Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 22.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 346032 | ISIN: US0668491006 | Ticker-Symbol: 42K
Frankfurt
22.01.26 | 08:15
29,200 Euro
+7,35 % +2,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,80022:48
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 22:14 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Declares Dividend

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) (the "Company") reported fourth quarter 2025 GAAP net income of $11.8 million or $0.70 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.5 million or $0.93 per diluted share compared to GAAP net income of $8.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share and core earnings (Non-GAAP) of $15.4 million or $0.95 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS (all comparisons to third quarter 2025, unless otherwise noted)

  • 8% annualized fourth quarter growth in commercial loans; 6% annualized year-to-date growth, excluding acquired loans

  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.62% from 3.56%

  • 1.00% return on assets; 1.32% core return on assets (Non-GAAP)

  • 57.24% efficiency ratio

Bar Harbor Bankshares' President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard, stated, "We are proud of all our accomplishments in 2025, notably the successful completion and integration of the Woodsville acquisition, but also our commitment to balancing growth with earnings as is evidenced by our strong fourth quarter results. We continue to deliver consistent profitability metrics and a top-tier margin of 3.62% when compared to our peers. Our wealth management team, including brokerage, hit an impressive milestone of $3.5 billion in assets under management. This growth further boosts overall fee income which supports our strong return on assets for the Company. Going into 2026, we are well-positioned for the future as we remain committed to the needs of our customers while delivering value for our shareholders."

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of the Company voted to declare a cash dividend of $0.32 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026, payable on March 20, 2026. This dividend equates to a 4.12% annualized yield based on the $31.05 closing share price of the Company's common stock on December 31, 2025, the last trading day of the fourth quarter 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025)

Total assets remained constant at $4.7 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, primarily due to reduced interest-earning deposits with other banks, offset by total loan growth.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $80.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $136.7 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Interest-earning deposits with other banks decreased to $35.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $94.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 and yielded 4.53% and 4.49%, respectively. The decrease in cash balances was driven primarily by the maturity of brokered time deposits within the quarter and loan originations.

Available-for-sale debt securities were $597.4 million compared to $597.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. Fair value adjustments decreased to $47.5 million at quarter-end compared to $53.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. During the quarter we had sales of $2.6 million and paydowns and calls of $26.6 million, partially offset by purchases of $23.3 million of available-for-sale debt securities. We had a had a loss on sale of available-for-sale debt securities of $428 thousand during the fourth quarter 2025, compared to a gain of $41 thousand in the third quarter 2025. The quarter-to-date weighted average yield of the securities portfolio was 4.03% compared to 4.14% at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the call of higher-yielding corporate securities as a result of the interest-rate environment. As of fourth and third quarter 2025, our securities portfolio had an average life of 7.1 years and 7.4 years respectively, with an effective duration of 5.2 years and 5.3 years, respectively. At the end of the fourth quarter 2025 all securities remain classified as available for sale.

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock increased $2.7 million to $11.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $8.6 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 primarily driven by the increase in wholesale borrowings.

Total loans increased $22.1 million to $3.6 billion in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2025 driven primarily by commercial loans which grew 8% on an annualized basis. Commercial real estate loans increased $55.9 million which was partially offset by a decrease in commercial and industrial loans of $11.9 million. Residential real estate loans decreased $23.5 million during the quarter primarily driven by increased prepayment activity. Loans held for sale were $5.3 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter 2025.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans remained stable at $34.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $34.0 million at the end of the third quarter 2025. The allowance for credit losses to total loans coverage ratio for the fourth quarter 2025 was in line with the third quarter 2025 at 0.94% versus 0.95%. Changes in the allowance for credit losses were driven by updated modeling assumptions and shifts in portfolio mix.

Premises and equipment decreased in the fourth quarter 2025 to $58.2 million compared to $58.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets acquired from Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank ("Woodsville") resulting in a $370 thousand loss.

Total deposits were $3.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $3.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by seasonality, tax payment timing, and $86.0 million in brokered deposit maturities.

Total borrowings increased $77.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025 to $269.6 million compared to $192.2 million in the third quarter 2025. The increase was driven by senior borrowings which increased $76.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 to $216.8 million primarily as the result of reduced brokered deposits and loan growth.

