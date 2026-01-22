Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $11.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.5 million or $0.93 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to third quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

8% annualized fourth quarter growth in commercial loans; 6% annualized year-to-date growth, excluding acquired loans

Net interest margin expanded to 3.62% from 3.56%

1.00% return on assets; 1.32% core return on assets (Non-GAAP)

57.24% efficiency ratio

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are proud of all our accomplishments in 2025, notably the successful completion and integration of the Woodsville acquisition, but also our commitment to balancing growth with earnings as is evidenced by our strong fourth quarter results. We continue to deliver consistent profitability metrics and a top-tier margin of 3.62% when compared to our peers. Our wealth management team, including brokerage, hit an impressive milestone of $3.5 billion in assets under management. This growth further boosts overall fee income which supports our strong return on assets for the Company. Going into 2026, we are well-positioned for the future as we remain committed to the needs of our customers while delivering value for our shareholders."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026, payable on March 20, 2026. This dividend equates to a 4.12% annualized yield based on the $31.05 closing share price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2025, the last trading day of the fourth quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025)

Total assets remained constant at $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, primarily due to reduced interest-earning deposits with other banks, offset by total loan growth.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $136.7 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits with other banks decreased to $35.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $94.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 and yielded 4.53% and 4.49%, respectively. The decrease in cash balances was driven primarily by the maturity of brokered time deposits within the quarter and loan originations.

Available-for-sale debt securities were $597.4 million compared to $597.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Fair value adjustments decreased to $47.5 million at quarter-end compared to $53.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. During the quarter we had sales of $2.6 million and paydowns and calls of $26.6 million, partially offset by purchases of $23.3 million of available-for-sale debt securities. We had a had a loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $428 thousand during the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a gain of $41 thousand in the third quarter 2025. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.03% compared to 4.14% at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the call of higher-yielding corporate securities as a result of the interest-rate environment. As of fourth and third quarter 2025, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.1 years and 7.4 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.2 years and 5.3 years, respectively. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025 all securities remain classified as available for sale.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2.7 million to $11.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 primarily driven by the increase in wholesale borrowings.

Total loans increased $22.1 million to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 driven primarily by commercial loans which grew 8% on an annualized basis. Commercial real estate loans increased $55.9 million which was partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $11.9 million. Residential real estate loans decreased $23.5 million during the quarter primarily driven by increased prepayment activity. Loans held for sale were $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans remained stable at $34.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $34.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the fourth quarter 2025 was in line with the third quarter 2025 at 0.94% versus 0.95%. Changes in the allowance for credit losses were driven by updated modeling assumptions and shifts in portfolio mix.

Premises and equipment decreased in the fourth quarter 2025 to $58.2 million compared to $58.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets acquired from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville") resulting in a $370 thousand loss.

Total deposits were $3.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by seasonality, tax payment timing, and $86.0 million in brokered deposit maturities.

Total borrowings increased $77.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025 to $269.6 million compared to $192.2 million in the third quarter 2025. The increase was driven by senior borrowings which increased $76.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 to $216.8 million primarily as the result of reduced brokered deposits and loan growth.

The Company's book value per share was $31.88 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $31.22 at the end of the third quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.41 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $21.70 at the end of the third quarter 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024)

The net interest margin increased to 3.62% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 3.17% in the same quarter 2024. As loan balances grew year-over-year the yield on loans expanded by 19 basis points to 5.59% compared to 5.40% in the same period of 2024. Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased year-over-year to 2.01% compared to 2.41% in the same period of 2024.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 21% or $9.9 million to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $47.5 million in the prior year. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.36% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 5.14% in the fourth quarter 2024. The increase is driven by year-over-year loan yield expansion primarily due to the acquisition of $413.4 million in loans from Woodsville. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.74% in the fourth quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the fourth quarter 2024. The residential loan yield increased to 4.75% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The consumer yield increased to 7.27% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.89% in the fourth quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yield to 6.34% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.62% in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by the decrease in rates of adjustable-rate loans.

