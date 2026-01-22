Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTCQX: KCCFF) ("Kutcho Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of its feasibility stage, high-grade copper-zinc development project located in north-western British Columbia. Please also refer to the Company's updated investor presentation on the website at www.kutcho.ca/investors/.

Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper stated: "Kutcho Copper is uniquely positioned with a feasibility-stage, high-grade, low-cost copper-zinc development project located in a Tier 1 jurisdiction that has potential for significant exploration upside. With critical minerals in the global spotlight, copper prices firmly above U$5.00/lb (enhancing the project's potential economic performance), and copper supply struggling to keep up with increasing demand for electrification and decarbonization, we will continue to explore and expand on opportunities for the Kutcho project, including the potential for resource expansion as we map out exciting drill targets for 2026."

Corporate/Project highlights:

Feasibility study(2) showcasing a mine plan for a predominantly open-pit mining operation and a technically robust and capital-efficient project with a minimized footprint:

At US$4.00/lb for copper , an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV 7%) of C$536 million and an Internal Rate of Return of 30.5%:

At US$4.50/lb for copper , an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV 7%) of C$688 million and an Internal Rate of Return of 36.5%.

At US$5.00/lb for copper , an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV 7%) of C$839 million and an Internal Rate of Return of 42.3%.

At US$6.00/lb for copper, an after-tax Net Present Value (NPV 7%) of C$1.14 billion and an Internal Rate of Return of 53.4.3%.

The Feasibility study Mineral Resource Estimate(2) includes 22.8 Mt grading 2.26% Copper equivalent ("CuEqR") for 1.1 billion pounds of contained copper equivalent metal of Measured and Indicated confidence categories and a further 12.9 Mt grading 1.62% CuEqR of Inferred confidence category.

Exploration upside potential - over 10 near resource and regional targets(3) offer potential expansion above and beyond the current mineral resource. All resource and regional targets are within Kutcho's contiguous mineral claims.

Located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, one of the safest mining jurisdictions globally with producing mines in the region including Brucejack (Newmont Mining) and Red Chris (Newmont/Imperial Metals) as well as several advanced projects. (1)

Strong financial support - Wheaton Precious Metals with an agreed precious metals stream in support of mine development and a strategic shareholding.

Existing infrastructure - on-site field camp and airstrip; 120 km of ground access to be upgraded to a haul road for concentrate transport; existing concentrate export facilities within 400 km on a paved highway.

The location has subdued terrain and relatively lower snowfall compared to mines and projects to the west, reducing construction and operating challenges.

Project designed to minimize, mitigate, and avoid environmental impacts, including minimizing greenhouse gas emissions, backfilling the open pit, avoidance of fish-bearing streams, and treatment of contact mine water, among others.

Significant Milestones

Since completion of the 2021 Feasibility Study ("FS"), Kutcho Copper has been attending to improvement recommendations and risk reduction studies documented in the FS. Significant milestones from its optimization program include:

Initial Capital Reduction

Kutcho Copper has completed an underground mining study to confirm that the underground mining portion of the mine plan can be deferred, compared to the FS plan, with almost no impact on NPV, IRR or payback. The new plan will have the underground operation commence in the first year of operation (as opposed to commencing at start of construction in the 2021 FS) and will operate at 930 tpd compared to the previous plan of 840 tpd. The benefit of this deferral would be to decrease the initial capital by approximately $57 million and to reduce operational startup complexity (note all data presented is based on the 2021 cost and price basis for fair comparison).

Metallurgical and Flotation Flowsheet Optimization and Improvements

Kutcho Copper, in partnership with PMC Laboratory (Maple Ridge, BC), are continuing to study optimization of the flotation flowsheet to enhance the economic efficiency of the feasibility flowsheet. The optimization is focussing on reducing both the number and overall quantity of reagents required, which not only has the potential to lower operating costs but also further reduces environmental management costs and risks through having less quantity of residual reagents in the recycled process water and lower cost to purchase and transport of reagents.

As we continue to finalize the cleaning circuit, preliminary results from the rougher flowsheet have already demonstrated recoveries on par with those outlined in the 2021 FS. This milestone marks a significant achievement in our strategy to optimize our mineral processing operations. We look forward to sharing more updates as we progress with the development of the cleaning circuit and move closer to realizing the full potential of our optimized flotation process.

Looking ahead into 2026:

Kutcho Copper intends to showcase the Project's upside potential through:

Drill testing both near-resource and green-fields exploration targets.

Evaluating and, if warranted, executing on a number of accretive and strategic opportunities.

Continuing to evaluate project opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study through detailed engineering and executing on, or incorporating, accretive opportunities.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Machai Capital Inc ("Machai") to provide digital marketing services, including creating in-depth marketing campaigns involving corporate branding and social media and e-mail marketing. Machai is an arm's-length marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based in Vancouver, B.C. Machai has been engaged for a term of up to 12 months for an upfront retainer of $400,000 and 700,000 stock options in the Company, each option exercisable at $0.30 per share for 13 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's current stock option plan and have a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance. The options vest quarterly in equal tranches over the 12-month term of the Agreement, in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policy. To the knowledge of the Company, Machai does not hold any securities of the company, but Suneal Sandhu, the principal of Machai, currently holds 294,118 common shares and 147,059 share purchase warrants of the Company. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave., Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada. The Agreement is subject to receipt of TSXV approval.

In addition, as announced by Kutcho on March 24, 2025, the Company had engaged Resource Stock Digest (RSD) for investor awareness campaigns for an 18 month period from March 2025. The Company has agreed with RSD to increase the amount expended on such advertising and marketing program by $150,000 which is expected to be spent over the remainder of the term.

Qualified Persons

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng BC (Lic. No. 47907), FAusIMM, Chief Operating Officer for Kutcho Copper, who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

Technical Disclosure

The material scientific and technical information in respect of the Kutcho Project in this news release is, unless otherwise indicated, based upon information contained in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Kutcho Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada" dated effective November 8, 2021 and issued December 22, 2021 (the "FS" or "2021 Feasibility Study"). The 2021 Feasibility Study was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the mining property disclosure rules specified in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K under the United States Securities Act of 1933 ("Subpart 1300") promulgated by the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits from the 2021 Feasibility Study set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "advance", "de-risk", "execute", "incorporate", "accretive", "plans", "compelling", "believes", "intends", "potential", "value opportunities", "upside", variations of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the Feasibility Study; the funding, timing and results of planned exploration programs; the ability of the Company to upgrade inferred mineral resources to higher categories and, subsequently, to mineral reserves; the outcome of potential optimizations and opportunities identified in the Feasibility Study and subsequently; the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects, including the environmental assessment process; the ability of the Company to conclude agreements with First Nations; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

(1) Reference to nearby producing mines and projects is for information purposes only, and there are no assurances that the Kutcho Project will receive similar results or that it will become an operating mine.

(2) Based on the 2021 Feasibility Study (FS) and incorporation of the amended Wheaton Precious Metals streaming arrangement. The FS is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The information in this news release is subject to the assumptions, exclusions and qualifications contained in the FS. The FS and data shown in this press release includes no cost inflation or re-assessment of costs. The FS document does provide cost sensitivity information. See "Cautionary Note" at the end of this news release.

(3) The blue-sky greenfields and regional exploration potential are considered early-stage exploration projects which do not contain any mineral resources as defined by NI 43-101. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource for the targets disclosed. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in these targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