The Company's book value per share was $31.88 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $31.22 at the end of the third quarter 2025. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $22.41 at the end of the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $21.70 at the end of the third quarter 2025.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Quarter results for December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024)

The net interest margin increased to 3.62% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 3.17% in the same quarter 2024. As loan balances grew year-over-year the yield on loans expanded by 19 basis points to 5.59% compared to 5.40% in the same period of 2024. Interest-bearing deposit costs decreased year-over-year to 2.01% compared to 2.41% in the same period of 2024.

Total interest and dividend income increased by 21% or $9.9 million to $57.4 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $47.5 million in the prior year. Yields on earning assets grew to 5.36% in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 5.14% in the fourth quarter 2024. The increase is driven by year-over-year loan yield expansion primarily due to the acquisition of $413.4 million in loans from Woodsville. The yield on commercial real estate loans grew to 5.74% in the fourth quarter 2025 from 5.61% in the fourth quarter 2024. The residential loan yield increased to 4.75% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The consumer yield increased to 7.27% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.89% in the fourth quarter 2024. Total loan yield growth was partially offset by a decrease in the commercial and industrial yield to 6.34% for the fourth quarter 2025 from 6.62% in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by the decrease in rates of adjustable-rate loans.

Total interest expense increased $338 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Deposit costs were down $127 thousand year-over-year due primarily to the remix in time deposits as brokered deposits decreased $86.0 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Borrowing costs increased $465 thousand, or 21% year-over-year, driven by higher senior borrowings and the acquired subordinated debt from Woodsville.

The provision for credit losses on loans in the fourth quarter 2025 was $416 thousand compared to a recapture of $147 thousand in the same period of 2024. The provision reflects minimal net charge-offs of $304 thousand while credit quality remains strong.

Non-interest income increased $933 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 to $10.3 million compared to $9.4 million in the same quarter 2024 primarily driven by customer service fees which increased $924 thousand driven by the Woodsville acquisition. Customer derivative income increased $240 thousand year-over-year driven by volume, timing of swaps and the interest rate environment. Trust management fee income increased $275 thousand driven by the 6.4% increase in assets under management compared to the same period of 2024.

Non-interest expenses increased $9.9 million to $33.8 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter 2024 driven by $4.2 million in expenses related to the Woodsville acquisition. Salaries and benefits increased $3.2 million to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to additional salary costs associated with the retained Woodsville personnel. Occupancy and equipment increased $146 thousand driven primarily by higher maintenance contract costs. Amortization of intangibles increased $349 thousand due to the acquisition of Woodsville. Other expenses increased $150 thousand for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024 primarily due to increases in software expenses. Loss on sale of premises and equipment was $370 thousand in the fourth quarter 2025 driven by the disposal of assets from the Woodsville acquisition.

Income tax expense was $3.0 million for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Our GAAP effective tax rate for the fourth quarter 2025 was 20.1% and 18.8% in the fourth quarter 2024 and the effective tax rate on core earnings (Non-GAAP) was 18.2% and 22.9%, respectively.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 135 years. Bar Harbor Bank & Trust provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "assume," "should," "predict," "could," "would," "intend," "targets," "estimates," "projects," "plans," and "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical information may also be considered forward-looking, including statements relating to Company's balance sheet management, our credit trends, our overall credit performance, and the Company's strategic plans, objectives, and intentions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (1) changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in our markets throughout Northern New England; (2) changes in consumer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation, potential United States government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity; (3) the possibility that our asset quality could decline or that we experience greater loan losses than anticipated; (4) the impact of liquidity needs on our results of operations and financial condition; (5) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (6) the effect of interest rate increases on the cost of deposits; (7) unanticipated weakness in loan demand, pricing, or collectability; (8) the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments; (9) operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, climate change, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; (10) lack of strategic growth opportunities or our failure to execute on available opportunities, (11) our ability to effectively manage problem credits; (12) our ability to successfully develop new products and implement efficiency initiatives on time and with the results projected; (13) our ability to retain executive officers and key employees and their customer and community relationships; (14) regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks and the applicability of insurance coverage; (15) changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; (16) changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; (17) reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under management; (18) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions, and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; and (19) changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company believes the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable; however, many of such risks, uncertainties, and other factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict and undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that its future results will be as estimated. The Company does not intend to, and disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

###

CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE

INDEX

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED)

A

Selected Financial Highlights

B

Balance Sheets

C

Loan and Deposit Analysis

D

Statements of Income

E

Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend)