Total interest expense increased $338 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Deposit costs were down $127 thousand year-over-year due primarily to the remix in time deposits as brokered deposits decreased $86.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Borrowing costs increased $465 thousand, or 21% year-over-year, driven by higher senior borrowings and the acquired subordinated debt from Woodsville.

The provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter 2025 was $416 thousand compared to a recapture of $147 thousand in the same period of 2024. The provision reflects minimal net charge-offs of $304 thousand while credit quality remains strong.

Non-interest income increased $933 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 to $10.3 million compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by customer service fees which increased $924 thousand driven by the Woodsville acquisition. Customer derivative income increased $240 thousand year-over-year driven by volume, timing of swaps and the interest rate environment. Trust management fee income increased $275 thousand driven by the 6.4% increase in assets under management compared to the same period of 2024.

Non-interest expenses increased $9.9 million to $33.8 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by $4.2 million in expenses related to the Woodsville acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to additional salary costs associated with the retained Woodsville personnel. Occupancy and equipment increased $146 thousand driven primarily by higher maintenance contract costs. Amortization of intangibles increased $349 thousand due to the acquisition of Woodsville. Other expenses increased $150 thousand for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Loss on sale of premises and equipment was $370 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets from the Woodsville acquisition.

Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2025 was 20.1% and 18.8% in the fourth quarter 2024 and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 18.2% and 22.9%, respectively.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation, potential United States government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing, or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Balance Sheets C Loan and Deposit Analysis D Statements of Income E Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) F Average Yields and Costs G Average Balances H Asset Quality Analysis I-J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ 0.66 $ 0.72 Core earnings, diluted (1) 0.93 0.95 0.70 0.68 0.72 Total book value 31.88 31.22 30.60 30.51 30.00 Tangible book value (1) 22.41 21.70 22.58 22.47 21.93 Market price at period end 31.05 30.46 29.96 29.50 30.58 Dividends 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.30 0.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2) Return on assets 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % Core return on assets (1) 1.32 1.35 1.06 1.04 1.09 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.29 1.30 0.79 1.32 1.44 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1) 1.71 1.71 1.39 1.35 1.45 Return on equity 8.76 6.99 5.21 8.88 9.52 Core return on equity (1) 11.55 12.16 9.19 9.09 9.57 Return on tangible equity 12.94 10.07 7.26 12.27 13.23 Core return on tangible equity (1) 16.91 17.23 12.66 12.57 13.29 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3) 3.62 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17 Efficiency ratio (1) 57.24 56.70 62.10 62.00 59.84 FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 4,684 $ 4,717 $ 4,112 $ 4,063 $ 4,083 Total earning assets (4) 4,297 4,336 3,789 3,761 3,782 Total available-for-sale debt securities 597 598 529 514 521 Total loans 3,606 3,584 3,153 3,124 3,147 Allowance for credit losses 34 34 29 30 29 Total goodwill and intangible assets 158 159 123 123 123 Total deposits 3,821 3,948 3,292 3,297 3,268 Total shareholders' equity 533 521 469 466 458 Net income 12 9 6 10 11 Core earnings (1) 16 15 11 10 11 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans 0.94 0.95 0.92 0.92 0.91 Loans/deposits 94 91 96 95 96 Shareholders' equity to total assets 11.37 11.04 11.40 11.50 11.23 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 8.27 7.94 8.67 8.73 8.46

