Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated January 13, 2026, it has closed its upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") through the issuance of 3,496,667 units at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $524,500.05.

Each Unit was comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.20 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The gross proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Company paid certain eligible persons cash commissions in the aggregate amount of $16,949.99. In lieu of certain cash commissions, the Company issued the finder an aggregate of 15,000 Common Shares.

The Private Placement constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 100,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Private Placement by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

