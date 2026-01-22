

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta (META) said it will begin showing ads on its Threads microblogging platform to users globally starting next week, marking a key step in monetizing the fast-growing service.



The rollout will be gradual and could take several months, following earlier ad tests conducted in the U.S. and Japan. Meta said the move will allow businesses to engage more directly with users on Threads while reaching audiences most likely to be interested in their products and services.



Threads, launched in July 2023 as a rival to Elon Musk's X, has grown rapidly, surpassing 400 million monthly active users. Independent data indicates the platform has recently attracted more daily mobile users worldwide than X, underscoring its increasing relevance in the social media landscape.



Analysts expect Threads to become a meaningful revenue contributor for Meta as advertising expands. The company has signaled that additional features are planned for the platform, including new ad formats and third-party verification tools already in use on Facebook and Instagram.



The global ad rollout comes as Meta prepares to report its fourth-quarter earnings, with investors closely watching how Threads contributes to the company's broader monetization strategy.



META currently trades at $646.59 or 5.49% higher on the NasdaqGS.