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost. Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 44,947 $ 42,743 $ 50,948 $ 33,802 $ 34,266 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 35,890 93,971 36,087 54,329 37,896 Total cash and cash equivalents 80,837 136,714 87,035 88,131 72,162 Available-for-sale debt securities 597,424 597,810 528,690 513,961 521,018 Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - (1,204 ) (568 ) Net available-for-sale debt securities 597,424 597,810 528,690 512,757 520,450 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,308 8,560 12,695 10,695 12,237 Loans held for sale 5,283 5,545 2,829 1,515 1,235 Total loans 3,605,859 3,583,716 3,152,664 3,124,240 3,147,096 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (34,052 ) (33,940 ) (28,885 ) (28,614 ) (28,744 ) Net loans 3,571,807 3,549,776 3,123,779 3,095,626 3,118,352 Premises and equipment, net 58,188 58,828 52,647 51,659 51,237 Other real estate owned - - - - - Goodwill 141,819 141,819 119,477 119,477 119,477 Other intangible assets 16,407 16,989 3,472 3,705 3,938 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 96,250 95,554 83,074 82,471 81,858 Deferred tax asset, net 29,926 31,721 23,290 23,298 23,330 Other assets 74,642 73,936 75,017 73,892 79,051 Total assets $ 4,683,891 $ 4,717,252 $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Non-interest bearing demand $ 670,786 $ 692,780 $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 Interest-bearing demand 1,137,730 1,137,362 931,854 930,031 910,191 Savings 635,329 647,428 542,579 551,280 545,816 Money market 464,843 488,633 370,709 405,326 405,758 Time 912,594 981,993 894,772 862,773 830,274 Total deposits 3,821,282 3,948,196 3,291,988 3,296,811 3,267,688 Senior borrowings 216,818 139,956 256,441 199,982 249,981 Subordinated borrowings 52,825 52,229 40,620 40,620 40,620 Total borrowings 269,643 192,185 297,061 240,602 290,601 Other liabilities 60,425 55,916 54,096 58,502 66,610 Total liabilities 4,151,350 4,196,297 3,643,145 3,595,915 3,624,899 Total shareholders' equity 532,541 520,955 468,860 467,311 458,428 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,683,891 $ 4,717,252 $ 4,112,005 $ 4,063,226 $ 4,083,327 Net shares outstanding 16,702 16,689 15,322 15,317 15,280

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sept 30, Acquired WGSB Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 2025 Balances (1) 2025 2025 2024 to Date to Date Commercial real estate $ 1,998,603 $ 1,942,659 $ 117,832 $ 1,767,206 $ 1,762,132 $ 1,741,223 12 8 % Commercial and industrial 393,851 405,759 25,651 400,908 370,683 388,599 (12 ) (5 ) Total commercial loans 2,392,454 2,348,418 143,483 2,168,114 2,132,815 2,129,822 8 6 Residential real estate 1,001,769 1,025,266 248,484 796,184 807,514 826,492 (9 ) (9 ) Consumer 128,029 126,345 16,215 111,036 105,404 103,803 5 8 Tax exempt and other 83,607 83,687 5,226 77,330 78,507 86,979 - (10 ) Total loans $ 3,605,859 $ 3,583,716 $ 413,408 $ 3,152,664 $ 3,124,240 $ 3,147,096 2 % 1 %

Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized Growth % Dec 31, Sept 30, Acquired WGSB Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Quarter Year (in thousands) 2025 2025 Balances (1) 2025 2025 2024 to Date to Date Non-interest bearing demand $ 670,786 $ 697,357 $ 89,274 $ 552,074 $ 547,401 $ 575,649 (13 )% 1 % Interest-bearing demand 1,137,730 1,137,362 185,802 931,854 930,031 910,191 - 5 Savings 635,329 647,428 104,792 542,579 551,280 545,816 (7 ) (3 ) Money market 464,843 488,633 52,470 370,709 405,326 405,758 (19 ) 2 Total non-maturity deposits 2,908,688 2,970,780 432,338 2,397,216 2,434,038 2,437,414 (8 ) 2 Time 912,594 981,993 98,951 894,772 862,773 830,274 (28 ) (2 ) Total deposits $ 3,821,282 $ 3,952,773 $ 531,289 $ 3,291,988 $ 3,296,811 $ 3,267,688 (13 )% 1 %

Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 50,164 $ 41,700 $ 183,120 $ 163,846 Securities available for sale 6,327 5,273 23,439 21,938 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 235 213 801 958 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 645 297 2,159 1,982 Total interest and dividend income 57,371 47,483 209,519 188,724 Interest expense Deposits 16,083 16,210 63,525 61,696 Borrowings 2,671 2,206 11,516 13,189 Total interest expense 18,754 18,416 75,041 74,885 Net interest income 38,617 29,067 134,478 113,839 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - 1,171 636 1,171 Provision for credit losses on loans 416 (147 ) 4,636 955 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,201 28,043 129,206 111,713 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,984 3,709 16,066 15,701 Customer service fees 4,528 3,604 15,953 14,839 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) (428 ) - (5,329 ) 50 Mortgage banking income 485 597 1,969 2,093 Bank-owned life insurance income 695 590 2,576 2,304 Customer derivative income 735 495 2,013 928 Other income 326 397 1,208 973 Total non-interest income 10,325 9,392 34,456 36,888 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,588 13,358 60,534 54,849 Occupancy and equipment 3,780 3,634 14,530 13,788 Depreciation 1,153 1,042 4,303 4,196 Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 370 71 257 (192 ) Outside services 564 372 2,017 1,558 Professional services 407 343 1,809 1,422 Communication 271 189 877 759 Marketing 181 492 2,036 2,014 Amortization of intangible assets 582 233 1,514 932 FDIC assessment 539 457 1,921 1,808 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,170 - 10,592 20 Provision for unfunded commitments 725 (625 ) 796 (775 ) Other expenses 4,469 4,319 16,541 15,608 Total non-interest expense 33,799 23,885 117,727 95,987 Income before income taxes 14,727 13,550 45,935 52,614 Income tax expense 2,966 2,551 9,016 9,070 Net income $ 11,761 $ 10,999 $ 36,919 $ 43,544 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.72 $ 2.32 $ 2.86 Diluted 0.70 0.72 2.31 2.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,696 15,261 15,892 15,240 Diluted 16,757 15,346 15,955 15,311

The $5.3 million loss in 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 50,164 $ 48,426 $ 42,726 $ 41,804 $ 41,700 Securities and other 6,327 6,355 5,474 5,283 5,273 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 235 217 212 137 213 Interest-earning deposits with other banks 645 924 276 314 297 Total interest and dividend income 57,371 55,922 48,688 47,538 47,483 Interest expense Deposits 16,083 16,419 15,511 15,512 16,210 Borrowings 2,671 2,544 3,282 3,019 2,206 Total interest expense 18,754 18,963 18,793 18,531 18,416 Net interest income 38,617 36,959 29,895 29,007 29,067 Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - 636 1,171 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 416 3,749 528 (57 ) (147 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 38,201 33,210 29,367 28,428 28,043 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,984 3,903 4,263 3,916 3,709 Customer service fees 4,528 4,311 3,589 3,525 3,604 (Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1) (428 ) 41 (4,942 ) - - Mortgage banking income 485 423 605 456 597 Bank-owned life insurance income 695 665 602 614 590 Customer derivative income 735 962 104 212 495 Other income 326 262 425 195 397 Total non-interest income 10,325 10,567 4,646 8,918 9,392 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 16,588 15,939 14,274 13,733 13,358 Occupancy and equipment 3,780 3,879 3,546 3,325 3,634 Depreciation 1,153 1,078 1,023 1,049 1,042 Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 370 (206 ) 3 90 71 Outside services 564 514 457 482 372 Professional services 407 296 514 592 343 Communication 271 246 194 166 189 Marketing 181 655 682 518 492 Amortization of intangible assets 582 466 233 233 233 FDIC assessment 539 462 464 456 457 Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,170 4,978 1,205 239 - Provision for unfunded commitments 725 145 - (74 ) (625 ) Other expenses 4,469 4,287 3,943 3,842 4,319 Total non-interest expense 33,799 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 Income before income taxes 14,727 11,038 7,475 12,695 13,550 Income tax expense 2,966 2,183 1,383 2,484 2,551 Net income $ 11,761 $ 8,855 $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 0.40 $ 0.67 $ 0.72 Diluted 0.70 0.54 0.40 0.66 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,696 16,231 15,321 15,304 15,261 Diluted 16,757 16,284 15,372 15,393 15,346

