credit losses for 2024. This decrease was primarily due to: A one-time charge-off of one customer's loans totaling $5.5 million occurred in 1Q24.

Noninterest income totaled $9.5 million for 2025, compared to $10.1 million for 2024. This is a 5.97% decrease. This decrease was primarily due to: Recording $1.1 million in 2024 for gain on termination of interest rate swaps, while having no such gain in 2025; and Increases in other areas for 2025 compared to 2024 were $400,000 for investment brokerage commission income and $200,000 for other income items.

Noninterest expenses totaled $33.2 million in 2025, compared to $30.4 million in 2024. This is a 9.52% increase. This increase was primarily comprised of: Compensation and benefits expense of $19.8 million in 2025, compared to $17.7 million in 2024; and Occupancy and equipment expense of $4.7 million in 2025, compared to $4.3 million in 2024.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $999 million as of the end of 4Q25, nearly identical to the end of 3Q25's $999 million, and a 4.42% increase from the end of 4Q24's $956 million. This net increase from the prior year was comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents ended 4Q25 at $41.4 million, compared to $46.0 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $20.8 million as of the end of 4Q24. Debt securities - available-for-sale increased to $85.6 million as of the end of 4Q25, compared to $77.1 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $77.1 million as of the end of 4Q24. Net loans ended 4Q25 at $780 million, compared to $781 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $768 million as of the end of 4Q24. Real estate owned ended 4Q25 at $804,000, compared to $485,000 as of the end of 3Q25, and $152,000 as of the end of 4Q24.

Total deposits as of the end of 4Q25 were $885 million, compared to $894 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $814 million as of the end of 4Q24. These net increases were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $166 million as of the end of 4Q25, from $163 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $158 million as of the end of 4Q24; and Interest-bearing deposits decreased to $719 million as of the end of 4Q25, from $732 million as of the end of 3Q25, while increasing from $656 million as of the end of 4Q24. Due to growth in other deposit areas, brokered certificates of deposit have been reduced by $47.0 million since 2024.

Borrowed funds increased to $30.7 million as of the end of 4Q25, from $15.7 million as of the end of 3Q25, while decreasing from $61.1 million as of the end of 4Q24.

Subordinated debentures were paid in full as of the end of 4Q25 after having balances of $15.0 and $14.9 million as of the end of 3Q25 and 4Q24, respectively.

Total equity at the end of 4Q25 was $63.2 million, compared to $61.3 million as of the end of 3Q25, and $55.4 million as of the end of 4Q24.

Book value per share was $29.17 ($25.07 tangible) at the end of 4Q25, compared to $28.29 ($24.15 tangible) as of the end of 3Q25, and $25.66 ($21.51 tangible) as of the end of 4Q24.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 11,369 $ 11,258 $ 10,981 Taxable securities 1,074 1,174 827 Tax-exempt securities 38 38 38 Dividend income on securities 208 210 224 Total interest and dividend income 12,689 12,680 12,070 Interest expense Deposits 3,803 4,006 3,956 Borrowed funds 384 368 763 Total interest expense 4,187 4,374 4,719 Net interest income 8,502 8,306 7,351 Credit loss expense (reversal) (279 ) (62 ) (216 ) Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal) 8,781 8,368 7,567 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 339 352 337 Interchange income 364 402 336 Investment brokerage commission income 829 759 697 Mortgage banking activities 392 463 262 Trust fee income 122 93 115 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 116 109 541 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net - 31 2 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 130 208 92 Other income 406 23 16 Total noninterest income 2,698 2,440 2,398 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 5,134 4,880 4,212 Occupancy and equipment 1,291 1,180 1,103 Interchange expenses 219 207 203 Data processing 345 361 425 Professional services 192 122 165 Advertising 308 158 190 FDIC premiums 209 170 187 Other expenses 1,307 796 1,185 Total noninterest expenses 9,005 7,874 7,670 Income before income taxes 2,474 2,934 2,295 Income tax expense 464 575 330 Net income $ 2,010 $ 2,359 $ 1,965 Earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 1.09 $ 0.91 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)

Full-Year Ended Dec 31, Dec 31, 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans, including fees $ 44,779 $ 42,534 Taxable securities 3,886 3,298 Tax-exempt securities 153 177 Dividend income on securities 839 733 Total interest and dividend income 49,657 46,742 Interest expense Deposits 15,178 15,170 Borrowed funds 1,902 3,553 Total interest expense 17,080 18,723 Net interest income 32,577 28,019 Credit loss expense (reversal) (383 ) 4,585 Net interest income, after credit loss expense (reversal) 32,960 23,434 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 1,344 1,372 Interchange income 1,447 1,369 Investment brokerage commission income 2,988 2,578 Mortgage banking activities 1,616 1,823 Trust fee income 448 465 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 437 867 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 32 77 Gain on termination of interest rate swap - 1,070 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 550 365 Other income 614 92 Total noninterest income 9,476 10,078 Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 19,755 17,680 Occupancy and equipment 4,740 4,260 Interchange expenses 806 708 Data processing 1,433 1,319 Professional services 636 580 Advertising 939 827 FDIC premiums 714 741 Other expenses 4,219 4,239 Total noninterest expenses 33,242 30,354 Income before income taxes 9,194 3,158 Income tax expense 1,737 323 Net income $ 7,457 $ 2,835 Earnings per share $ 3.45 $ 1.32 Dividends per share $ 0.68 $ 0.68

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Dollar amounts in thousands except per share data)

Dec 31, Sep 30, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2024 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from financial institutions $ 10,645 $ 12,289 $ 10,628 Other short-term investments 30,753 33,703 10,174 Total cash and cash equivalents 41,398 45,992 20,802 Debt securities available-for-sale 85,605 77,111 77,072 Debt securities held-to-maturity 18,256 18,490 19,442 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,786 9,786 9,786 Loans held for sale 4,603 5,784 3,658 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,012; $9,271; and $9,289 at 4Q25; 3Q25; and 4Q24, respectively 779,923 781,236 768,430 Mortgage servicing rights 3,055 3,125 3,121 Real estate owned, net 804 485 152 Premises and equipment, net 18,661 19,485 18,708 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Bank-owned life insurance 15,839 15,723 15,402 Accrued interest receivable 3,428 3,619 3,405 Other assets 11,472 12,285 10,577 Total assets $ 998,664 $ 998,955 $ 956,389 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 166,052 $ 162,894 $ 157,782 Interest-bearing 718,602 731,570 656,077 Total deposits 884,654 894,464 813,859 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 30,681 15,680 61,100 Subordinated debentures - 14,980 14,919 Accrued interest payable 1,850 1,912 2,600 Other liabilities 18,223 10,644 8,502 Total liabilities 935,408 937,680 900,980 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,168,491 shares at 4Q25; 2,165,691 shares at 3Q25; and 2,159,191 shares at 4Q24 2,168 2,166 2,159 Additional paid-in capital 8,867 8,817 8,699 Retained earnings 59,385 57,743 53,398 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,164 ) (7,451 ) (8,847 ) Total stockholders' equity 63,256 61,275 55,409 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 998,664 $ 998,955 $ 956,389

