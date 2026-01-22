Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $11.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.5 million or $0.93 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.
FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to third quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)
8% annualized fourth quarter growth in commercial loans; 6% annualized year-to-date growth, excluding acquired loans
Net interest margin expanded to 3.62% from 3.56%
1.00% return on assets; 1.32% core return on assets (Non-GAAP)
57.24% efficiency ratio
Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are proud of all our accomplishments in 2025, notably the successful completion and integration of the Woodsville acquisition, but also our commitment to balancing growth with earnings as is evidenced by our strong fourth quarter results. We continue to deliver consistent profitability metrics and a top-tier margin of 3.62% when compared to our peers. Our wealth management team, including brokerage, hit an impressive milestone of $3.5 billion in assets under management. This growth further boosts overall fee income which supports our strong return on assets for the Company. Going into 2026, we are well-positioned for the future as we remain committed to the needs of our customers while delivering value for our shareholders."
DIVIDEND DECLARED
The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026, payable on March 20, 2026. This dividend equates to a 4.12% annualized yield based on the $31.05 closing share price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2025, the last trading day of the fourth quarter 2025.
FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025)
Total assets remained constant at $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, primarily due to reduced interest-earning deposits with other banks, offset by total loan growth.
Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $136.7 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits with other banks decreased to $35.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $94.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 and yielded 4.53% and 4.49%, respectively. The decrease in cash balances was driven primarily by the maturity of brokered time deposits within the quarter and loan originations.
Available-for-sale debt securities were $597.4 million compared to $597.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Fair value adjustments decreased to $47.5 million at quarter-end compared to $53.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. During the quarter we had sales of $2.6 million and paydowns and calls of $26.6 million, partially offset by purchases of $23.3 million of available-for-sale debt securities. We had a had a loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $428 thousand during the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a gain of $41 thousand in the third quarter 2025. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.03% compared to 4.14% at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the call of higher-yielding corporate securities as a result of the interest-rate environment. As of fourth and third quarter 2025, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.1 years and 7.4 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.2 years and 5.3 years, respectively. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025 all securities remain classified as available for sale.
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2.7 million to $11.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 primarily driven by the increase in wholesale borrowings.
Total loans increased $22.1 million to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 driven primarily by commercial loans which grew 8% on an annualized basis. Commercial real estate loans increased $55.9 million which was partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $11.9 million. Residential real estate loans decreased $23.5 million during the quarter primarily driven by increased prepayment activity. Loans held for sale were $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter 2025.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans remained stable at $34.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $34.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the fourth quarter 2025 was in line with the third quarter 2025 at 0.94% versus 0.95%. Changes in the allowance for credit losses were driven by updated modeling assumptions and shifts in portfolio mix.
Premises and equipment decreased in the fourth quarter 2025 to $58.2 million compared to $58.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets acquired from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville") resulting in a $370 thousand loss.
Total deposits were $3.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by seasonality, tax payment timing, and $86.0 million in brokered deposit maturities.
Total borrowings increased $77.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025 to $269.6 million compared to $192.2 million in the third quarter 2025. The increase was driven by senior borrowings which increased $76.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 to $216.8 million primarily as the result of reduced brokered deposits and loan growth.
The Company's book value per share was $31.88 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $31.22 at the end of the third quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.41 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $21.70 at the end of the third quarter 2025.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024)
The net interest margin increased to 3.62% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 3.17% in the same quarter 2024. As loan balances grew year-over-year the yield on loans expanded by 19 basis points to 5.59% compared to 5.40% in the same period of 2024. Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased year-over-year to 2.01% compared to 2.41% in the same period of 2024.
Total interest and dividend income increased by 21% or $9.9 million to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $47.5 million in the prior year. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.36% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 5.14% in the fourth quarter 2024. The increase is driven by year-over-year loan yield expansion primarily due to the acquisition of $413.4 million in loans from Woodsville. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.74% in the fourth quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the fourth quarter 2024. The residential loan yield increased to 4.75% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The consumer yield increased to 7.27% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.89% in the fourth quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yield to 6.34% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.62% in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by the decrease in rates of adjustable-rate loans.
