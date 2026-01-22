Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to report that the Company will have a booth at VRIC on January 25 and January 26, 2026.

We will be at Booth 1030 and will have maps and polished drill core available from Diamond Drill Holes 69 and 71. The core from DDH 69 will display clearly the potassic alteration and DDH 71 core will display phyllic alteration.

We will also have maps available of the complete areas of interest.

About the Project

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain Project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry and gold exploration project located near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Hudbay Minerals Inc. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain Project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work on the Miner Mountain Project.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

