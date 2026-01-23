

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar dropped against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback fell to a 2-day low of 0.7889 against the franc and more than a 2-week low of 1.3506 against the pound.



The greenback declined to a 2-day low of 1.1756 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 1.1669.



The greenback dropped to 158.17 against the yen, from an early 8-day high of 158.89.



The currency is seen finding support around 0.77 against the franc, 1.38 against the pound, 1.19 against the euro and 154.00 against the yen.