F

Average Yields and Costs

G

Average Balances

H

Asset Quality Analysis

I-J

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

PER SHARE DATA

Net earnings, diluted

$

0.70

$

0.54

$

0.40

$

0.66

$

0.72

Core earnings, diluted (1)

0.93

0.95

0.70

0.68

0.72

Total book value

31.88

31.22

30.60

30.51

30.00

Tangible book value (1)

22.41

21.70

22.58

22.47

21.93

Market price at period end

31.05

30.46

29.96

29.50

30.58

Dividends

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.30

0.30

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (2)

Return on assets

1.00

%

0.78

%

0.60

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

Core return on assets (1)

1.32

1.35

1.06

1.04

1.09

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.29

1.30

0.79

1.32

1.44

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (1)

1.71

1.71

1.39

1.35

1.45

Return on equity

8.76

6.99

5.21

8.88

9.52

Core return on equity (1)

11.55

12.16

9.19

9.09

9.57

Return on tangible equity

12.94

10.07

7.26

12.27

13.23

Core return on tangible equity (1)

16.91

17.23

12.66

12.57

13.29

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (1) (3)

3.62

3.56

3.23

3.17

3.17

Efficiency ratio (1)

57.24

56.70

62.10

62.00

59.84

FINANCIAL DATA (In millions)

Total assets

$

4,684

$

4,717

$

4,112

$

4,063

$

4,083

Total earning assets (4)

4,297

4,336

3,789

3,761

3,782

Total available-for-sale debt securities

597

598

529

514

521

Total loans

3,606

3,584

3,153

3,124

3,147

Allowance for credit losses

34

34

29

30

29

Total goodwill and intangible assets

158

159

123

123

123

Total deposits

3,821

3,948

3,292

3,297

3,268

Total shareholders' equity

533

521

469

466

458

Net income

12

9

6

10

11

Core earnings (1)

16

15

11

10

11

ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS

Net charge-offs (recoveries)(5)/average loans

0.03

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans/total loans

0.94

0.95

0.92

0.92

0.91

Loans/deposits

94

91

96

95

96

Shareholders' equity to total assets

11.37

11.04

11.40

11.50

11.23

Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets

8.27

7.94

8.67

8.73

8.46

  1. Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

  2. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

  3. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans.

  4. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and interest-bearing deposits with other banks. Securities are valued at amortized cost.

  5. Current quarter annualized.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

44,947

$

42,743

$

50,948

$

33,802

$

34,266

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

35,890

93,971

36,087

54,329

37,896

Total cash and cash equivalents

80,837

136,714

87,035

88,131

72,162

Available-for-sale debt securities

597,424

597,810

528,690

513,961

521,018

Less: Allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

-

(1,204

)

(568

)

Net available-for-sale debt securities

597,424

597,810

528,690

512,757

520,450

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

11,308

8,560

12,695

10,695

12,237

Loans held for sale

5,283

5,545

2,829

1,515

1,235

Total loans

3,605,859

3,583,716

3,152,664

3,124,240

3,147,096

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

(34,052

)

(33,940

)

(28,885

)

(28,614

)

(28,744

)

Net loans

3,571,807

3,549,776

3,123,779

3,095,626

3,118,352

Premises and equipment, net

58,188

58,828

52,647

51,659

51,237

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill

141,819

141,819

119,477

119,477

119,477

Other intangible assets

16,407

16,989

3,472

3,705

3,938

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

96,250

95,554

83,074

82,471

81,858

Deferred tax asset, net

29,926

31,721

23,290

23,298

23,330

Other assets

74,642

73,936

75,017

73,892

79,051

Total assets

$

4,683,891

$

4,717,252

$

4,112,005

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Non-interest bearing demand

$

670,786

$

692,780

$

552,074

$

547,401

$

575,649

Interest-bearing demand

1,137,730

1,137,362

931,854

930,031

910,191

Savings

635,329

647,428

542,579

551,280

545,816

Money market

464,843

488,633

370,709

405,326

405,758

Time

912,594

981,993

894,772

862,773

830,274

Total deposits

3,821,282

3,948,196

3,291,988

3,296,811

3,267,688

Senior borrowings

216,818

139,956

256,441

199,982

249,981

Subordinated borrowings

52,825

52,229

40,620

40,620

40,620

Total borrowings

269,643

192,185

297,061

240,602

290,601

Other liabilities

60,425

55,916

54,096

58,502

66,610

Total liabilities

4,151,350

4,196,297

3,643,145

3,595,915

3,624,899

Total shareholders' equity

532,541

520,955

468,860

467,311

458,428

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,683,891

$

4,717,252

$

4,112,005

$

4,063,226

$

4,083,327

Net shares outstanding

16,702

16,689

15,322

15,317

15,280

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized

Growth %

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Acquired WGSB

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Quarter

Year

(in thousands)

