Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) ("Nuclear Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated earlier today on January 22, 2026, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced private placement from up to 20,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") to up to 24,000,000 Units at a price of $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the "Offering"). [Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., has indicated his intention to participate in the Offering for up to $2,000,000.]

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a tiered exercise price for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance as follows:

$0.375 per Share if exercised within the first 12 months following the closing date;

$0.50 per Share if exercised after 12 months but on or before 24 months following the closing date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the advancement of the Svabovce and Michalova manganese projects in Slovakia and for general working capital purposes. For further information regarding the projects, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 22, 2026.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Offering, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

None of the securities sold under the Offering have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Nuclear Vision Ltd.

Nuclear Vision Ltd. is an energy transition focused exploration and development company advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium and critical mineral assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to identify underdeveloped assets with strong fundamentals, advance them through disciplined technical programs, and create long-term value through responsible development.

