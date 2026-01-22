

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $2.057 billion, or $3.26 per share. This compares with $1.022 billion, or $2.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.436 billion or $3.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 52.9% to $15.583 billion from $10.190 billion last year.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.057 Bln. vs. $1.022 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.26 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $15.583 Bln vs. $10.190 Bln last year.