The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Earning assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.53 % 4.49 % 4.68 % 4.55 % 4.92 % Available-for-sale debt securities 4.03 4.14 3.86 3.80 3.69 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10.72 7.71 7.20 4.78 12.07 Loans: Commercial real estate 5.74 5.88 5.76 5.58 5.61 Commercial and industrial 6.34 6.45 6.41 6.57 6.62 Residential real estate 4.75 4.42 4.14 4.22 4.13 Consumer 7.27 7.23 6.98 7.03 6.89 Total loans 5.59 5.60 5.48 5.42 5.40 Total earning assets 5.36 % 5.36 % 5.23 % 5.16 % 5.14 % Funding liabilities Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.42 % Savings 0.54 0.64 0.71 0.71 0.72 Money market 2.43 2.59 2.75 2.77 2.94 Time 3.53 3.64 3.91 4.11 4.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.01 2.12 2.28 2.31 2.41 Borrowings 5.43 4.04 4.85 4.61 4.20 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.20 % 2.27 % 2.51 % 2.52 % 2.54 % Net interest spread 3.16 3.09 2.72 2.64 2.60 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1) 3.62 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17

Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1) $ 56,502 $ 81,709 $ 23,643 $ 27,999 $ 24,000 Available-for-sale debt securities (2) 644,929 631,572 591,462 587,878 591,455 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,696 11,168 11,804 11,623 7,023 Loans: Commercial real estate 1,954,841 1,887,267 1,766,720 1,759,321 1,699,869 Commercial and industrial 480,529 483,380 469,816 469,331 458,157 Residential real estate 1,021,309 963,311 804,469 820,837 836,375 Consumer 126,953 120,941 109,023 104,413 103,681 Total loans (3) 3,583,632 3,454,899 3,150,028 3,153,902 3,098,082 Total earning assets 4,293,759 4,179,348 3,776,937 3,781,402 3,720,560 Cash and due from banks 40,291 38,709 29,861 29,972 32,771 Allowance for credit losses (33,905 ) (31,246 ) (28,786 ) (29,143 ) (29,021 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 158,507 139,822 123,062 123,295 123,527 Other assets 211,317 191,446 169,540 171,477 171,351 Total assets $ 4,669,969 $ 4,518,079 $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,127,456 $ 1,059,214 $ 906,557 $ 916,129 $ 898,597 Savings 640,577 617,314 545,304 547,672 543,430 Money market 473,574 432,952 392,034 401,268 394,536 Time 939,353 961,054 883,491 853,105 842,379 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,180,960 3,070,534 2,727,386 2,718,174 2,678,942 Borrowings 195,139 250,110 271,410 265,780 208,990 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,376,099 3,320,644 2,998,796 2,983,954 2,887,932 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 705,245 647,981 545,308 560,310 604,017 Other liabilities 56,025 46,962 57,268 66,589 67,533 Total liabilities 4,137,369 4,015,587 3,601,372 3,610,853 3,559,482 Total shareholders' equity 532,600 502,492 469,242 466,150 459,706 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,669,969 $ 4,518,079 $ 4,070,614 $ 4,077,003 $ 4,019,188

Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter. Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost. Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 1,497 $ 697 $ 1,033 $ 1,091 $ 1,321 Commercial and industrial 1,113 1,221 1,344 1,354 1,098 Residential real estate 7,719 6,541 6,411 4,557 3,290 Consumer 1,265 1,051 944 1,084 1,285 Total non-accruing loans 11,594 9,510 9,732 8,086 6,994 Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities 2,203 2,203 2,403 4,960 5,760 Other real estate owned - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 13,797 $ 11,713 $ 12,135 $ 13,046 $ 12,754 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.22 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.29 0.25 0.30 0.32 0.31 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS Balance at beginning of period $ 33,940 $ 28,885 $ 28,614 $ 28,744 $ 29,023 Charged-off loans (318 ) (353 ) (266 ) (84 ) (150 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 14 37 9 11 18 Net loans (charged-off) recovered (304 ) (316 ) (257 ) (73 ) (132 ) ACL established on PCD loans - 1,622 - - - Provision for credit losses on loans 416 3,749 528 (57 ) (147 ) Balance at end of period $ 34,052 $ 33,940 $ 28,885 $ 28,614 $ 28,744 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.94 % 0.95 % 0.92 % 0.92 % 0.91 % Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 294 357 297 354 411 NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES Commercial real estate $ - $ (224 ) $ - $ - $ - Commercial and industrial (256 ) 18 (204 ) (37 ) (84 ) Residential real estate 8 (112 ) 6 4 3 Consumer (56 ) 2 (59 ) (40 ) (51 ) Total, net $ (304 ) $ (316 ) $ (257 ) $ (73 ) $ (132 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES Balance at beginning of period $ - $ - $ 1,204 $ 568 $ - Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities - - - - (603 ) Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities - - - 636 1,171 Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss - - (1,204 ) - - Balance at end of period $ - $ - $ - $ 1,204 $ 568