2025

2025

Balances (1)

2025

2025

2024

to Date

to Date

Commercial real estate

$

1,998,603

$

1,942,659

$

117,832

$

1,767,206

$

1,762,132

$

1,741,223

12

8

%

Commercial and industrial

393,851

405,759

25,651

400,908

370,683

388,599

(12

)

(5

)

Total commercial loans

2,392,454

2,348,418

143,483

2,168,114

2,132,815

2,129,822

8

6

Residential real estate

1,001,769

1,025,266

248,484

796,184

807,514

826,492

(9

)

(9

)

Consumer

128,029

126,345

16,215

111,036

105,404

103,803

5

8

Tax exempt and other

83,607

83,687

5,226

77,330

78,507

86,979

-

(10

)

Total loans

$

3,605,859

$

3,583,716

$

413,408

$

3,152,664

$

3,124,240

$

3,147,096

2

%

1

%

  1. Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Organic Annualized

Growth %

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Acquired WGSB

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Quarter

Year

(in thousands)

2025

2025

Balances (1)

2025

2025

2024

to Date

to Date

Non-interest bearing demand

$

670,786

$

697,357

$

89,274

$

552,074

$

547,401

$

575,649

(13

)%

1

%

Interest-bearing demand

1,137,730

1,137,362

185,802

931,854

930,031

910,191

-

5

Savings

635,329

647,428

104,792

542,579

551,280

545,816

(7

)

(3

)

Money market

464,843

488,633

52,470

370,709

405,326

405,758

(19

)

2

Total non-maturity deposits

2,908,688

2,970,780

432,338

2,397,216

2,434,038

2,437,414

(8

)

2

Time

912,594

981,993

98,951

894,772

862,773

830,274

(28

)

(2

)

Total deposits

$

3,821,282

$

3,952,773

$

531,289

$

3,291,988

$

3,296,811

$

3,267,688

(13

)%

1

%

  1. Acquired Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank (WGSB) Balances are as of August 1, 2025.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

50,164

$

41,700

$

183,120

$

163,846

Securities available for sale

6,327

5,273

23,439

21,938

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

235

213

801

958

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

645

297

2,159

1,982

Total interest and dividend income

57,371

47,483

209,519

188,724

Interest expense

Deposits

16,083

16,210

63,525

61,696

Borrowings

2,671

2,206

11,516

13,189

Total interest expense

18,754

18,416

75,041

74,885

Net interest income

38,617

29,067

134,478

113,839

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

1,171

636

1,171

Provision for credit losses on loans

416

(147

)

4,636

955

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

38,201

28,043

129,206

111,713

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,984

3,709

16,066

15,701

Customer service fees

4,528

3,604

15,953

14,839

(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)

(428

)

-

(5,329

)

50

Mortgage banking income

485

597

1,969

2,093

Bank-owned life insurance income

695

590

2,576

2,304

Customer derivative income

735

495

2,013

928

Other income

326

397

1,208

973

Total non-interest income

10,325

9,392

34,456

36,888

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

16,588

13,358

60,534

54,849

Occupancy and equipment

3,780

3,634

14,530

13,788

Depreciation

1,153

1,042

4,303

4,196

Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net

370

71

257

(192

)

Outside services

564

372

2,017

1,558

Professional services

407

343

1,809

1,422

Communication

271

189

877

759

Marketing

181

492

2,036

2,014

Amortization of intangible assets

582

233

1,514

932

FDIC assessment

539

457

1,921

1,808

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

4,170

-

10,592

20

Provision for unfunded commitments

725

(625

)

796

(775

)

