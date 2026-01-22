AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2026))

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR

Q4 & YEAR END 2025 RESULTS and 2026 OUTLOOK WEBCAST

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST Webcast registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415009297 (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/415009297) DIAL-IN DETAILS Participant Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-715-9871 Participant Toll Dial-In: 1-646-307-1963 Conference ID: 9829976 Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna (https://www.magna.com/company/investors) prior to the call REBROADCAST INFORMATION Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 20, 2026 Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-800-770-2030 Toll Dial-In: 1-609-800-9909 Conference ID: 9829976

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