Total interest expense increased $338 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Deposit costs were down $127 thousand year-over-year due primarily to the remix in time deposits as brokered deposits decreased $86.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Borrowing costs increased $465 thousand, or 21% year-over-year, driven by higher senior borrowings and the acquired subordinated debt from Woodsville.
The provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter 2025 was $416 thousand compared to a recapture of $147 thousand in the same period of 2024. The provision reflects minimal net charge-offs of $304 thousand while credit quality remains strong.
Non-interest income increased $933 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 to $10.3 million compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by customer service fees which increased $924 thousand driven by the Woodsville acquisition. Customer derivative income increased $240 thousand year-over-year driven by volume, timing of swaps and the interest rate environment. Trust management fee income increased $275 thousand driven by the 6.4% increase in assets under management compared to the same period of 2024.
Non-interest expenses increased $9.9 million to $33.8 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by $4.2 million in expenses related to the Woodsville acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to additional salary costs associated with the retained Woodsville personnel. Occupancy and equipment increased $146 thousand driven primarily by higher maintenance contract costs. Amortization of intangibles increased $349 thousand due to the acquisition of Woodsville. Other expenses increased $150 thousand for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Loss on sale of premises and equipment was $370 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets from the Woodsville acquisition.
Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2025 was 20.1% and 18.8% in the fourth quarter 2024 and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 18.2% and 22.9%, respectively.
BACKGROUND
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation, potential United States government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing, or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.
The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.
The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.
###
CONTACTS
Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314
TABLE
INDEX
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)
A
Selected Financial Highlights
B
Balance Sheets
C
Loan and Deposit Analysis
D
Statements of Income
E
Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)
F
Average Yields and Costs
G
Average Balances
H
Asset Quality Analysis
I-J
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
PER SHARE DATA
Net earnings, diluted
$
0.70
$
0.54
$
0.40
$
0.66
$
0.72
Core earnings, diluted (1)
0.93
0.95
0.70
0.68
0.72
Total book value
31.88
31.22
30.60
30.51
30.00
Tangible book value (1)
22.41
21.70
22.58
22.47
21.93
Market price at period end
31.05
30.46
29.96
29.50
30.58
Dividends
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.30
0.30
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)
Return on assets
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
Core return on assets (1)
1.32
1.35
1.06
1.04
1.09
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.29
1.30
0.79
1.32
1.44
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)
1.71
1.71
1.39
1.35
1.45
Return on equity
8.76
6.99
5.21
8.88
9.52
Core return on equity (1)
11.55
12.16
9.19
9.09
9.57
Return on tangible equity
12.94
10.07
7.26
12.27
13.23
Core return on tangible equity (1)
16.91
17.23
12.66
12.57
13.29
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
Efficiency ratio (1)
57.24
56.70
62.10
62.00
59.84
FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)
Total assets
$
4,684
$
4,717
$
4,112
$
4,063
$
4,083
Total earning assets (4)
4,297
4,336
3,789
3,761
3,782
Total available-for-sale debt securities
597
598
529
514
521
Total loans
3,606
3,584
3,153
3,124
3,147
Allowance for credit losses
34
34
29
30
29
Total goodwill and intangible assets
158
159
123
123
123
Total deposits
3,821
3,948
3,292
3,297
3,268
Total shareholders' equity
533
521
469
466
458
Net income
12
9
6
10
11
Core earnings (1)
16
15
11
10
11
ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS
Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans
0.94
0.95
0.92
0.92
0.91
Loans/deposits
94
91
96
95
96
Shareholders' equity to total assets
11.37
11.04
11.40
11.50
11.23
Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets
8.27
7.94
8.67
8.73
8.46
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.
Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.