Other expenses

4,469

4,319

16,541

15,608

Total non-interest expense

33,799

23,885

117,727

95,987

Income before income taxes

14,727

13,550

45,935

52,614

Income tax expense

2,966

2,551

9,016

9,070

Net income

$

11,761

$

10,999

$

36,919

$

43,544

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.70

$

0.72

$

2.32

$

2.86

Diluted

0.70

0.72

2.31

2.84

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

16,696

15,261

15,892

15,240

Diluted

16,757

15,346

15,955

15,311

  1. The $5.3 million loss in 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Interest and dividend income

Loans

$

50,164

$

48,426

$

42,726

$

41,804

$

41,700

Securities and other

6,327

6,355

5,474

5,283

5,273

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

235

217

212

137

213

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

645

924

276

314

297

Total interest and dividend income

57,371

55,922

48,688

47,538

47,483

Interest expense

Deposits

16,083

16,419

15,511

15,512

16,210

Borrowings

2,671

2,544

3,282

3,019

2,206

Total interest expense

18,754

18,963

18,793

18,531

18,416

Net interest income

38,617

36,959

29,895

29,007

29,067

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

-

636

1,171

Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans

416

3,749

528

(57

)

(147

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

38,201

33,210

29,367

28,428

28,043

Non-interest income

Trust and investment management fee income

3,984

3,903

4,263

3,916

3,709

Customer service fees

4,528

4,311

3,589

3,525

3,604

(Loss) gain on available-for-sale debt securities, net (1)

(428

)

41

(4,942

)

-

-

Mortgage banking income

485

423

605

456

597

Bank-owned life insurance income

695

665

602

614

590

Customer derivative income

735

962

104

212

495

Other income

326

262

425

195

397

Total non-interest income

10,325

10,567

4,646

8,918

9,392

Non-interest expense

Salaries and employee benefits

16,588

15,939

14,274

13,733

13,358

Occupancy and equipment

3,780

3,879

3,546

3,325

3,634

Depreciation

1,153

1,078

1,023

1,049

1,042

Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net

370

(206

)

3

90

71

Outside services

564

514

457

482

372

Professional services

407

296

514

592

343

Communication

271

246

194

166

189

Marketing

181

655

682

518

492

Amortization of intangible assets

582

466

233

233

233

FDIC assessment

539

462

464

456

457

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

4,170

4,978

1,205

239

-

Provision for unfunded commitments

725

145

-

(74

)

(625

)

Other expenses

4,469

4,287

3,943

3,842

4,319

Total non-interest expense

33,799

32,739

26,538

24,651

23,885

Income before income taxes

14,727

11,038

7,475

12,695

13,550

Income tax expense

2,966

2,183

1,383

2,484

2,551

Net income

$

11,761

$

8,855

$

6,092

$

10,211

$

10,999

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

0.70

$

0.55

$

0.40

$

0.67

$

0.72

Diluted

0.70

0.54

0.40

0.66

0.72

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

16,696

16,231

15,321

15,304

15,261

Diluted

16,757

16,284

15,372

15,393

15,346

  1. The $4.9 million loss includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent (Non-GAAP) - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Earning assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks

4.53

%

4.49

%

4.68

%

4.55

%

4.92

%

Available-for-sale debt securities

4.03

4.14

3.86

3.80

3.69

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

10.72

7.71

7.20

4.78

12.07

Loans:

Commercial real estate

5.74

5.88

5.76

5.58

5.61

Commercial and industrial

6.34

6.45

6.41

6.57

6.62

Residential real estate

4.75

4.42

4.14

4.22

4.13

Consumer

7.27

7.23

6.98

7.03

6.89

Total loans

5.59

5.60

5.48

5.42

5.40

Total earning assets

5.36

%

5.36

%

5.23

%

5.16

%

5.14

%

Funding liabilities

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

1.39

%

1.42

%

1.44

%

1.41

%

1.42

%

Savings

0.54

0.64

0.71

0.71

0.72

Money market

2.43

2.59

2.75

2.77

2.94

Time

3.53

3.64

3.91

4.11

4.30

Total interest-bearing deposits

2.01

2.12

2.28

2.31

2.41

Borrowings

5.43

4.04

4.85

4.61

4.20

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.20

%

2.27

%

2.51

%

2.52

%

2.54

%

Net interest spread

3.16

3.09

2.72

2.64

2.60

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(1)

3.62

3.56

3.23

3.17

3.17

  1. Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in tables I-J for additional information.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Assets

Interest-earning deposits with other banks (1)

$

56,502

$

81,709

$

23,643

$

27,999

$

24,000

Available-for-sale debt securities (2)

644,929

631,572

591,462

587,878

591,455

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

8,696

11,168

11,804

11,623

7,023

Loans:

Commercial real estate

1,954,841

1,887,267

1,766,720

1,759,321

1,699,869

Commercial and industrial

480,529

483,380

469,816

469,331

458,157

Residential real estate

1,021,309

963,311

804,469

820,837

836,375

Consumer

126,953

120,941

109,023

104,413

103,681

Total loans (3)

