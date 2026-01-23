

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices were down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That missed forecasts for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent increase in November (originally 0.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, consumer prices were up 2.1 percent versus expectations for a gain of 2.3 percent and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI was up an annual 2.4 percent - in line with expectations and down from 3.0 percent a month earlier.