Current quarter annualized.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
44,947
$
42,743
$
50,948
$
33,802
$
34,266
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
35,890
93,971
36,087
54,329
37,896
Total cash and cash equivalents
80,837
136,714
87,035
88,131
72,162
Available-for-sale debt securities
597,424
597,810
528,690
513,961
521,018
Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
(1,204
)
(568
)
Net available-for-sale debt securities
597,424
597,810
528,690
512,757
520,450
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
11,308
8,560
12,695
10,695
12,237
Loans held for sale
5,283
5,545
2,829
1,515
1,235
Total loans
3,605,859
3,583,716
3,152,664
3,124,240
3,147,096
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
(34,052
)
(33,940
)
(28,885
)
(28,614
)
(28,744
)
Net loans
3,571,807
3,549,776
3,123,779
3,095,626
3,118,352
Premises and equipment, net
58,188
58,828
52,647
51,659
51,237
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Goodwill
141,819
141,819
119,477
119,477
119,477
Other intangible assets
16,407
16,989
3,472
3,705
3,938
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
96,250
95,554
83,074
82,471
81,858
Deferred tax asset, net
29,926
31,721
23,290
23,298
23,330
Other assets
74,642
73,936
75,017
73,892
79,051
Total assets
$
4,683,891
$
4,717,252
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Non-interest bearing demand
$
670,786
$
692,780
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
Interest-bearing demand
1,137,730
1,137,362
931,854
930,031
910,191
Savings
635,329
647,428
542,579
551,280
545,816
Money market
464,843
488,633
370,709
405,326
405,758
Time
912,594
981,993
894,772
862,773
830,274
Total deposits
3,821,282
3,948,196
3,291,988
3,296,811
3,267,688
Senior borrowings
216,818
139,956
256,441
199,982
249,981
Subordinated borrowings
52,825
52,229
40,620
40,620
40,620
Total borrowings
269,643
192,185
297,061
240,602
290,601
Other liabilities
60,425
55,916
54,096
58,502
66,610
Total liabilities
4,151,350
4,196,297
3,643,145
3,595,915
3,624,899
Total shareholders' equity
532,541
520,955
468,860
467,311
458,428
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,683,891
$
4,717,252
$
4,112,005
$
4,063,226
$
4,083,327
Net shares outstanding
16,702
16,689
15,322
15,317
15,280
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
LOAN ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Acquired WGSB
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
2024
to Date
to Date
Commercial real estate
$
1,998,603
$
1,942,659
$
117,832
$
1,767,206
$
1,762,132
$
1,741,223
12
8
%
Commercial and industrial
393,851
405,759
25,651
400,908
370,683
388,599
(12
)
(5
)
Total commercial loans
2,392,454
2,348,418
143,483
2,168,114
2,132,815
2,129,822
8
6
Residential real estate
1,001,769
1,025,266
248,484
796,184
807,514
826,492
(9
)
(9
)
Consumer
128,029
126,345
16,215
111,036
105,404
103,803
5
8
Tax exempt and other
83,607
83,687
5,226
77,330
78,507
86,979
-
(10
)
Total loans
$
3,605,859
$
3,583,716
$
413,408
$
3,152,664
$
3,124,240
$
3,147,096
2
%
1
%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
DEPOSIT ANALYSIS
Organic Annualized
Growth %
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Acquired WGSB
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Quarter
Year
(in thousands)
2025
2025
Balances (1)
2025
2025
2024
to Date
to Date
Non-interest bearing demand
$
670,786
$
697,357
$
89,274
$
552,074
$
547,401
$
575,649
(13
)%
1
%
Interest-bearing demand
1,137,730
1,137,362
185,802
931,854
930,031
910,191
-
5
Savings
635,329
647,428
104,792
542,579
551,280
545,816
(7
)
(3
)
Money market
464,843
488,633
52,470
370,709
405,326
405,758
(19
)
2
Total non-maturity deposits
2,908,688
2,970,780
432,338
2,397,216
2,434,038
2,437,414
(8
)
2
Time
912,594
981,993
98,951
894,772
862,773
830,274
(28
)
(2
)
Total deposits
$
3,821,282
$
3,952,773
$
531,289
$
3,291,988
$
3,296,811
$
3,267,688
(13
)%
1
%
Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
50,164
$
41,700
$
183,120
$
163,846
Securities available for sale
6,327
5,273
23,439
21,938
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
235
213
801
958
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
645
297
2,159
1,982
Total interest and dividend income
57,371
47,483
209,519
188,724
Interest expense
Deposits
16,083
16,210
63,525
61,696
Borrowings
2,671
2,206
11,516
13,189
Total interest expense
18,754
18,416
75,041
74,885
Net interest income
38,617
29,067
134,478
113,839
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
1,171
636
1,171