3,583,632

3,454,899

3,150,028

3,153,902

3,098,082

Total earning assets

4,293,759

4,179,348

3,776,937

3,781,402

3,720,560

Cash and due from banks

40,291

38,709

29,861

29,972

32,771

Allowance for credit losses

(33,905

)

(31,246

)

(28,786

)

(29,143

)

(29,021

)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

158,507

139,822

123,062

123,295

123,527

Other assets

211,317

191,446

169,540

171,477

171,351

Total assets

$

4,669,969

$

4,518,079

$

4,070,614

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Interest-bearing demand

$

1,127,456

$

1,059,214

$

906,557

$

916,129

$

898,597

Savings

640,577

617,314

545,304

547,672

543,430

Money market

473,574

432,952

392,034

401,268

394,536

Time

939,353

961,054

883,491

853,105

842,379

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,180,960

3,070,534

2,727,386

2,718,174

2,678,942

Borrowings

195,139

250,110

271,410

265,780

208,990

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,376,099

3,320,644

2,998,796

2,983,954

2,887,932

Non-interest bearing demand deposits

705,245

647,981

545,308

560,310

604,017

Other liabilities

56,025

46,962

57,268

66,589

67,533

Total liabilities

4,137,369

4,015,587

3,601,372

3,610,853

3,559,482

Total shareholders' equity

532,600

502,492

469,242

466,150

459,706

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

4,669,969

$

4,518,079

$

4,070,614

$

4,077,003

$

4,019,188

  1. Total average interest-bearing deposits with other banks is net of Federal Reserve daily cash letter.

  2. Average balances for available-for-sale debt securities are based on amortized cost.

  3. Total average loans include non-accruing loans and loans held for sale.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS

Non-accruing loans:

Commercial real estate

$

1,497

$

697

$

1,033

$

1,091

$

1,321

Commercial and industrial

1,113

1,221

1,344

1,354

1,098

Residential real estate

7,719

6,541

6,411

4,557

3,290

Consumer

1,265

1,051

944

1,084

1,285

Total non-accruing loans

11,594

9,510

9,732

8,086

6,994

Non-performing available-for-sale debt securities

2,203

2,203

2,403

4,960

5,760

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

13,797

$

11,713

$

12,135

$

13,046

$

12,754

Total non-accruing loans/total loans

0.32

%

0.27

%

0.31

%

0.26

%

0.22

%

Total non-performing assets/total assets

0.29

0.25

0.30

0.32

0.31

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS

Balance at beginning of period

$

33,940

$

28,885

$

28,614

$

28,744

$

29,023

Charged-off loans

(318

)

(353

)

(266

)

(84

)

(150

)

Recoveries on charged-off loans

14

37

9

11

18

Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(304

)

(316

)

(257

)

(73

)

(132

)

ACL established on PCD loans

-

1,622

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses on loans

416

3,749

528

(57

)

(147

)

Balance at end of period

$

34,052

$

33,940

$

28,885

$

28,614

$

28,744

Allowance for credit losses/total loans

0.94

%

0.95

%

0.92

%

0.92

%

0.91

%

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans

294

357

297

354

411

NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

(224

)

$

-

$

-

$

-

Commercial and industrial

(256

)

18

(204

)

(37

)

(84

)

Residential real estate

8

(112

)

6

4

3

Consumer

(56

)

2

(59

)

(40

)

(51

)

Total, net

$

(304

)

$

(316

)

$

(257

)

$

(73

)

$

(132

)

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (QTD annualized)/average loans

0.03

%

0.04

%

0.03

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) (YTD annualized)/average loans

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.01

0.01

PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE DEBT SECURITIES

Balance at beginning of period

$

-

$

-

$

1,204

$

568

$

-

Charged-off interest receivable on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

-

-

(603

)

Provision for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities

-

-

-

636

1,171

Charged-off previously provisioned allowance for credit loss

-

-

(1,204

)

-

-

Balance at end of period

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

1,204

$

568

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Net income

$

11,761

$

8,855

$

6,092

$

10,211

$

10,999

Non-core items:

Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)

428

(41

)

4,942

-

-

Loss (gain) on premises and equipment, net

370

(206

)

3

90

71

Provision on non-PCD acquired loans

-

3,954

-

-

-

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

4,170

4,978

1,205

239

-

Income tax expense (1)

