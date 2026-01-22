

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is preparing a major redesign of Siri that would turn the assistant into a fully fledged AI chatbot embedded across the iPhone, iPad and Mac, marking a strategic shift as the company looks to close the gap with rivals such as OpenAI and Google.



The new system, internally code-named Campos, is expected to launch later in 2026 and replace Siri's current interface. It will be integrated directly into Apple's operating systems and accessible through the same voice and button commands users already use today. Unlike the existing Siri, the revamped version is designed to support continuous, conversational interactions similar to ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.



The chatbot is seen as central to Apple's effort to reset its AI strategy after a slow and uneven rollout of Apple Intelligence features in 2024. A more limited Siri upgrade is still planned earlier in 2026, adding capabilities such as on-screen analysis, deeper use of personal data and improved web search, but without a conversational interface.



The full chatbot experience is expected to be unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June, with a public release targeted for September. It will debut as part of iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27, while broader changes to the operating systems are expected to be modest, with Apple prioritising performance and stability following a major design overhaul in 2025.



Internally, Apple has tested the chatbot as a standalone app, though the company plans to keep it tightly woven into its platforms rather than offering it as a separate product. This reflects a broader shift for Apple, which has historically argued that users prefer AI features built into everyday tools rather than standalone chat interfaces.



That stance has softened as competitors moved quickly to embed conversational AI at the core of their devices. With ChatGPT's usage surging and OpenAI positioning itself as a broader platform, including work on new devices and aggressive hiring from Apple, pressure has mounted for Apple to respond.



The revamped Siri is expected to handle tasks such as web searches, content creation, image generation and file analysis, while also drawing on personal data to locate files, messages, music and calendar events. It will be able to understand what is on a user's screen, control device settings and operate across Apple's core apps, enabling more complex actions through voice or text.



The new capabilities could also reduce the need for Spotlight, Apple's long-standing search tool, by allowing users to find and act on information more naturally through Siri. Together, the changes signal Apple's clearest move yet toward embracing conversational AI as a core part of its ecosystem.



AAPL currently trades at $250.51 or 1.15% higher on the NasdaqGS.



