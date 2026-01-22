Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Resouro Strategic Metals (TSXV: RSM) (ASX: RAU) (FSE: 8TX) (OTCQB: RSGOF) invites you to visit Booth #913 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 25 and Monday January 26, 2026.

Resouro is developing its flagship asset, the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project, a district-scale titanium and rare earths project Minas Gerais, Brazil. Director Anne Landry will be available to meet shareholders, answer questions, and discuss Resouro's strategic plans for 2026.

This year's VRIC conference promises an array of exceptional opportunities, including exclusive keynote sessions featuring 120 renowned speakers, unparalleled networking with over 5,000 industry professionals and investors, and interactive exhibits showcasing groundbreaking innovations across the resource sector. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the commodities landscape, exploring emerging trends in precious metals, energy, critical minerals, and beyond.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference:

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the epicenter of junior mining investment in Canada for 25 years and attracts over 5000 mining investors annually. Previous years have been attended by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of over 300 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

About Resouro Strategic Metals:

Resouro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte.