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net income $ 11,761 $ 8,855 $ 6,092 $ 10,211 $ 10,999 Non-core items: Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) 428 (41 ) 4,942 - - Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net 370 (206 ) 3 90 71 Provision on non-PCD acquired loans - 3,954 - - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 4,170 4,978 1,205 239 - Income tax expense (1) (1,225 ) (2,141 ) (1,492 ) (80 ) (17 ) Total non-core items (2) 3,743 6,544 4,658 249 54 Core earnings (2) (A) $ 15,504 $ 15,399 $ 10,750 $ 10,460 $ 11,053 Net interest income (B) $ 38,617 $ 36,959 $ 29,895 $ 29,007 $ 29,067 Non-interest income 10,325 10,567 4,646 8,918 9,392 Total revenue 48,942 47,526 34,541 37,925 38,459 Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6) 428 (41 ) 4,942 - - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 49,370 $ 47,485 $ 39,483 $ 37,925 $ 38,459 Total non-interest expense 33,799 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 Non-core expenses: (Loss) gain on premises and equipment, net (370 ) 206 (3 ) (90 ) (71 ) Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (4,170 ) (4,978 ) (1,205 ) (239 ) - Total non-core expenses (2) (4,540 ) (4,772 ) (1,208 ) (329 ) (71 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 29,259 $ 27,967 $ 25,330 $ 24,322 $ 23,814 Total revenue 48,942 47,526 34,541 37,925 38,459 Total non-interest expense 33,799 32,739 26,538 24,651 23,885 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (S) $ 15,143 $ 14,787 $ 8,003 $ 13,274 $ 14,574 Core revenue(2) 49,370 47,485 39,483 37,925 38,459 Core non-interest expense(2) 29,259 27,967 25,330 24,322 23,814 Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2) (U) $ 20,111 $ 19,518 $ 14,153 $ 13,603 $ 14,645 (in millions) Average earning assets (E) $ 4,294 $ 4,179 $ 3,777 $ 3,781 $ 3,721 Average assets (F) 4,670 4,518 4,071 4,077 4,019 Average shareholders' equity (G) 533 499 469 466 460 Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 374 360 346 343 336 Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 374 362 346 343 335 Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 4,526 4,563 3,989 3,940 3,960

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 16,702 16,689 15,322 15,317 15,280 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 16,757 16,284 15,372 15,393 15,346 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.93 $ 0.95 $ 0.70 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 22.41 21.70 22.58 22.47 21.93 Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 8.27 7.94 8.67 8.73 8.46 Performance ratios (4) GAAP return on assets 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.09 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 1.32 1.35 1.06 1.04 1.09 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2) (S/F) 1.29 1.30 0.79 1.32 1.44 Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2) (U/F) 1.71 1.71 1.39 1.35 1.45 GAAP return on equity 8.76 6.99 5.21 8.88 9.52 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 11.55 12.16 9.19 9.09 9.57 Return on tangible equity 12.94 10.07 7.26 12.27 13.23 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) (A+Q)/H 16.91 17.23 12.66 12.57 13.29 Efficiency ratio (2) (5) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 57.24 56.70 62.10 62.00 59.84 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) (B+P)/E 3.62 3.56 3.23 3.17 3.17 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 766 $ 738 $ 706 $ 717 $ 718 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) (22 ) 158 141 131 139 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 595 574 560 568 578 Intangible amortization (Q) 582 466 233 233 233

Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025 and 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024. Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The $4.9 million loss in the second quarter 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

