Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Commences Diamond Drilling Program at the Titac Project, Minnesota, USA

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond core drilling program at its Titac Project, part of the Company's South Contact District in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A. (Figure 1).

The program represents the first phase of targeted drilling designed to evaluate and expand on copper mineralization associated with the Titac South deposit, which hosts an existing titanium dioxide mineral resource, as outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated September 18, 2024, prepared for the Company by Apex Geoscience (and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca)¹.

CEO COMMENTARY

David Suda, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"The commencement of drilling at Titac is an important milestone for Green Bridge as we begin systematically testing the copper potential of a project that already hosts a titanium resource. Titac is a highly prospective system, and this program allows us to follow up on compelling historic data while applying modern exploration techniques to advance the project in a disciplined and responsible manner."

PROGRAM OVERVIEW

The Phase 1 drill program has been designed to systematically test copper mineralization identified in historic drilling but not previously evaluated as a primary exploration focus.

Key parameters of the program include:

Holes planned: six (6) diamond core holes.

Target depth: approximately 300 meters.

Total planned drilling: approximately 1,800 meters.

Average hole spacing: approximately 50 meters.

Drill configuration: fence-style section across the Titac South deposit.

The drill fence is designed to transect the known titanium mineral resource at Titac South and to test copper-bearing intervals intersected in historic drilling completed by a previous operator.

PROGRAM OBJECTIVES

The primary objectives of the Phase 1 drill program are to:

Define geological and structural controls on disseminated copper mineralization at Titac South.

Validate historic copper assay results that were not followed up as part of prior titanium-focused exploration.

Test the spatial relationship between copper mineralization and geophysical anomalies identified through recent interpretations of historic assay data and modern geophysical survey.

Results will be used to refine the geological model and guide subsequent phases of drilling across the broader Titac property.

EXPLORATION RATIONALE AND TARGETING

The Titac South deposit is supported by a substantial body of historical drilling, assaying, and geological modelling completed as part of the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report¹.

Key elements of this historical dataset include:

Thirty (32) historic diamond drill holes used in the preparation of the NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate.

Twenty-six (26) of these drill holes intersected copper mineralization, with copper assays reported but not incorporated into the original titanium-focused resource model.

Copper mineralization is consistently associated with the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion ("OUI") that hosts the titanium dioxide resource.

In 2025, Green Bridge completed a comprehensive interpretation of newly collected geophysical data over the Titac Project, including:

New VTEM airborne electromagnetic survey flown (2025).

Completion of modern 3D magnetic and conductivity inversions.

Modeling of the inversion data with historic drill holes and titanium dioxide shells.

These datasets significantly improved subsurface targeting in areas where surface exposure is limited by glacial till and overburden.

Copper mineralization at Titac occurs primarily as chalcopyrite, a mineral with moderate electrical conductivity. Magnetic responses are interpreted to reflect the presence of iron-bearing minerals including ilmenite, magnetite, and chalcopyrite, all of which are present within the OUI.

Drill targets for the current program have been prioritized where conductive and magnetic anomalies overlap, a geophysical signature that correlates with known mineralization identified in historic drilling and resource modelling (Figures 2 and 3).

The Phase 1 drill fence at Titac South is designed to test whether copper mineralization is controlled solely by the OUI or whether it may extend into adjacent layered mafic intrusions of the Duluth Complex.

CEO COMMENTARY (TECHNICAL)

Mr. Suda added:

"The results of our 3D geophysical inversions are highly encouraging. The strong correlation between these anomalies and known mineralization, together with the identification of several new targets, reinforces the exploration potential at Titac. Importantly, these results provide the confidence and technical foundation to initiate drilling, with a clear focus on expanding known copper mineralization where these anomalies occur."

Figure 1: Map showing location of the Titac property within the South Contact District.

Figure 2: Phase 1 drill layout at Titac South showing historic TiO2 grade shell and planned drill fence.

Figure 3: Northwest-looking perspective highlighting overlapping magnetic and conductive anomalies and Phase 1 drill targets.

PROJECT CONTEXT AND NEXT STEPS

The Titac Project is located near the southern end of the Company's South Contact District and includes the Titac South deposit, which hosts an existing mineral resource of 46.6 million tonnes grading 15% TiO2, as disclosed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report¹ which was released by the Company with an effective date of September 18, 2024 and is available on SEDAR+.

The current Phase 1 drill program is intended to resolve the geological controls on copper mineralization at Titac South. Subject to results, subsequent drilling phases may include:

Follow-up drilling at Titac South to test continuity and extent of copper mineralization

Initial drill testing of similar geophysical anomalies at Titac North

Drill testing of a newly identified deep conductive and magnetic anomaly south of Titac South

REFERENCES

1Dufresne, M.B., Turner, A.J., Fallon, C.T., Bohm, C. 2024. Technical Report and Mineral Resources Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA. Apex Geoscience. Green Bridge Metals Corp. September 18.2024.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT GREEN BRIDGE METALS

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical-mineral assets in established mining jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact District in Minnesota hosts copper, nickel, titanium, vanadium, and platinum group element mineralization associated with the Duluth Complex.