Provision for credit losses on loans
416
(147
)
4,636
955
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
38,201
28,043
129,206
111,713
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,984
3,709
16,066
15,701
Customer service fees
4,528
3,604
15,953
14,839
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
(428
)
-
(5,329
)
50
Mortgage banking income
485
597
1,969
2,093
Bank-owned life insurance income
695
590
2,576
2,304
Customer derivative income
735
495
2,013
928
Other income
326
397
1,208
973
Total non-interest income
10,325
9,392
34,456
36,888
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,588
13,358
60,534
54,849
Occupancy and equipment
3,780
3,634
14,530
13,788
Depreciation
1,153
1,042
4,303
4,196
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
370
71
257
(192
)
Outside services
564
372
2,017
1,558
Professional services
407
343
1,809
1,422
Communication
271
189
877
759
Marketing
181
492
2,036
2,014
Amortization of intangible assets
582
233
1,514
932
FDIC assessment
539
457
1,921
1,808
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,170
-
10,592
20
Provision for unfunded commitments
725
(625
)
796
(775
)
Other expenses
4,469
4,319
16,541
15,608
Total non-interest expense
33,799
23,885
117,727
95,987
Income before income taxes
14,727
13,550
45,935
52,614
Income tax expense
2,966
2,551
9,016
9,070
Net income
$
11,761
$
10,999
$
36,919
$
43,544
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.72
$
2.32
$
2.86
Diluted
0.70
0.72
2.31
2.84
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,696
15,261
15,892
15,240
Diluted
16,757
15,346
15,955
15,311
The $5.3 million loss in 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
50,164
$
48,426
$
42,726
$
41,804
$
41,700
Securities and other
6,327
6,355
5,474
5,283
5,273
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
235
217
212
137
213
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
645
924
276
314
297
Total interest and dividend income
57,371
55,922
48,688
47,538
47,483
Interest expense
Deposits
16,083
16,419
15,511
15,512
16,210
Borrowings
2,671
2,544
3,282
3,019
2,206
Total interest expense
18,754
18,963
18,793
18,531
18,416
Net interest income
38,617
36,959
29,895
29,007
29,067
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
636
1,171
Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans
416
3,749
528
(57
)
(147
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
38,201
33,210
29,367
28,428
28,043
Non-interest income
Trust and investment management fee income
3,984
3,903
4,263
3,916
3,709
Customer service fees
4,528
4,311
3,589
3,525
3,604
(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)
(428
)
41
(4,942
)
-
-
Mortgage banking income
485
423
605
456
597
Bank-owned life insurance income
695
665
602
614
590
Customer derivative income
735
962
104
212
495
Other income
326
262
425
195
397
Total non-interest income
10,325
10,567
4,646
8,918
9,392
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
16,588
15,939
14,274
13,733
13,358
Occupancy and equipment
3,780
3,879
3,546
3,325
3,634
Depreciation
1,153
1,078
1,023
1,049
1,042
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
370
(206
)
3
90
71
Outside services
564
514
457
482
372
Professional services
407
296
514
592
343
Communication
271
246
194
166
189
Marketing
181
655
682
518
492
Amortization of intangible assets
582
466
233
233
233
FDIC assessment
539
462
464
456
457
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,170
4,978
1,205
239
-
Provision for unfunded commitments
725
145
-
(74
)
(625
)
Other expenses
4,469
4,287
3,943
3,842
4,319
Total non-interest expense
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
Income before income taxes
14,727
11,038
7,475
12,695
13,550
Income tax expense
2,966
2,183
1,383
2,484
2,551
Net income
$
11,761
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.70
$
0.55
$
0.40
$
0.67
$
0.72
Diluted
0.70
0.54
0.40
0.66
0.72
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,696
16,231
15,321
15,304
15,261
Diluted
16,757
16,284
15,372
15,393
15,346
The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Earning assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks
4.53
%
4.49
%
4.68
%
4.55
%
4.92
%
Available-for-sale debt securities
4.03
4.14
3.86
3.80
3.69
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
10.72
7.71
7.20
4.78
12.07
Loans:
Commercial real estate
5.74
5.88
5.76
5.58
5.61
Commercial and industrial
6.34
6.45
6.41
6.57
6.62
Residential real estate
4.75
4.42
4.14
4.22
4.13
Consumer
7.27
7.23
6.98
7.03
6.89
Total loans
5.59
