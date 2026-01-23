Anzeige
Lenovo Recognized as Leader in Sustainability by CDP, Named to the Double A List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / Lenovo

This marks the first time Lenovo has earned an A rating for both climate change and water security in the same year.

With the recent announcement from CDP of their 2025 ratings, Lenovo has once again been recognized as a global leader in transparent reporting for sustainability. Lenovo has received an A climate score and increased its water score to A for 2025. The A score is the highest rating available from CDP - the world's only independent system for environmental disclosure. This marks the first time Lenovo has earned an A rating for both climate change and water security in the same year. This recognition comes after Lenovo was named a 'Most Sustainable Organization' by HKICPA and achieving an AAA ESG MSCI rating for the fourth year.

By disclosing through CDP, companies provide critical data to deliver changes our planet and economy urgently need. Securing a place on the A list means that Lenovo is among the top 4% of companies scored by CDP.

Lenovo is focused on mitigating the worst effects of climate change by aligning to the Science Based Targets initiative's Net-Zero Standard. Lenovo's emissions reduction targets for 2030 are on-track and part of its long-term commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Lenovo has also made strides in enterprise-wide use of water. Lenovo works carefully with its workplaces, factories, and suppliers to measure water usage and has implemented a Water Resiliency Policy in its own operations. Learn more in Lenovo's most recent ESG Report.

More info about CDP, its scoring, and methodology can be found here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-recognized-as-leader-in-sustainability-by-cdp-named-to-the-doub-1130115

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
