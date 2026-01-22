

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moralowen (MOW) has announced a recall of its Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles containing 5 percent minoxidil with biotin. The recall is due to child safety concerns related to the product's packaging, which does not meet child-resistant requirements.



The affected products are sold in black plastic spray bottles with navy blue labels and white highlights, topped with a spray cap. Both the bottle and the outer packaging are labeled 'Iristar' and 'Minoxidil Spray' on the front, with ingredients and directions for use listed on the back. The product contains minoxidil, which can pose serious health risks if ingested by young children.



Consumers are advised to immediately secure the recalled bottles out of sight and reach of children. Moralowen is offering a free replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure.



Customers must transfer the contents of the recalled bottle into the new container, after which the product may continue to be used as directed.



No incidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the recall. The product was sold online at Amazon.com from December 2024 through September 2025 for approximately $18.



The spray was manufactured by Shaoshan Leiluo Trading Co., Ltd. in China. The recall number is 26-210.