5.60
5.48
5.42
5.40
Total earning assets
5.36
%
5.36
%
5.23
%
5.16
%
5.14
%
Funding liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
1.39
%
1.42
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.42
%
Savings
0.54
0.64
0.71
0.71
0.72
Money market
2.43
2.59
2.75
2.77
2.94
Time
3.53
3.64
3.91
4.11
4.30
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.01
2.12
2.28
2.31
2.41
Borrowings
5.43
4.04
4.85
4.61
4.20
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.20
%
2.27
%
2.51
%
2.52
%
2.54
%
Net interest spread
3.16
3.09
2.72
2.64
2.60
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED
Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)
$
56,502
$
81,709
$
23,643
$
27,999
$
24,000
Available-for-sale debt securities (2)
644,929
631,572
591,462
587,878
591,455
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
8,696
11,168
11,804
11,623
7,023
Loans:
Commercial real estate
1,954,841
1,887,267
1,766,720
1,759,321
1,699,869
Commercial and industrial
480,529
483,380
469,816
469,331
458,157
Residential real estate
1,021,309
963,311
804,469
820,837
836,375
Consumer
126,953
120,941
109,023
104,413
103,681
Total loans (3)
3,583,632
3,454,899
3,150,028
3,153,902
3,098,082
Total earning assets
4,293,759
4,179,348
3,776,937
3,781,402
3,720,560
Cash and due from banks
40,291
38,709
29,861
29,972
32,771
Allowance for credit losses
(33,905
)
(31,246
)
(28,786
)
(29,143
)
(29,021
)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
158,507
139,822
123,062
123,295
123,527
Other assets
211,317
191,446
169,540
171,477
171,351
Total assets
$
4,669,969
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
1,127,456
$
1,059,214
$
906,557
$
916,129
$
898,597
Savings
640,577
617,314
545,304
547,672
543,430
Money market
473,574
432,952
392,034
401,268
394,536
Time
939,353
961,054
883,491
853,105
842,379
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,180,960
3,070,534
2,727,386
2,718,174
2,678,942
Borrowings
195,139
250,110
271,410
265,780
208,990
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,376,099
3,320,644
2,998,796
2,983,954
2,887,932
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
705,245
647,981
545,308
560,310
604,017
Other liabilities
56,025
46,962
57,268
66,589
67,533
Total liabilities
4,137,369
4,015,587
3,601,372
3,610,853
3,559,482
Total shareholders' equity
532,600
502,492
469,242
466,150
459,706
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,669,969
$
4,518,079
$
4,070,614
$
4,077,003
$
4,019,188
Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.
Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.
Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Non-accruing loans:
Commercial real estate
$
1,497
$
697
$
1,033
$
1,091
$
1,321
Commercial and industrial
1,113
1,221
1,344
1,354
1,098
Residential real estate
7,719
6,541
6,411
4,557
3,290
Consumer
1,265
1,051
944
1,084
1,285
Total non-accruing loans
11,594
9,510
9,732
8,086
6,994
Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities
2,203
2,203
2,403
4,960
5,760
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$
13,797
$
11,713
$
12,135
$
13,046
$
12,754
Total non-accruing loans/total loans
0.32
%
0.27
%
0.31
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
Total non-performing assets/total assets
0.29
0.25
0.30
0.32
0.31
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Balance at beginning of period
$
33,940
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
$
29,023
Charged-off loans
(318
)
(353
)
(266
)
(84
)
(150
)
Recoveries on charged-off loans
14
37
9
11
18
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(304
)
(316
)
(257
)
(73
)
(132
)
ACL established on PCD loans
-
1,622
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses on loans
416
3,749
528
(57
)
(147
)
Balance at end of period
$
34,052
$
33,940
$
28,885
$
28,614
$
28,744
Allowance for credit losses/total loans
0.94
%
0.95
%
0.92
%
0.92
%
0.91
%
Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans
294
357
297
354
411
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
(224
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
(256
)
18
(204
)
(37
)
(84
)
Residential real estate
8
(112
)
6
4
3
Consumer
(56
)
2
(59
)
(40
)
(51
)
Total, net
$
(304
)
$
(316
)
$
(257
)
$
(73
)
$
(132
)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES
Balance at beginning of period
$
-
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
$
-
Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
-
(603
)
Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities
-
-
-
636
1,171
Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss
-
-
(1,204
)
-
-
Balance at end of period
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,204
$
568
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Net income
$
11,761
$
8,855
$
6,092
$
10,211
$
10,999
Non-core items:
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
428
(41
)
4,942
-
-
Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net
370
(206
)
3
90
71
Provision on non-PCD acquired loans
-
3,954
-
-
-
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
4,170
4,978
1,205
239
-
Income tax expense (1)
(1,225
)
(2,141
)
(1,492
)
(80
)
(17
)
Total non-core items (2)
3,743
6,544
4,658
249
54
Core earnings (2)
(A)
$
15,504
$
15,399
$
10,750
$
10,460
$
11,053
Net interest income
(B)
$
38,617
$
36,959
$
29,895
$
29,007
$
29,067
Non-interest income
10,325
10,567
4,646
8,918
9,392
Total revenue
48,942
47,526
34,541
37,925
38,459
Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)
428
(41
)
4,942
-
-
Total core revenue (2)
(C)
$
49,370
$
47,485
$
39,483
$
37,925
$
38,459
Total non-interest expense
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
Non-core expenses:
(Loss) gain on premises and equipment, net
(370
)
206
(3
)
(90
)
(71
)
Acquisition, conversion and other expenses
(4,170
)
(4,978
)
(1,205
)
(239
)
-
Total non-core expenses (2)
(4,540
)
(4,772
)
(1,208
)
(329
)
(71
)
Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)
$
29,259
$
27,967
$
25,330
$
24,322
$
23,814
Total revenue
48,942
47,526
34,541
37,925
38,459
Total non-interest expense
33,799
32,739
26,538
24,651
23,885
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(S)
$
15,143
$
14,787
$
8,003
$
13,274
$
14,574
Core revenue(2)
49,370
47,485
39,483
37,925
38,459
Core non-interest expense(2)
29,259
27,967
25,330
24,322
23,814
Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)
$
20,111
$
19,518
$
14,153
$
13,603
$
14,645
(in millions)
Average earning assets
(E)
$
4,294
$
4,179
$
3,777
$
3,781
$
3,721
Average assets
(F)
4,670
4,518
4,071
4,077
4,019
Average shareholders' equity
(G)
533
499
469
466
460
Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)
374
360
346
343
336
Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)
374
362
346
343
335
Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)
4,526
4,563
3,989
3,940
3,960
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED
At or for the Quarters Ended
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
(in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Common shares outstanding, period-end
(K)
16,702
16,689
15,322
15,317
15,280
Average diluted shares outstanding
(L)
16,757
16,284
15,372
15,393
15,346
Core earnings per share, diluted (2)
(A/L)
$
0.93
$
0.95
$
0.70
$
0.68
$
0.72
Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)
(I/K)
22.41
21.70
22.58
22.47
21.93
Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)
(I/J)
8.27
7.94
8.67
8.73
8.46
Performance ratios (4)
GAAP return on assets
1.00
%
0.78
%
0.60
%
1.02
%
1.09
%
Core return on assets (2)
(A/F)
1.32
1.35
1.06
1.04
1.09
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)
(S/F)
1.29
1.30
0.79
1.32
1.44
Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)
(U/F)
1.71
1.71
1.39
1.35
1.45
GAAP return on equity
8.76
6.99
5.21
8.88
9.52
Core return on equity (2)
(A/G)
11.55
12.16
9.19
9.09
9.57
Return on tangible equity
12.94
10.07
7.26
12.27
13.23
Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)
(A+Q)/H
16.91
17.23
12.66
12.57
13.29
Efficiency ratio (2) (5)
(D-O-Q)/(C+N)
57.24
56.70
62.10
62.00
59.84
Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)
(B+P)/E
3.62
3.56
3.23
3.17
3.17
Supplementary data (in thousands)
Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio
(N)
$
766
$
738
$
706
$
717
$
718
Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense
(O)
(22
)
158
141
131
139
Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin
(P)
595
574
560
568
578
Intangible amortization
(Q)
582
466
233
233
233
Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025 and 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024.
Non-GAAP financial measure.
Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.
All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.
Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.
The $4.9 million loss in the second quarter 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.
SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bar-harbor-bankshares-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-results-declares-d-1130014