(1,225

)

(2,141

)

(1,492

)

(80

)

(17

)

Total non-core items (2)

3,743

6,544

4,658

249

54

Core earnings (2)
(A)

$

15,504

$

15,399

$

10,750

$

10,460

$

11,053

Net interest income
(B)

$

38,617

$

36,959

$

29,895

$

29,007

$

29,067

Non-interest income

10,325

10,567

4,646

8,918

9,392

Total revenue

48,942

47,526

34,541

37,925

38,459

Loss (gain) on available-for-sale debt securities, net (6)

428

(41

)

4,942

-

-

Total core revenue (2)
(C)

$

49,370

$

47,485

$

39,483

$

37,925

$

38,459

Total non-interest expense

33,799

32,739

26,538

24,651

23,885

Non-core expenses:

(Loss) gain on premises and equipment, net

(370

)

206

(3

)

(90

)

(71

)

Acquisition, conversion and other expenses

(4,170

)

(4,978

)

(1,205

)

(239

)

-

Total non-core expenses (2)

(4,540

)

(4,772

)

(1,208

)

(329

)

(71

)

Core non-interest expense (2)
(D)

$

29,259

$

27,967

$

25,330

$

24,322

$

23,814

Total revenue

48,942

47,526

34,541

37,925

38,459

Total non-interest expense

33,799

32,739

26,538

24,651

23,885

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(S)

$

15,143

$

14,787

$

8,003

$

13,274

$

14,574

Core revenue(2)

49,370

47,485

39,483

37,925

38,459

Core non-interest expense(2)

29,259

27,967

25,330

24,322

23,814

Core pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue(2)
(U)

$

20,111

$

19,518

$

14,153

$

13,603

$

14,645

(in millions)

Average earning assets
(E)

$

4,294

$

4,179

$

3,777

$

3,781

$

3,721

Average assets
(F)

4,670

4,518

4,071

4,077

4,019

Average shareholders' equity
(G)

533

499

469

466

460

Average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3)
(H)

374

360

346

343

336

Tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3)
(I)

374

362

346

343

335

Tangible assets, period-end (2) (3)
(J)

4,526

4,563

3,989

3,940

3,960

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended

Dec 31,

Sept 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

(in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Common shares outstanding, period-end

(K)

16,702

16,689

15,322

15,317

15,280

Average diluted shares outstanding

(L)

16,757

16,284

15,372

15,393

15,346

Core earnings per share, diluted (2)

(A/L)

$

0.93

$

0.95

$

0.70

$

0.68

$

0.72

Tangible book value per share, period-end (2)

(I/K)

22.41

21.70

22.58

22.47

21.93

Tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2)

(I/J)

8.27

7.94

8.67

8.73

8.46

Performance ratios (4)

GAAP return on assets

1.00

%

0.78

%

0.60

%

1.02

%

1.09

%

Core return on assets (2)

(A/F)

1.32

1.35

1.06

1.04

1.09

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets(2)

(S/F)

1.29

1.30

0.79

1.32

1.44

Core pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets (2)

(U/F)

1.71

1.71

1.39

1.35

1.45

GAAP return on equity

8.76

6.99

5.21

8.88

9.52

Core return on equity (2)

(A/G)

11.55

12.16

9.19

9.09

9.57

Return on tangible equity

12.94

10.07

7.26

12.27

13.23

Core return on tangible equity (1) (2)

(A+Q)/H

16.91

17.23

12.66

12.57

13.29

Efficiency ratio (2) (5)

(D-O-Q)/(C+N)

57.24

56.70

62.10

62.00

59.84

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2)

(B+P)/E

3.62

3.56

3.23

3.17

3.17

Supplementary data (in thousands)

Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio

(N)

$

766

$

738

$

706

$

717

$

718

Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense

(O)

(22

)

158

141

131

139

Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin

(P)

595

574

560

568

578

Intangible amortization

(Q)

582

466

233

233

233

  1. Assumes a marginal tax rate of 24.65% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, 24.26% in the first and second quarters of 2025 and 23.73% in the fourth quarter 2024.

  2. Non-GAAP financial measure.

  3. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end.

  4. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

  5. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

  6. The $4.9 million loss in the second quarter 2025 includes a $4.5 million loss on corporate debt securities and $549 thousand on a matured debt security.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank & Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bar-harbor-bankshares-reports-fourth-quarter-2025-results-declares-d-1130014

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.