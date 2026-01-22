Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
$95 Silber explodiert - Prince Silver vor dem nächsten Durchbruch!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41WY4 | ISIN: CA36118G1072 | Ticker-Symbol: T500
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 21:34
0,136 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUTUREGEN INDUSTRIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUTUREGEN INDUSTRIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FutureGen Industries Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / FutureGen Industries Corp. (formerly Right Season Investments Corp.) (TSXV:LITT)(Frankfurt:T500, WKN: A41WY4) ("FutureGen Industries" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 3,571,428 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.14 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of thirty-six (36) months.

The Company also intends to issue Shares equal to 1.0% of the total of Shares issued in the Private Placement (the "Admin Fee Shares") to an arm's-length third party, as an administrative fee for their assistance with the Private Placement.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees and/or issue finders' warrants on the same terms as the Warrants, to eligible parties who have assisted by introducing subscribers to the Private Placement.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals. All securities issued pursuant to Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general corporate and working capital purposes, including in pursuit of the Company's operational and research and development objectives and for investor relations purposes.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About FutureGen Industries Corp.

FutureGen Industries Corp. is a Canadian venture capital, investment and advisory firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth for its shareholders. FutureGen invests capital into private and public companies that offer excellent growth opportunities.

Contact:

Kristian Thorlund, CEO
Tel: 1 833 383 9900
Email: investor@futuregenindustries.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although FutureGen believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of FutureGen' management on the date the statements are made. FutureGen undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions, or other factors, should change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: FutureGen Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/futuregen-industries-announces-private-placement-1130046

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.